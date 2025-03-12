Sunbird Bio Appoints Vijay Parthasarathy, Ph.D., MBA, as Chief Product and Strategy Officer

– Dr. Parthasarathy’s in-depth experience commercializing diagnostic products on a global scale will help ready Sunbird for launch of platform technology –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunbird Bio, a biotechnology company developing proprietary blood-based technologies to improve diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, today announced the appointment of Vijay Parthasarathy, Ph.D., MBA, as chief product and strategy officer. Dr. Parthasarathy will lead strategic preparation for the launch of Sunbird Bio’s blood-based platform technology, designed to enable precision neurology by directly detecting disease-specific aggregated proteins to accurately diagnose Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurological disorders.





“We are thrilled to continue growing our team with the addition of Dr. Parthasarathy, an accomplished industry leader with a history of bringing innovative scientific advancements to market,” said John McDonough, executive chairman and CEO of Sunbird Bio. “His track record of successfully developing and commercializing diagnostics in multiple disease areas will be a tremendous asset to our team, accelerating the impact that our technology could have on patients with neurological disorders. We have an exciting year ahead and with Dr. Parthasarathy on the Sunbird team, I am hopeful that we will continue to make significant strides in progressing our novel blood-based diagnostic platform.”

Dr. Parthasarathy most recently served as the vice president of product management at Exact Sciences, where he led product strategy, execution and commercialization of the company’s multi-cancer early-detection portfolio. Prior to Exact Sciences, Dr. Parthasarathy held multiple roles at Philips, where he was responsible for commercial strategy, execution and product management across the radiology portfolio.

“Sunbird Bio is a rapidly expanding company pioneering a first-of-its-kind, much-needed diagnostic platform for neurodegenerative diseases – an innovation that inspired me to join the team,” said Dr. Parthasarathy. “This technology has real potential to meaningfully improve the lives of patients suffering from devastating neurodegenerative diseases, and I am excited to help bring it to those who need it most. I look forward to working with this skilled, passionate team to contribute to the advancement of this important science on a global scale.”

Dr. Parthasarathy is an author on more than 30 publications in esteemed scientific journals, as well as a holder of 15 patents in radiology and diagnostics. He received a Doctor of Philosophy degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School, participating in several fellowships across both institutions.

About Sunbird Bio

Sunbird Bio is a biotechnology company developing proprietary blood-based diagnostic tests that provide unprecedented insights to enable earlier, more accurate diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders. Sunbird’s innovative technologies uniquely detect the property and activity of proteins to empower researchers and clinicians with actionable information that is not available or accessible from current tests. Sunbird Bio’s unparalleled leadership in blood-based diagnostics positions the company to become a global leader in the field, addressing significant research and clinical gaps, and serving multiple, sizable markets.

