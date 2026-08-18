Stuart Therapeutics, Inc. Appoints David Jakeman as Chief Financial Officer

Jakeman brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience across the biopharmaceutical and public accounting sectors

STUART, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stuart Therapeutics, Inc. (“Stuart”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class collagen-reparative therapeutics to treat eye diseases, today announced the appointment of David Jakeman as chief financial officer. Jakeman will lead the company's finance and accounting operations as Stuart advances its lead candidate, ST-100 for dry eye disease, through completion of its pending Phase 3b clinical trial and into preparations for commercialization.

Jakeman joins Stuart after over 16 years at Chimerix, Inc., a Durham, North Carolina-based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for rare and aggressive brain tumors. Jakeman rose through roles of increasing responsibility to become vice president, finance & accounting. He helped build the financial infrastructure that carried the company from early stage development through more than $600 million in capital raises. That work culminated in Chimerix's 2025 acquisition by Jazz Pharmaceuticals, an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $935 million.

“David has dedicated his career to financial leadership in the development of therapies that had genuine potential to transform the lives of people living with diseases with few or no available treatment options,” said Eric Schlumpf, president and CEO of Stuart Therapeutics. “His expertise will be crucial in guiding our financial operations as we advance our unique therapeutics for dry eye disease, corneal wound healing and retinal conditions.”

“I'm excited to join Stuart Therapeutics at such a pivotal time,” said Jakeman. “The company has advanced to a more mature stage, where the tools and processes necessary to finalize drug approval and build commercialization capabilities require experienced support. I look forward to helping navigate the advancement of the pipeline and bring these treatments to the patients who need them.”

Jakeman began his career at Ernst & Young LLP, where he audited high-growth public and private companies. He holds a Master of Accounting and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, with distinction, from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's Kenan-Flagler Business School. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

About Stuart Therapeutics, Inc.

Stuart Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of therapeutics targeting collagen in the extracellular matrix of the eye, a target previously beyond the reach of conventional therapies. Stuart’s therapeutic pipeline is based on its proprietary PolyCol™ Collagen Mimetic Peptide (CMP) technology platform, composed of more than 400 CMP sequences applicable across a wide range of ophthalmic indications, including dry eye disease, corneal wound healing, glaucoma, myopia and retinal diseases such as retinitis pigmentosa. Its lead asset, ST-100, is a novel collagen-reparative therapeutic designed to restore homeostatic function on the ocular surface, thereby alleviating the effects of dry eye disease. ST-100’s Phase 3b trial is planned for the first quarter of 2027. For more information, visit www.StuartTherapeutics.com.

Media Contacts:

Business & Life Sciences Media

Kathy Vincent

Kathy.Vincent@powers-co.com

Eye Care Media

Teresa Panas

Teresa.Panas@powers-co.com

Investor Contact:

Ami Bavishi or Nick Colangelo

Gilmartin Group LLC

StuartTx@gilmartin.com