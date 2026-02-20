Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and 2026 Financial Guidance

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (Nasdaq: TNDM), a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today reported its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and provided its financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2026.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial and Strategic Highlights

Achieved record quarterly sales: Worldwide sales of $290.4 million United States sales of $210.5 million Worldwide pump shipments of 38,000 United States pump shipments of 27,000

Delivered meaningful operational improvement: Record quarterly gross margin of 58% Operating income of $8.3 million, or 3% of sales Net loss of $0.6 million with positive adjusted EBITDA (1) of 11% of sales Positive cash flow from operating activities of $9.8 million and positive free cash flow (1) of $3.1 million

Delivered key portfolio enhancements: Began global commercial rollout of t:slim X2 pump integration with the FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus continuous glucose monitoring sensor Initiated launch of Android mobile control for the Tandem Mobi insulin delivery system



Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Achieved milestone of $1.015 billion in worldwide sales

Demonstrated growth in worldwide pump shipments to more than 126,000

Expanded gross margin to 54%

Recent Strategic Highlights

Introducing pay-as-you-go pharmacy structure, advancing the Company's multi-channel initiative in the United States

Began direct commercial operations in select European countries

Filed a 510(k) with the United States Food and Drug Administration for a pregnancy indication for Control-IQ+ technology

“2025 was a defining year for Tandem as we surpassed $1 billion in worldwide sales and set gross margin records, while modernizing our commercial operations, reshaping our business model, and driving innovation,” said John Sheridan, president and chief executive officer. “In 2026, we plan to build upon this momentum as we further strengthen our business, while delivering new technology solutions to improve the lives of people with diabetes.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Sales Results Compared to 2024

United States sales and margins in 2024 were impacted by the accounting treatment of the Tandem Choice program (Tandem Choice), which concluded in 2024 and is excluded from non‑GAAP results. Accordingly, the Company is presenting select financial results on both a GAAP and non‑GAAP basis. Additional information can be found in Table D, “Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Financial Results” and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 ($ in millions) GAAP Non- GAAP(1)(2) GAAP Non- GAAP(1)(2) GAAP Non- GAAP(1) GAAP Non- GAAP(1)(2) United States $ 210.5 $ 210.5 $ 214.6 $ 184.4 $ 706.9 $ 706.9 $ 672.7 $ 642.5 International 79.9 79.9 68.1 68.1 307.8 307.8 267.5 267.5 Total Worldwide $ 290.4 $ 290.4 $ 282.6 $ 252.5 $ 1,014.7 $ 1,014.7 $ 940.2 $ 910.0

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results Compared to Fourth Quarter 2024

Sales(2): Worldwide GAAP sales increased 3% to $290.4 million, compared to $282.6 million which included the recognition of $30.2 million in sales related to Tandem Choice. Excluding the impact of Tandem Choice, Non-GAAP sales(1) increased 15% to $290.4 million compared to $252.4 million.

GAAP sales in the United States decreased 2% to $210.5 million, compared to $214.6 million which included the recognition of $30.2 million in sales related to Tandem Choice. Excluding the impact of Tandem Choice, Non-GAAP sales in the United States grew 14% to $210.5 million compared to $184.4 million.

International sales increased 17% to $79.9 million compared to $68.1 million.

Shipments in the United States were more than 27,000 pumps. International shipments were approximately 11,000 pumps.

Gross profit(2): GAAP gross profit was $167.5 million, compared to $157.5 million. GAAP gross margin was 58%, compared to 56%.

Non-GAAP gross profit(1) was $167.5 million, compared to $127.9 million. Non-GAAP gross margin(1) was 58%, compared to 51%.

Operating income (loss): GAAP operating income was $8.3 million, or 3% of sales, compared to operating loss of $0.6 million, or 0% of sales.

Non-GAAP operating income(1) was $8.3 million, or 3% of sales, compared to Non-GAAP operating loss of $30.2 million or negative 12% of sales.

Net income (loss): GAAP net loss was $0.6 million, compared to net income of $0.8 million.

Non-GAAP net loss(1) was $0.6 million, compared to $28.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $32.9 million, or 11% of sales, compared to $2.3 million, or 1% of sales.

Full Year 2025 Financial Results Compared to Full Year 2024

Sales(2): Worldwide GAAP sales increased 8% to $1.015 billion, compared to $940.2 million which included the recognition of $30.2 million in sales related to Tandem Choice. Excluding the impact of Tandem Choice, Non-GAAP worldwide sales(1) increased 12% to $1.015 billion, compared to $910.0 million.

