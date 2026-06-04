Tempus Launches Open-Source Digital Pathology Consortium, Names Yale New Haven Health and Leading Cancer Center as Founding Members

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine, Yale New Haven Hospital (YNHH) and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) today announced the launch of a digital pathology IMS Open-Source Consortium (“IMS Consortium”). Designed to accelerate the democratization and standardization of digital pathology, the consortium aims to bring together leading academic medical centers and industry partners to develop a best-in-class open-source digital pathology platform and viewer.

YNHH and MSK are founding academic members of the consortium. As pioneering institutions, they will contribute to defining the vision, governance, and strategic direction of this open-source ecosystem.

To support this initiative, Tempus will open source the existing Paige Image Management System (IMS), including the slide viewer (FullFocus), case management solution (FullFolio), and AI orchestration and integration modules, to seed the collaborative, open ecosystem and make the promise of digital pathology a reality by providing a clinical-grade baseline solution to institutions globally.

“Pathology is entering a transformative new era,” said Razik Yousfi, SVP and GM of AI Products at Tempus. “Advances in deep learning and AI foundation models are enabling digital pathology to generate powerful insights directly from whole slide images, from cancer detection to molecular profiling. As demand for diagnostic and biomarker testing continues to rise, digital pathology offers a unique opportunity to enhance patient care by optimizing tissue utilization, uncovering actionable biomarkers, and improving laboratory workflows. We are excited to collaborate with YNHH and MSK to help bring the full potential of digital pathology into clinical practice.”

“Digital pathology is transforming how we deliver diagnostics, advance translational research, and integrate AI into clinical care,” said Chen Liu, MD, PhD, Chief of Pathology at YNHH. “We are excited to join the Tempus IMS Consortium as a founding member and collaborate with leading academic and industry partners to help build an open, scalable, and interoperable digital pathology ecosystem. Open innovation and shared standards will be essential to accelerating adoption, improving workflow efficiency, and enhancing patient care.”

"Digital pathology lacks opensource and openaccess clinical-grade solutions for on-prem/cloud slide viewing, case management, and AI deployment," said Saad Nadeem, PhD, Associate Attending Computer Scientist at MSK. "This open source IMS initiative is an important first step, providing opportunities for companies/institutions to develop, deploy, validate, monitor, and disseminate AI solutions with standardized workflows. Building on MSK's longstanding commitment and leadership in digital pathology, we look forward to working with our IMS Consortium partners to democratize access to digital pathology worldwide."

The IMS Consortium, which is expected to grow in members over time, operates independently of Tempus’ current digital pathology commercial offering.

For more information or to express interest in joining the consortium, please contact: IMSConsortium@tempus.com.

Tempus is an MSK licensing partner and also provides research funding to MSK for certain activities.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and Tempus’ industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding expected outcomes and benefits of digital pathology or the IMS Consortium. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: the intended use of Tempus’ products and services; Tempus’ financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus’ growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus’ intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tempus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 24, 2026, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC in the future. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Tempus

Hanah Heintzelman

hanah.heintzelman@tempus.com