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Syndax to Host R&D Day Highlighting its Late-Stage Programs and Early-Stage Assets on July 14, 2026

June 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies, today announced that it will host an R&D Day on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 8:30 AM ET in New York City. The R&D Day will feature presentations by Syndax’s management team and key opinion leaders.

The Company will highlight its late-stage revumenib and axatilimab programs, including its ongoing trials in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, newly diagnosed chronic graft-versus-host disease, and newly diagnosed acute leukemia. Further, the Company will detail its new early-stage assets and broader plans to leverage its capabilities and resources to bring new treatment options to more patients.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include Revuforj® (revumenib), an FDA-approved menin inhibitor, and Niktimvo™ (axatilimab-csfr), an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Fueled by our commitment to reimagining cancer care, Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on X and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contact

Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
sklahre@syndax.com
Tel 781.684.9827

SNDX-G


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