Tevard Biosciences Presents Data Showing Compelling Full-Length Protein Rescue with tRNA-based Treatment for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and Dilated Cardiomyopathy at the 2025 FEBS Special Meeting

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Tevard Biosciences, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company pioneering tRNA-based therapies to cure a broad range of genetic diseases, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data showing potent restoration of full-length functional proteins in models of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and dilated cardiomyopathy caused by titin truncations (DCM-TTNtv). Importantly, the findings include data showing on average 70% restoration of wild-type dystrophin protein in DMD models with the latest generation of suppressor tRNAs (suptRNA), supporting the potential for meaningful clinical outcomes at lower doses.

Key Takeaways:

Tevard's suppressor tRNA technology restores on average 70% of full-length dystrophin in DMD and robust titin in DCM models.

The platform shows dose-dependent transduction, protein rescue, and functional improvement, with no detectable toxicity or off-target effects.

Tevard's first disclosure of DCM-TTNtv program results highlights the versatility and maturity of its suppressor tRNA platform across diverse genetic diseases.

About Tevard Biosciences

Tevard Biosciences is pioneering tRNA-based and other mRNA-modulating therapies to cure a broad range of genetic diseases. The privately held biotechnology company was founded by renowned scientists along with life science executives and entrepreneurs who are also fathers of children with rare diseases. Tevard is advancing the use of its novel suppressor tRNA platform in heart disease, muscular dystrophies, and neurological disorders. For more information, please visit www.tevard.com.

