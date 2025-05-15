Tevard Reports Data on Suppressor tRNA Therapy Restoring Full-Length Dystrophin in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Model

Tevard's suppressor tRNAs achieved the first known sustained rescue of full-length dystrophin, restoring the production of the protein for at least 12 weeks post-treatment and functional improvement in a nonsense mutation DMD in vivo model.

Tevard's tRNA-based platform enables durable, tissue-targeted restoration of normal protein function regardless of gene size, overcoming AAV limits and minimizing off-target effects through compact, optimized suppressor tRNAs.

No treatment-related adverse effects were observed in behavior, histopathology (including liver), or serum chemistries.

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - Tevard Biosciences, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company pioneering tRNA-based therapies to cure a broad range of genetic diseases, presented preclinical data demonstrating the potential of its tRNA therapy in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The study showed that Tevard's suppressor tRNA rescued full-length dystrophin protein and restored motor function in a nonsense mutation DMD disease model with no evidence of adverse effects. Detailed results of the study were shared in an oral presentation at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting.To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more,About DMDDuchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a fatal X-linked disorder caused by the absence of functional dystrophin, a large structural protein critical to the integrity of skeletal and cardiac muscle cells. DMD is characterized by progressive loss of muscle, respiratory insufficiency, and dilated cardiomyopathy. Existing therapeutic strategies are unable to restore full-length dystrophin and produce only partially effective and shortened dystrophin proteins.About Tevard BiosciencesTevard Biosciences is pioneering tRNA-based and other mRNA-modulating therapies to cure a broad range of genetic diseases. The privately held biotechnology company was founded by renowned scientists along with life science executives and entrepreneurs who are also fathers of children with rare diseases. Tevard is advancing the use of its novel suppressor tRNA platform in heart disease, muscular dystrophies, and neurological disorders. For more information, please visitMichelle LinnSource:To view the source version of this press release, please visit