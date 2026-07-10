Sumitomo Biorational Company Names Remy Lyczko As President, AgroSolutions Division

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sumitomo Biorational Company LLC today announced the appointment of Remy Lyczko as President of its AgroSolutions Division (ASD), effective July 1, 2026.

In this role, Lyczko will lead the division responsible for developing innovative biorational and botanical technologies that help growers improve productivity while advancing more sustainable agricultural systems. Under his leadership, the division will continue to expand solutions that support modern farming practices, including regenerative agriculture, while addressing the evolving needs of growers around the world.

Lyczko brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the global agrochemical and biorational industry, with a proven record of bringing innovative crop solutions to market, building strong customer partnerships and meeting the evolving needs of agriculture across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

He joined the Sumitomo Chemical Group in 2014 and has held several executive leadership positions over the years, most recently as Vice President of Commercial Operations for Sumitomo Biorational Company. He previously served as Commercial Director, EMEA Region for Sumitomo Chemical Agro Europe; Country Manager for Philagro France; and Sustainable Solutions Business Director – EMEA for Sumitomo Chemical Agro Europe.

"Remy's extensive experience, strategic vision and collaborative leadership style make him the ideal person to lead our AgroSolutions Division," said Tadashi Katayama, Managing Executive Officer of Sumitomo Chemical and President of the Agro & Life Solutions Sector. "Throughout his career, Remy has consistently demonstrated his ability to build high-performing teams, strengthen customer relationships and deliver sustainable growth and we look forward to his continued impact as he leads ASD to strengthen our portfolio of biorational innovation for agriculture worldwide.”

About Sumitomo Biorational Company

Headquartered in Libertyville, Ill., Sumitomo Biorational Company is the Global Center of Excellence for Biorational Innovation, advancing integrated, science-driven solutions in agriculture, public health, forest health, and environmental markets. Sumitomo Biorational operates through three divisions: AgroSolutions, Environmental Health, and Public Health & Forest Health, leveraging decades of expertise to drive innovation and sustainability for customers worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.sumitomobiorational.com/.

About Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Sumitomo Chemical is one of Japan’s leading chemical companies. It currently operates businesses in four sectors — Agro & Life Solutions Sector, ICT & Mobility Solutions Sector, Advanced Medical Solutions Sector, and Essential & Green Materials Sector — and supplies solutions (technologies and products) worldwide that underpin a wide variety of industries and people’s lives. For additional information, visit the company’s website at https://www.sumitomo-chem.co.jp/english/.

Media Contact: Steve Tatum, steve.tatum@valent.com or 925-951-3164