TempraMed Reports Record July Sales and Strong August Performance, with Year-to-Date Sales Already Exceeding Full-Year 2025 Revenue

Company reports US$522K in July sales, US$403K in August sales, and US$2.07M in sales for the first eight months of 2026, surpassing US$1.8M in total sales for 2025

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) (OTCQB: TMPTF) ("" or the ""), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to provide an interim sales update regarding its recent commercial performance.The Company reports that July 2026 sales reached approximately US$522,000, representing the highest monthly sales level in TempraMed's history. August 2026 sales reached approximately US$403,000, representing the Company's second-highest monthly sales result to date.As a result of this performance, management expects Q3 2026 sales to be significantly stronger than Q3 2025, reflecting continued commercial momentum across TempraMed's growing portfolio of medication temperature-protection products and expanding distribution channels.For the eight-month period ended August 31, 2026, TempraMed recorded approximately, already exceeding the Company's total sales for the full 2025 fiscal year of approximatelysaidadded. "TempraMed believes its growth is supported by several key drivers, including increased awareness of medication temperature exposure, broader adoption of temperature-sensitive injectable therapies such as insulin and GLP-1 medications, expanding product availability through healthcare and pharmacy channels, and the Company's continued transition toward a more diversified B2B and institutional commercial model.Management expects these trends to remain important drivers of TempraMed's long-term growth strategy as the Company continues to expand access to its product portfolio across North America, Israel, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and other target markets.TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global medical-device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature-controlled medication-storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered thermal-insulation devices that operate continuously without batteries or external power. Its commercial product portfolio includes VIVI Cap™, VIVI Cap Smart™, VIVI Epi™, and VIVI Med™. TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime.Investors interested in learning more about TempraMed are encouraged to contact the Company at:Julia BeckerT: +1 (604) 785-0850E:Media:Brenda ZeitlinE:The financial and operating results included in this news release are based on preliminary unaudited estimated results which have not yet been finalized. These estimated results are subject to change upon completion of the financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2026 and such changes could be material due to, among other things, the completion of the Company's financial closing procedures, final adjustments, and other developments that may arise between now and the time the financial results are finalized. Accordingly, such estimated results are forward-looking statements (as defined below) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation and are subject to the limitations and risks described under "Forward-Looking Statements" below.This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "strategy," "will" and similar expressions, or statements concerning events or conditions that may occur in the future.Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's preliminary unaudited sales for July 2026, August 2026 and the eight-month period ended August 31, 2026; management's expectation that sales for the third quarter of 2026 will be significantly stronger than sales for the third quarter of 2025; the continuation of the Company's commercial momentum; the anticipated drivers of the Company's growth, including increased awareness of medication temperature exposure, broader adoption of temperature-sensitive injectable therapies such as insulin and GLP-1 medications, and expanded product availability through healthcare and pharmacy channels; the Company's strategy to expand beyond direct-to-consumer sales into institutional, pharmacy, distributor and healthcare-system channels and its transition toward a more diversified B2B and institutional commercial model; the Company's plans to expand access to its product portfolio across North America, Israel, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and other target markets; the Company's belief that it is entering a new stage of commercial scale; and the expected timing of the Company's next financial disclosure.Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, expectations and assumptions of management as of the date of this press release, including assumptions that: the Company's preliminary sales estimates will not be materially revised upon completion of its financial closing procedures; current demand for the Company's products will continue; the Company will be able to establish, maintain and expand its institutional, pharmacy, distributor and healthcare-system relationships; the Company will be able to obtain and maintain the regulatory approvals and registrations required in its target markets; the Company will be able to manufacture and supply its products in sufficient quantities to meet demand; and general economic and market conditions will not deteriorate in a manner that materially affects the Company's business.Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: the risk that preliminary unaudited sales figures may differ materially from final reported results; the risk that recent monthly sales levels may not be sustained and are not necessarily indicative of future monthly, quarterly or annual results; variability in the size and timing of orders from institutional, distributor and pharmacy customers; the Company's ability to execute its B2B and institutional channel strategy; the Company's dependence on third-party distributors, manufacturers and suppliers; regulatory approval, registration and import requirements in the Company's target markets; competitive developments; market acceptance of the Company's products; changes in the treatment landscape for insulin, GLP-1 and other temperature-sensitive medications; foreign exchange fluctuations; the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms when required; general economic conditions; geopolitical risks in the regions in which the Company operates and sells its products; and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ atReaders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.To view the source version of this press release, please visit