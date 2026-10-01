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Press Releases

Stryker to announce third quarter 2026 financial results

October 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

Portage, Michigan, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE: SYK) will host a webcast at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern time) on Thursday, October 29, 2026, to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results. The live webcast can be accessed at Stryker - Events & Presentations. An archive of the webcast will also be available at Stryker’s website beginning approximately two hours after the live call ends.

An accompanying press release that includes summary financial information for the third quarter will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. (Eastern time) and available at Stryker - Press Releases on the day of the webcast.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:
Nick Mead, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or nick.mead@stryker.com

For media inquiries:
Kim Montagnino, Vice President, Chief Communications Officer at 269-385-2600 or kim.montagnino@stryker.com


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