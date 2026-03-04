StimLabs® Announces the Launch of Architect, a Novel Advanced Collagen Matrix Device for Wound Care

ROSWELL, Ga., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StimLabs, a leading regenerative medicine company, announced the launch of Architect Fx, an innovative extracellular collagen matrix derived from equine pericardium for wound management.

"StimLabs continues to grow by identifying technologies that meet real clinical needs across a broad range of wound types," said John Daniel, Founder and CEO of StimLabs. "Launching Architect Fx allows us to treat more patients suffering from large, complex wounds, while staying aligned with our mission to deliver high-quality, impactful solutions."

Architect is FDA 510(k) cleared for treating a wide range of hard-to-heal wounds, including chronic diabetic, venous, and pressure ulcers, as well as traumatic and surgical wounds. It has been stabilized, through proprietary BriDGE® technology, to provide an intact, durable ECM that resists degradation in the wound.1 Architect supports reapplications and extended wear, allowing clinicians to adapt treatment based on wound condition and healing progress. * This offers flexibility while managing challenging cases.

"This product launch supports our strategy to expand both our commercial footprint and our product portfolio," said Tom Dion, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of StimLabs. "Architect offers a rare combination of durability, flexibility, and clinical efficiency - giving providers control over how they manage complex wounds. It's a solution designed with both patients and clinicians in mind, and it positions StimLabs for continued success in the advanced wound care space."

StimLabs will begin distribution of Architect Fx in Q1 2026.

1. Data on file.

www.stimlabs.com

About StimLabs

StimLabs is a pioneer in advancing the state of regenerative medicine, with a current focus in wound care and surgical applications. Comprised of industry leaders, StimLabs is dedicated to offering patients the best possible care while recognizing the urgency of providing solutions in areas with unmet needs. StimLabs has a comprehensive product portfolio addressing various clinical applications and has established a strong intellectual property catalog. Committed to delivering superior products, StimLabs is a trusted partner to physicians and patients alike.

