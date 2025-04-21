STX PARTNERS LLP and Newlin Investment Co. Exercise Warrants of Sharp Therapeutics Corp.

About Sharp Therapeutics Corp.

Sharp Therapeutics Corp.

Scott Sneddon, PhD, JD

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (412) 206-5303

Email: scott@sharptx.com

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2025) - Sharp Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: SHRX) ("" or the ""), a pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to treat hereditary disorders, is pleased to announce that STX PARTNERS LLP ("") and Newlin Investment Company ("") have each exercised their respective common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$2.5M.The Warrants were issued pursuant to the Common Stock Purchase Agreement entered into by the Company, STX, NIC and certain other investors on October 18, 2024 (the ""). STX and NIC have each exercised their Warrant in its entirety, purchasing common shares of the company at the same share price as in the CSPA in an amount totaling US$2.5M.Scott Sneddon, Sharp's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "This further investment speeds our path to the clinic for our current lead programs." STX's Managing Director and Sharp board member John Hathaway added: "This shows our ongoing commitment to building Sharp into a global therapeutics company. Driving these next few milestones is key to that." William R. Newlin, NIC chairman and Sharp board chairman added: "We believe we have the right team in place and our strategy is steadily increase company value on our way to releasing key clinical data for our programs."Sharp Therapeutics is a pre-clinical stage company developing first-choice small-molecule therapeutics for hereditary disorders. The Company's discovery platform combines novel high throughput screening technologies, with compound libraries computational optimized based on the physics and biology of cellular trafficking defects and allosteric activation of proteins. The platform produces small molecule compounds that restore activity in mutated proteins giving the potential to treat genetic disorders with conventional pill-based medicines.For additional information on Sharp, please visit:To view the source version of this press release, please visit