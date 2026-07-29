Tevogen Name Change Text: Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. Becomes Tevogen Inc.

WARREN, N.J., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen (“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN) today announced that it will operate under the name Tevogen Inc., following approval by its Board of Directors. The name change reflects Tevogen's ongoing evolution into a healthcare enterprise where science, technology, and patient care converge to shape the future of healthcare. The Company’s common stock and publicly traded warrants will continue to be publicly traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “TVGN” and “TVGNW”, respectively, with no changes to their existing CUSIP numbers. These changes will be effective July 30, 2026.

“We are not simply building a biotechnology company. We are building a healthcare enterprise,” said Ryan Saadi, M.D., M.P.H., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tevogen.

About Tevogen

Tevogen is a healthcare enterprise focused on improving the affordability and accessibility of life-saving medicines. The Company brings together three complementary efforts: Tevogen Bio, its biotechnology initiative; Tevogen.AI, its artificial intelligence and technology initiative; and Tevogen Healthcare Services, its emerging healthcare services initiative.

Together, these efforts are designed to create a more integrated healthcare model in which science, technology, and operational efficiency work together to reduce the cost of medication and expand patient access.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to Tevogen’s plans for its initiatives and the anticipated timing of its name change. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “possible,” “potential,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “project,” “believe,” “future,” and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company’s control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; the failure to achieve Tevogen’s commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; risks related to the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen’s business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen’s limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Tevogen Communications

T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701

communications@Tevogen.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ab6cfab-3495-46b6-ba12-f626f3c57028