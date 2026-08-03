Stand Up To Cancer Adds New Scientific Advisory Committee Members

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) has recently added new members to its Scientific Advisory Committee. With 30 members, including a chair and two vice-chairs, SU2C's Scientific Advisory Committee is responsible for helping to guide the organization's decisions on research funding and advising on other scientific matters.

Over the organization's 18-year history, SU2C's Scientific Advisory Committee has been composed of many of the country's leading cancer scientists, representing an array of disciplines and institutions to ensure the best mix of expertise and experience.

"The cancer research landscape is vibrant and constantly evolving, providing new opportunities for—and challenges to—the kind of meaningful and rapid progress against cancer that we are committed to as an organization," said SU2C President and CEO Julian Adams, PhD. "Our Scientific Advisory Committee is vitally important to Stand Up's ability to maintain and expand on our history of supporting high-impact, breakthrough science that ultimately benefits patients and families."

The recently added members include:

Adrian Bot, MD, PhD – Venture partner, RA Ventures; former chief scientific officer, Capstan Therapeutics

Lisa Butterfield, PhD – Cancer immunotherapy consultant; former distinguished scientist, Merck

Christina Curtis, PhD - Senior vice chair of research, Department of Medicine; Director of Artificial Intelligence and Cancer Genomics, Stanford Cancer Institute

Shawna Hudson, PhD – Professor, vice chair of research & Henry Rutgers chair of Family Medicine and Community Health, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School [Cochair, SU2C Health Disparities Committee]

Trey Ideker, PhD - Professor, Department of Medicine, UC San Diego; Director, Big Data Institute, Oxford University

Martin Pomper, MD, PhD – Professor, chair of Radiology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Trevor Pugh, PhD - Senior scientist, UHN's Princess Margaret Cancer Centre; Director, Genomics, Ontario Institute for Cancer Research; Professor, University of Toronto

Srikant Ramaswami, JD, MS - Founder and principal, Sri Spoke Communications LLC; former senior vice president and global head, Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations, Galapagos NV

William G. Nelson, MD, PhD, director of the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, is chair of the SU2C Scientific Advisory Committee. The vice chairs are John Carpten, PhD, director of the City of Hope Cancer Center, and Arnold Levine, PhD, emeritus professor at the Institute for Advanced Study.

About Stand Up To Cancer

Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) raises awareness and funds research to detect and treat cancers with the aspiration to cure all patients. SU2C is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and was initially launched as a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation.

Established in 2008 by media and entertainment leaders, SU2C utilizes these communities' resources to engage the public in supporting a new, collaborative model of cancer research, to increase awareness about cancer prevention, and to highlight progress being made in the fight against the disease. As of April 2025, more than 3,100 scientists representing more than 210 institutions are involved in SU2C-funded research projects.

The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) is SU2C's scientific partner. A Scientific Advisory Committee, led by William G. Nelson, MD, PhD, conducts rigorous competitive review processes to identify the best research proposals to recommend for funding, oversee grants administration, and provide expert review of research progress.

Current members of the SU2C Founders and Advisors Committee (FAC) include Katie Couric, Sherry Lansing, Kathleen Lobb, Lisa Paulsen, Rusty Robertson, Sue Schwartz, Pamela Oas Williams, and Ellen Ziffren. The late Laura Ziskin and the late Noreen Fraser are also co-founders. Julian Adams, PhD, serves as SU2C's president and CEO.

For more information visit StandUpToCancer.org, Instagram, TikTok, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Stand Up To Cancer, a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation