Synthego Signs Strategic Agreement with AstraZeneca to License CRISPR Gene Editing Enzyme

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthego, a leading supplier of CRISPR solutions, has entered a strategic licensing agreement with global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. This agreement grants Synthego a global license to manufacture and distribute AstraZeneca’s novel CRISPR gene editing enzyme, eSpOT-ON, recently published as engineered ePsCas9 , to the worldwide research community. This state-of-the-art nuclease, developed by AstraZeneca, will be paired with Synthego’s best-in-class gRNA to enable improved health outcomes.

Under the terms of the agreement, Synthego also receives exclusive commercialization rights including the right to sublicense this nuclease for therapeutic and commercial use.

“Our agreement with AstraZeneca is a testament to our commitment to guiding researchers with customized CRISPR solutions that empower their therapeutic pursuits,” said Craig Christianson, CEO of Synthego. “By enhancing our CRISPR expertise with AstraZeneca’s novel nuclease, we are poised to expedite the development of transformative therapies, paving a streamlined and accelerated path to clinical advancement.”

Synthego’s innovative approach simplifies the licensing process for CRISPR cell and gene therapies, ensuring that novel and groundbreaking nucleases and gRNAs are within reach for researchers. The company’s extensive regulatory and technical expertise further bolsters the therapeutic development pipeline, providing a seamless integration from concept to clinic.

“We are excited to offer significantly lower upfront fees for rights to a leading CRISPR enzyme enabling therapeutic developers to de-risk their fundraising process, and making overall development costs significantly less than with traditional nucleases,” continued Christianson.

This licensing agreement marks a significant milestone in the field of CRISPR therapeutics, combining the strengths of Synthego’s advanced solutions with AstraZeneca’s innovative gene therapy technology. We aim to push the boundaries of medical science, ultimately bringing more effective treatments to patients worldwide.

For more information about Synthego, please visit Synthego.com .

About Synthego: Synthego’s mission is to provide unparalleled access to best-in-class CRISPR solutions at scale, empowering applications from Discovery to Clinic. These solutions drive the adoption and success of CRISPR-based therapies to benefit all patients. Headquartered in Redwood City, CA, Synthego was founded in 2012 and is a pioneer in the adoption of CRISPR technologies worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synthego-signs-strategic-agreement-with-astrazeneca-to-license-crispr-gene-editing-enzyme-302347540.html

SOURCE Synthego