Telomir Pharmaceuticals Announces Telomir-1 Resets the Body’s Epigenetic Clock, Reverses DNA Methylation, and Restores Youthful Gene Regulation in an Ultra-Rare Accelerated Aging Animal Model of Werner Syndrome

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO), or the "Company," an emerging leader in age-reversal science, today announced compelling new preclinical data demonstrating that its lead candidate, Telomir-1, administered orally, significantly increases telomere length, reverses body weight and muscle loss, and resets cellular aging markers in a validated animal model of Werner Syndrome (WS)-a rare genetic disorder also known as adult-onset progeria. These findings confirm and build upon the Company's previously reported results from a preclinical C. elegans study, which demonstrated that Telomir-1 restored lifespan and normalized physiological decline in animals with a wrn gene mutation.

Werner Syndrome: A Rare and Devastating Accelerated Aging Disorder

Werner Syndrome is a rare autosomal recessive disorder caused by mutations in the wrn gene, which plays a critical role in DNA repair and telomere maintenance. Patients typically begin showing signs of premature aging-such as graying hair, cataracts, diabetes, osteoporosis, and atherosclerosis-in their 20s or 30s. Median life expectancy is 40-50 years. There are currently no FDA-approved treatments.

To model this disease, the Company's study utilized the Sen57wrn-/-ND6-/+ zebrafish model, which replicates key features of Werner Syndrome, including telomere loss, mitochondrial dysfunction, retinal degeneration, muscle deterioration, and abnormal DNA methylation.

Key Preclinical Findings

1. DNA Methylation Reversal - Resetting the Genetic Clock

DNA methylation is one of the body's key mechanisms for controlling which genes are turned on or off. It works by attaching small chemical tags (called methyl groups) to DNA at locations known as CpG islands-which act like gene "on/off" switches. When methylation patterns are intact, cells know which genes to express and when.

However, with aging and disease, this regulatory system starts to break down - a phenomenon known as epigenetic drift. In these cases, genes that should be off may turn on inappropriately, and protective genes may be silenced. This malfunction in gene regulation is strongly linked to a wide range of chronic diseases including:

Cancer (via silencing of tumor suppressor genes)

Neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's

Autoimmune diseases such as lupus and multiple sclerosis

Metabolic conditions like Type 2 diabetes

Premature aging disorders like progeria and Werner Syndrome

In this study, Telomir-1 reversed age-related hypomethylation at two chromosomal regions, restoring methylation patterns to above-normal wild-type levels. This suggests that Telomir-1 may help restore healthy gene regulation and reset the body's epigenetic aging clock, reducing the risk of dysfunction in key biological systems.

2. Telomere Elongation - Rebuilding the Chromosomal Clock

Telomeres are the protective caps at the ends of chromosomes that shorten with each cell division and under stress. Telomere shortening is considered one of the hallmarks of aging. In the study, compared with the shortened length in the mutated animals, Telomir-1 increased telomere length by about three-fold. At the higher dose, telomere length significantly exceeded wild-type (healthy) levels, suggesting not only restoration but also potential enhancement of chromosomal integrity

3. Muscle Mass and Body Weight Recovery

In the wrn-mutant zebrafish model, animals exhibited a 50-60% reduction in body weight and muscle volume. After 14 days of Telomir-1 treatment, these physical markers were restored to levels statistically indistinguishable from healthy controls - indicating functional recovery and metabolic improvement.

4. Oxidative Stress Reduction

Reactive oxygen species (ROS), which damage cells and accelerate aging, were elevated in untreated animals. Telomir-1 reduced ROS levels by up to 50%, suggesting improved cellular resilience.

5. Survival Benefit

Roughly 15% of untreated animals died during the 14-day study period, whereas no deaths occurred in any Telomir-1 treated groups - highlighting a systemic survival advantage.

"These results reinforce my conviction that Telomir-1 may represent one of the most important scientific developments in the field of aging," said Erez Aminov, Chairman and CEO of Telomir. "While we remain in the preclinical phase, the consistency and strength of the data demand serious attention. My full commitment is behind advancing Telomir-1 toward human studies in the most responsible and rigorous way. The potential here is too significant to ignore."

"This is one of the most comprehensive rejuvenation profiles we've seen in a vertebrate aging model," added Dr. Itzchak Angel, Chief Scientific Advisor. "The ability to reverse both genomic and epigenetic instability while improving survival supports the growing potential of Telomir-1 as a foundational therapy for aging-related diseases."

