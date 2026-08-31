Tampa General Hospital and Florida Orthopaedic Institute First in World to Use New EVOS Pelvic and Acetabular System

World-first procedure marks a significant advancement in the surgical treatment of complex pelvic trauma and underscores the power of academic medicine to bring innovations from development to the operating room.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital and Florida Orthopaedic Institute (FOI) have become the first in the world to perform surgery using the new EVOS Pelvic and Acetabular System, an FDA-cleared surgical system designed to help surgeons treat complex fractures and traumatic injuries of the pelvis and acetabulum more efficiently.

The first procedure was performed at Tampa General in August by Hassan R. Mir, MD, MBA, FACS, professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and Medical Education and associate dean of Cultural Enrichment & Environment at the University of South Florida (USF), and director of Orthopaedic Trauma Research at Florida Orthopaedic Institute in partnership with Tampa General. Mir was also one of four physicians who helped design the EVOS Pelvic and Acetabular System in partnership with Smith+Nephew, bringing his experience treating complex orthopaedic trauma to the development of this innovative technology.

"By bringing together clinical expertise, research and innovation, we can develop new solutions to some of the most complex challenges in orthopaedic care and make those advances available to patients sooner. The fact that Dr. Mir helped design this technology and then performed the world's first procedure using it at Tampa General speaks to the extraordinary talent across our organizations and our partnership. Most importantly, it means patients have access to leading-edge care that has the potential to improve their treatment and recovery," said Roy Sanders, MD, chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, chief of the TGH Orthopaedic Institute and Orthopaedic Surgery, and president and chief medical officer of Florida Orthopaedic Institute.

The EVOS Pelvic and Acetabular System received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February 2025 for the fixation of fractures and disruptions of the pelvis and acetabulum — the socket portion of the hip joint — in skeletally mature patients. The system consists of bone plates available in a variety of shapes and sizes, along with multiple types of screws, giving surgeons a range of options to address the unique anatomy and complexity of serious pelvic injuries.

Pelvic and acetabular fractures that require surgery are often the result of significant trauma. Patients may include younger adults injured in serious auto accidents, as well as older adults who sustain complex fractures after a fall. Because of the anatomy of the pelvis and the severity of the injuries involved, these procedures can be technically demanding.

"Every pelvic fracture is different, pelvic and acetabular trauma can be incredibly complex, and every patient deserves a treatment approach tailored to their specific injury," said Mir. "We designed this system with the goal of helping surgeons navigate these complex procedures more effectively, giving them more options to restore anatomy and stability. Ultimately, that innovation is about improving the patient's experience and supporting the best possible recovery."

Mir added that moving the technology from concept to clinical was especially meaningful because of the potential impact on the patients facing difficult recoveries after traumatic injuries.

The EVOS Pelvic and Acetabular System is designed to help physicians perform complex trauma surgery more efficiently and with greater ease. By providing surgeons with implants designed specifically for the anatomy and demands of pelvic and acetabular fracture repair, the system has the potential to streamline portions of these technically challenging procedures, which could reduce time in the operating room and support patients as they begin the recovery process. As with any surgery to repair a serious pelvic or acetabular injury, individual outcomes and recovery vary based on the patient's injury and overall health.

Following the successful first procedure at Tampa General, the EVOS Pelvic and Acetabular System is expected to ultimately become available to surgeons at other hospitals and health systems across the United States, with broader global availability anticipated in the future.

This milestone reflects the longstanding partnership between Tampa General, Florida Orthopaedic Institute and USF Health, organizations united by a shared mission to advance patient care through research, education and innovation.

FOI physicians partner with the medical team at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and TGH's Orthopaedic Institute, which consistently ranks among the top 10% in the nation for orthopaedic care. FOI surgeons also train residents at Tampa General, strengthening the quality of care available to patients today while educating the next generation of orthopaedic specialists.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL



Tampa General Hospital, Florida's premier academic health system, is a 1,530-bed not-for-profit network of hospital and outpatient services spanning Florida. As the only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care center serving 23 counties, Tampa General delivers world-class care. The system's hospitals include Tampa General Hospital, Tampa General Rehabilitation Hospital, Tampa General Behavioral Health Hospital, all in Tampa; Tampa General Brooksville, Tampa General Spring Hill and Tampa General Crystal River. Tampa General is the highest-ranked hospital in Tampa Bay in U.S. News & World Report’s 2026-2027 Best Hospitals for 11 consecutive years, with five medical specialties ranking among the top 50, two additional medical specialties ranked among the top 100 best hospital programs and two specialties ranked in the top 10% in the United States. As the first hospital in Florida to open a clinical command center for real-time situational awareness, the academic health system has elevated its digital care coordination center to the next level by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and its analytics platform across inpatient and outpatient care to ensure patients receive leading-edge care as quickly and safely as possible. Tampa General's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by four prestigious Forbes magazine rankings — in the 2026 America’s Best Large Employers, ranked as the Tampa Bay region's #1 employer in the healthcare category for the sixth year in a row, the 2026 America’s Best Employers for Company Culture, in the top 100 for the 2026 America’s Best Employers for New Grads and the 2026 America’s Best Employers for Women.

Tampa General is the area's safety-net hospital, caring for anyone regardless of ability to pay; in fiscal year 2024, Tampa General provided a net community benefit of approximately $289.1 million in the form of healthcare for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is recognized as one of the leading adult solid organ transplant centers in the nation and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General transports critically injured or ill patients from surrounding counties to receive the advanced care their conditions require. Tampa General has a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General's footprint includes TGH North, which consists of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties; Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices; TGH Family Care Center Kennedy; TGH outpatient centers; TGH Virtual Health; and TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care, powered by the Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Beth Hardy, APR



Assistant Manager



Publications & Physician Communications



(727) 510-6363 (cell)



ehardy@tgh.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tampa-general-hospital-and-florida-orthopaedic-institute-first-in-world-to-use-new-evos-pelvic-and-acetabular-system-302862998.html

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital