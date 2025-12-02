Tecan expands robotic workcell offering with acquisition of Wako Automation assets

Männedorf, Switzerland, December 2, 2025 – The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today announced the acquisition of Wako Automation assets, including the flagship Director™ scheduling software and select hardware modules. The transaction was completed on December 1, 2025.

It is Tecan’s strategic objective to expand its addressable market beyond liquid-handling-centric offerings and reinforce its leadership in laboratory automation. Advanced scheduling software enables customers to address complex workflows with greater flexibility and efficiency, with the option to seamlessly integrate Tecan’s liquid handling platforms, such as Fluent, as part of a comprehensive solution.

This acquisition builds on Tecan’s successful launch of FlowPilot, a scheduling software for robotic workcells that was initially offered under license from Wako Automation. With strong customer demand and positive market momentum, Tecan is now further strengthening its robotic workcell offering.

Director™ software and related hardware will be integrated into Tecan Labwerx, Tecan’s global business unit for custom lab automation solutions – offering customers capabilities beyond the standard. This integration enables Tecan to deliver a unique combination of software, service, and automation to meet the growing demand for high-throughput, complex workflows – particularly in the biopharma segment, where Director software is already used by multiple established blue-chip clients.

«Robotic workcells are an exciting growth area for Tecan’s automation offering, and the addition of Wako’s expertise will help us accelerate our custom lab automation business, Labwerx,» said Monica Manotas, CEO of Tecan. «By integrating Wako Automation’s advanced scheduling software and hardware with Tecan’s proven automation offering, we are uniquely positioned to help our customers address the growing demand for flexible, scalable, and integrated automation solutions.»



For more information about Director software, please visit the Wako Automation landing page.



About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people’s lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2024, Tecan generated sales of CHF 934 million (USD 1,062 million; EUR 984 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).