GAAP sales in the United States increased 5% to $706.9 million, compared to $672.7 million which included the recognition of $30.2 million in sales related to Tandem Choice. Excluding the impact of Tandem Choice, Non-GAAP sales in the United States grew 10% to $706.9 million compared to $642.4 million.

International sales increased 15% to $307.8 million compared to $267.5 million.

Shipments in the United States were more than 86,000 pumps. International shipments were more than 40,000 pumps.

Gross profit(2): GAAP gross profit was $546.0 million, compared to $489.6 million. GAAP gross margin was 54%, compared to 52%.

Non-GAAP gross profit(1) was $546.0 million, compared to $460.6 million. Non-GAAP gross margin(1) was 54%, compared to 51%.

Operating loss: GAAP operating loss was $187.3 million, or negative 18% of sales, compared to $99.1 million, or negative 11% of sales.

Non-GAAP operating loss(1) was $156.1 million, or negative 15% of sales, compared to $128.1 million or negative 14% of sales.

Net loss: GAAP net loss was $204.7 million, compared to $96.0 million.

Non-GAAP net loss(1) was $173.6 million, compared to $125.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was negative $46.1 million, or negative 5% of sales, compared to negative $10.1 million, or negative 1% of sales. 2025 adjusted EBITDA included $75.2 million, or a negative 8 percentage point impact for an acquired in-process research and development charge.

(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and additional information can be found in Table D “Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Financial Results” attached to this press release. Also see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for additional information. (2) Tandem Choice concluded in 2024, and there was no impact to sales or margins for this program in 2025. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for additional information. See tables for additional financial information.

2026 Financial Guidance

“In 2026, our goal is to expand the worldwide market by delivering double-digit pump shipment growth. We are adopting a pay-as-you-go model in the U.S. that provides affordable access to customers, and progresses our business toward more predictable and profitable revenue that may not be evident in our 2026 sales expectations,” said Leigh Vosseller, executive vice president and chief financial officer. “We remain committed to improving margins and profitability during this transition that positions Tandem for accelerated sales growth in 2027 and beyond.”

For the year ending December 31, 2026, the Company is providing its full year and first quarter GAAP financial guidance as follows:

Sales for the full year are estimated to be approximately $1.065 billion to $1.085 billion

United States - reflects transition to pay-as-you-go business model in pharmacy channel

Shipments are estimated to increase approximately 10% to 11%

Sales of approximately $730 million to $745 million

Pay-as-you-go headwind of approximately $70 million to $80 million

International - reflects preparation for transition to direct commercial operations in select countries

Sales of approximately $335 million to $340 million

Direct transition headwind of approximately $15 million

Gross margin is estimated to be approximately 56% to 57% of sales

Adjusted EBITDA(2) margin is estimated to be approximately 5% to 6% of sales

Non-cash charges included in cost of goods sold and operating expenses are estimated to be approximately $100 million. This includes:

Approximately $80 million non-cash, stock-based compensation expense

Approximately $20 million depreciation and amortization expense

For a comprehensive overview of the Company's guidance assumptions for 2026, including pricing and transition assumptions for the adoption of pay-as-you go reimbursement in the United States and the initiation of international direct operations, please see the Events & Presentations tab in the Investor Center of the Tandem Diabetes Care website at https://investor.tandemdiabetes.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are presented in this press release to provide information that may assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial results and assessing its prospects for future performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important operating performance indicators because they exclude items that are unrelated to, and may not be indicative of, the Company’s core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated, may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for comparing the performance of other companies relative to the Company. These non-GAAP financial results are not intended to represent, and should not be considered to be more meaningful measures than, or alternatives to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. To the extent the Company uses such non-GAAP financial measures in the future, we expect they will be calculated using a consistent method from period to period and, if not, an explanation will be provided. A reconciliation of each of the historical GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable historical non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in Table D “Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Financial Results” attached to this press release.

