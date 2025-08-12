Techcyte and Modella AI Announce a Research Collaboration with Modella AI’s State-of-the-Art Agentic and Generative AI-Powered Diagnostic Pathology Platform

OREM, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AgenticAI--Techcyte, a leading provider of AI-powered digital diagnostics for anatomic and clinical pathology, today announced that its platform, Techcyte Fusion™ (research use only (RUO) in the US, CE-IVDD-marked in Europe), now includes Modella AI, a biomedical artificial intelligence company at the forefront of computational pathology, as a partner in the Techcyte Fusion Partner Program. This collaboration brings together Modella AI’s groundbreaking research-use only AI co-pilot for pathologists, PathChat™, with Techcyte’s integrated, cloud-based digital pathology platform—supporting the advancement of workflow efficiency and expanding access to advanced AI-powered pathology tools for research.

Modella AI is a biomedical artificial intelligence company focused on improving pathology through generative and agentic AI. Its flagship research product, PathChat, enables intelligent interactions with digital slides—offering capabilities such as report summarization, image interpretation, and contextual question answering.

An advanced research-use only version of the tool, PathChat DX, has been granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration Breakthrough Device Designation, reflecting the device’s potential to provide a more effective diagnosis of a life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating condition. While this designation recognizes the potential of the technology, any use of PathChat within the Techcyte Fusion platform remains for research use only and is not intended for clinical diagnostic purposes.

“Modella AI’s commitment to innovation, including agentic AI, and Techcyte’s unified pathology platform create a powerful research combination,” said Matt Smith, Chief Strategy Officer at Techcyte. “Together, our goal is delivering practical AI that pathologists can trust and that seamlessly integrates into their digital workflows.”

“We’re excited to partner with Techcyte to bring our pathology-native AI to a broader research audience,” said Jill Stefanelli, President, Cofounder, and Chief Executive Officer at Modella AI. “Integrating PathChat into the Fusion research platform supports the exploration of AI-assisted workflows in pathology and reflects our shared commitment to advancing digital innovation in the lab.”

The integration of PathChat into Techcyte Fusion represents a significant step forward in operationalizing next-generation AI. As pathology workloads increase and case complexity grows, this collaboration represents an important step toward exploring AI capabilities in digital pathology research settings—all within the familiar Techcyte platform.

About Techcyte

Techcyte is aiming to transform the practice of pathology through a unified, AI-powered digital platform that streamlines complex workflows, integrates with core lab systems, and enhances communication across the lab.

By partnering with leading laboratories, scanner manufacturers, diagnostic hardware providers, and AI developers, we deliver a unified digital pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world, furthering our mission to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment.

Techcyte’s anatomic and clinical pathology platform is for Research Use Only in the United States.

About Modella

Modella AI (www.modella.ai) is a Boston-based biomedical AI company dedicated to advancing healthcare through the development of cutting-edge generative and agentic AI technologies. By combining expertise in artificial intelligence and pathology, Modella AI aims to deliver innovative solutions that empower clinicians, improve patient outcomes, and transform medical workflows.

Disclaimer: PathChat™, PathChat™ DX and the Techcyte Fusion™ platform are research-use only devices and are not commercially available in the United States (as they are not FDA cleared or approved). The Techcyte Fusion platform is commercially available in Europe for diagnostic use. The FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for PathChat DX does not imply FDA clearance or approval. This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts. Modella AI and Techcyte assume no obligation to update these statements to reflect future events or developments.

