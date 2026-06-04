Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Cingulate Inc. (CING) 1Q26

Balance sheet now supports execution. With C$51.1M in cash and C$51.0M of equity, American Tungsten is funded to advance IMA without near-term capital pressure.

IMA is moving from concept to execution. Q1 spend of C$4.8M on exploration/evaluation shows capital is being deployed directly into underground access, drilling, assays, and field work.

Uplist improves investability. The move to the TSXV on May 29, 2026 expands market visibility and should improve institutional access as the story matures.

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING). Cingulate's latest update shifts the near-term CTx-1301 setup from a PDUFA driven approval event to a CMC-driven resubmission process, while leaving the core product thesis intact based on the information disclosed. The FDA issued a Complete Response Letter for the CTx-1301 NDA focused on specific CMC information requests, with no current clinical safety or efficacy concerns identified. In our view, the key read-through is timing rather than product viability, as the path forward now depends on completing the requested CMC work, resubmitting to FDA, and moving through the next review cycle. Importantly, Cingulate disclosed nearly $30M of cash on hand, which management believes is sufficient to address the FDA's requests, execute the resubmission process, and continue pre-commercial activities into 2027.To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more,About StonegateStonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.Stonegate Capital Partners(214) 987-4121Source:To view the source version of this press release, please visit