In the first quarter of 2025, the Company included an adjustment for acquired in-process research and development (IPR&D) expense in its non-GAAP financials and provided guidance based on this practice. Beginning in the second quarter of 2025, the Company no longer included an adjustment for IPR&D expense in its non-GAAP results to align with views expressed by the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The accounting treatment for Tandem Choice, which was in effect from September 2022 through December 2024, had a high degree of complexity. When the program originally launched, the Company began deferring a portion of sales for each eligible t:slim X2 pump shipped in the United States. When a customer elected to participate in Tandem Choice upon the launch of Tandem Mobi in 2024, the Company recognized the existing deferral, incremental fees received and the associated costs of providing the new insulin pump at the time of fulfillment. Historical non-GAAP financial measures are presented in this press release to facilitate better comparisons of the Company’s operating results across the reporting periods. Tandem Choice did not impact any financial measures for the year ending December 31, 2025.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast today at 4:30pm Eastern Time (1:30pm Pacific Time). The link to the webcast will be available by accessing the Events & Presentations tab in the Investor Center of the Tandem Diabetes Care website at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com, and will be archived for 30 days. To access the call by phone, please use this link (https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIcf3966da609740b59045972812b7b1ee) and you will be provided with dial-in details, including a personal pin.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, manufactures and sells advanced automated insulin delivery systems that reduce the burden of diabetes management, while creating new possibilities for patients, their loved ones, and healthcare providers. The Company’s pump portfolio features the Tandem Mobi system and the t:slim X2 insulin pump, both of which feature Control-IQ+ advanced hybrid closed-loop technology. Tandem Diabetes Care is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit tandemdiabetes.com.

Tandem Diabetes Care, the Tandem logo, Control-IQ, Control-IQ+, Tandem Mobi and t:slim X2 are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the Company’s projected financial results, the expected benefits of our multichannel strategy, the anticipated sales growth, and the ability to achieve other operational and commercial goals. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. For instance, the Company’s ability to achieve projected financial results will be impacted by market acceptance of the Company’s products; products marketed and sold or under development by competitors; the Company’s ability to establish and sustain operations to support international sales, including expanding into additional geographies; changes in reimbursement rates or insurance coverage for the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to meet increasing operational and infrastructure requirements from higher customer interest and a larger base of existing customers; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the Company’s ability to develop and launch new products; risks associated with the regulatory approval process internationally for new products; the potential that newer products, or other technological breakthroughs for the monitoring, treatment or prevention of diabetes, may render the Company’s products obsolete or less desirable, or may otherwise negatively impact the purchasing trends of customers; reliance on third-party relationships, such as outsourcing and supplier arrangements; global economic conditions; and other risks identified in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Tandem undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement in this press release because of new information, future events or other factors.

TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Table A (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 292,666 $ 438,329 Accounts receivable, net 165,491 114,585 Inventories 128,769 149,612 Other current assets 31,217 21,965 Total current assets 618,143 724,491 Property and equipment, net 83,580 78,150 Operating lease right-of-use assets 96,172 85,306 Equity method investment 60,351 74,545 Other long-term assets 22,866 5,166 Total assets $ 881,112 $ 967,658 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and employee-related liabilities $ 138,488 $ 127,028 Current portion of convertible senior notes, net — 40,670 Operating lease liabilities 19,472 18,208 Deferred revenue 9,527 11,831 Other current liabilities 75,237 49,312 Total current liabilities 242,724 247,049 Convertible senior notes, net - long-term 310,036 308,266 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 114,967 106,421 Deferred revenue - long-term 8,474 10,455 Other long-term liabilities 49,741 32,369 Total liabilities 725,942 704,560 Total stockholders’ equity 155,170 263,098 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 881,112 $ 967,658

TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Table B (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Sales $ 290,383 $ 282,648 $ 1,014,736 $ 940,203 Cost of sales 122,923 125,193 468,722 450,629 Gross profit 167,460 157,455 546,014 489,574 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 113,100 105,836 444,989 389,824 Research and development 46,066 52,200 193,114 198,877 Acquired in-process research and development expenses — — 75,217 — Litigation and settlement expense — — 19,951 — Total operating expenses 159,166 158,036 733,271 588,701 Operating income (loss) 8,294 (581 ) (187,257 ) (99,127 ) Total other income (expense), net (3,612 ) 598 (13,015 ) 7,257 Income (loss) before income taxes 4,682 16 (200,272 ) (91,870 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 5,271 (739 ) 4,438 4,155 Net income (loss) $ (589 ) $ 755 $ (204,710 ) $ (96,025 ) Net income (loss) per share - basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ (3.04 ) $ (1.47 ) Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ (3.04 ) $ (1.47 ) Weighted average shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share 68,014 65,939 67,285 65,451 Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 68,014 66,157 67,285 65,451

TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC. SALES BY GEOGRAPHY Table C(1) (Unaudited) ($'s in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change United States: Pump $ 111,486 $ 98,438 13 % $ 353,879 $ 328,625 8 % Supplies and other 98,978 85,923 15 % 353,057 313,811 13 % Adjustment for Tandem Choice — 30,202 (100 )% — 30,249 (100 )% Total GAAP Sales in the United States $ 210,464 $ 214,563 (2 )% $ 706,936 $ 672,685 5 % Adjustment for Tandem Choice — (30,202 ) 100 % — (30,249 ) 100 % Total Non-GAAP Sales in the United States $ 210,464 $ 184,361 14 % $ 706,936 $ 642,436 10 % International: Pump $ 28,577 $ 25,770 11 % $ 110,260 $ 105,544 4 % Supplies and other 51,342 42,315 21 % 197,540 161,974 22 % Total International Sales $ 79,919 $ 68,085 17 % $ 307,800 $ 267,518 15 % Total GAAP Worldwide Sales $ 290,383 $ 282,648 3 % $ 1,014,736 $ 940,203 8 % Adjustment for Tandem Choice — (30,202 ) 100 % — (30,249 ) 100 % Total Non-GAAP Worldwide Sales $ 290,383 $ 252,446 15 % $ 1,014,736 $ 909,954 12 %

(1) The Tandem Choice program concluded in 2024, and there was no impact to sales for this program in 2025. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their closest GAAP equivalent and additional information can be found in Table D and under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Financial Results Table D (Unaudited) ($'s in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025(4) 2024 GAAP sales $ 290,383 $ 282,648 $ 1,014,736 $ 940,203 Adjustment for Tandem Choice (1) — (30,201 ) — (30,249 ) Non-GAAP sales $ 290,383 $ 252,447 $ 1,014,736 $ 909,954 GAAP gross profit $ 167,460 $ 157,455 $ 546,014 $ 489,574 Adjustment for Tandem Choice(1) — (29,576 ) — (28,931 ) Non-GAAP gross profit $ 167,460 $ 127,879 $ 546,014 $ 460,643 GAAP gross margin(2) 58 % 56 % 54 % 52 % Non-GAAP gross margin(2) 58 % 51 % 54 % 51 % GAAP operating income (loss) $ 8,294 $ (581 ) $ (187,257 ) $ (99,127 ) Litigation and settlement expense — — 19,951 — Non-recurring facility impairment and restructuring costs(3) — — 11,167 — Adjustment for Tandem Choice(1) — (29,576 ) — (28,931 ) Non-GAAP operating loss $ 8,294 $ (30,157 ) $ (156,139 ) $ (128,058 ) GAAP operating margin(2) 3 % — % (18 )% (11 )% Non-GAAP operating margin(2) 3 % (12 )% (15 )% (14 )% GAAP net income (loss) $ (589 ) $ 755 $ (204,710 ) $ (96,025 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 5,271 (739 ) 4,438 4,155 Interest income, interest expense and other, net 3,612 (598 ) 13,015 (7,257 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,495 4,245 17,666 16,607 Litigation and settlement expense — — 19,951 — Stock-based compensation expense 20,110 28,166 92,381 101,383 Non-recurring facility impairment and restructuring costs(3) — — 11,167 — Adjustment for Tandem Choice(1) — (29,576 ) — (28,931 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,899 $ 2,253 $ (46,092 ) $ (10,068 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) 11 % 1 % (5 )% (1 )% GAAP net income (loss) $ (589 ) $ 755 $ (204,710 ) $ (96,025 ) Litigation and settlement expense — — 19,951 — Non-recurring facility impairment and restructuring costs(3) — — 11,167 — Adjustment for Tandem Choice(1) — (29,576 ) — (28,931 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (589 ) $ (28,821 ) $ (173,592 ) $ (124,956 ) GAAP cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 9,788 $ 10,717 $ (9,721 ) $ 24,225 Less: capital expenditures (6,685 ) (3,069 ) (19,948 ) (19,231 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow (5) $ 3,103 $ 7,648 $ (29,669 ) $ 4,994

(1) The accounting treatment for Tandem Choice had a high degree of complexity. The Tandem Choice program concluded in 2024, and there was no impact to sales for this program in 2025. Additional information can be found under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” (2) GAAP margins including GAAP gross margin and GAAP operating margin are calculated using GAAP sales. Non-GAAP margins including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin are calculated using non-GAAP sales. (3) In the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $11.2 million in impairment charges related to its operating lease right-of-use assets, and severance and other restructuring costs associated with the relocation of certain research and development activities. (4) In the first quarter of 2025, the Company included an adjustment for IPR&D expense in its non-GAAP financials and provided guidance based on this practice. Beginning in the second quarter of 2025, the Company no longer included an adjustment for IPR&D expense in its non-GAAP results to align with views expressed by the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and 2025 results and guidance have been revised accordingly. (5) Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

