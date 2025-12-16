TempraMed Strengthens Global Intellectual Property Position with Grant of South Korean Patent

Newly granted patent protects TempraMed's VIVI Box™ proprietary, hassle-free thermal-insulation system and smart-monitoring architecture

Expands the Company's ability to adapt its core technology to a wider range of drug categories-from chronic self-injectables to complex biologics

Enhances commercialization opportunities and supports strategic engagement with leading appliance manufacturers in Asia's premium refrigeration market

Continuous temperature protection during power interruptions or refrigerator temperature fluctuations

A portable, all-day travel solution for users requiring secure on-the-go cold storage

Smart content tracking with cloud-based data integration to support adherence and remote monitoring

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) -("" or the ""), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce that it has been granted an additional allowed patent in South Korea, issued under Korean Patent Application No. 10-2021-7011422.The newly granted patent covers, among other features, the Company's new product category, VIVI Box™, a consumer-focused medical-storage system engineered to keep temperature-sensitive medications safe within domestic refrigerators. The system prevents freezing, stabilizes medication temperatures, and maintains a secure 8°C environment for up to 24 hours without external power. VIVI Box™ provides uninterrupted protection during routine use, travel, transportation, or unexpected power outages. Designed to support fast-growing medication categories including insulin, GLP-1 therapies, biologics, and other specialty drugs, VIVI Box™ offers a dependable, reusable solution that bridges the gap between pharmacy cold-chain requirements and real-world patient behavior.Without limiting the scope of the patent, it includes capabilities such as:These capabilities position VIVI Box™ as a differentiated platform at the intersection of home health, smart refrigeration, and the consumer IoT medical-device ecosystem. The invention advances TempraMed's strategy to evolve beyond single-injection protection into multi-dose, multi-format medication-storage systems—core components of the Company's long-term commercialization plan." said. "This new patent follows a series of recent milestones for TempraMed, including exclusive distribution agreements across Israel, Turkey, and major European regions with partners such as Guri A.A.O, Dolfin Sağlık, and Salomo Executive. These partnerships expand TempraMed's reach across retail pharmacy chains, HMOs, and healthcare networks.Together, these achievements support the Company's multi-year strategy to scale globally, introduce new product categories, and establish TempraMed as the worldwide leader in temperature-regulated medication protection and management.TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. Headquartered in Israel with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.Julia BeckerT: +1 (604) 785-0850E:MediaBrenda ZeitlinE:To view the source version of this press release, please visit