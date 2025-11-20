TELA Bio to Participate in the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions, today announced that the Company will participate in Piper Sandler’s 37th Annual Healthcare Conference.

TELA’s management is scheduled to present at Piper Sandler’s 37th Annual Healthcare Conference at 2:30 pm ET on December 3rd, 2025. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.telabio.com.

