STAAR Surgical Surpasses 4 Million ICLs Sold Globally, Reflecting Ongoing Shift Away from Laser-Based Vision Correction

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), the global leader in phakic IOLs with the EVO family of Implantable Collamer® Lenses (EVO ICL™) for vision correction, today announced that more than 4 million Implantable Collamer® Lenses (ICLs) have been sold worldwide, marking a milestone in the global shift away from laser-based refractive surgery.

This achievement underscores the growing global preference for lens-based solutions in refractive vision correction as patients and surgeons increasingly choose alternatives to traditional laser-based procedures, which require corneal tissue removal.

“Surpassing 4 million ICLs sold is a major milestone for STAAR,” said Deborah Andrews, Interim Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “This achievement reflects not only the strength of our EVO ICL platform and its benefit to patients’ lives, but also the broader industry shift toward lens-based refractive correction. As surgeons and patients seek effective and minimally invasive options that preserve corneal integrity, EVO ICL is increasingly becoming a preferred choice in markets around the world.”

The shift toward lens-based procedures is supported by recent regulatory and clinical progress. Expanded regulatory indications for EVO ICL in key markets have increased the addressable patient population, while growing real-world evidence and long-term clinical outcomes continue to reinforce the safety, effectiveness, and durability of the EVO ICL platform.

EVO ICL Fast Facts

The first STAAR ICL was implanted in 1993.

STAAR Surgical surpassed 1 million ICLs sold in 2019, 2 million sold in 2022, and 3 million sold in 2024.

The average ICL patient is 32 years old at the time of implant (2025).

EVO and its Visian ICL predecessor are the only implantable lenses made with Collamer, a proprietary, biocompatible material that supports long-term safety outcomes.

The EVO family of Implantable Collamer Lenses is designed to provide durable, high-quality vision correction for a range of refractive errors through a quick, minimally invasive implantation procedure that preserves both the cornea and the eye’s natural crystalline lens.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) is the global leader in implantable phakic intraocular lenses, a vision correction solution that reduces or eliminates the need for glasses or contact lenses. Since 1982, STAAR has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery, and for 30 years, STAAR has been designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing advanced Implantable Collamer® Lenses (ICLs), using its proprietary biocompatible Collamer material. STAAR ICLs are clinically proven to deliver safe long-term vision correction without removing corneal tissue or the eye’s natural crystalline lens. Its EVO ICL™ product line provides visual freedom through a quick, minimally invasive procedure. STAAR has sold more than 4 million ICLs in over 85 countries. Headquartered in Lake Forest, California, the company operates research, development, manufacturing, and packaging facilities in California and Switzerland. For more information about ICL, visit www.EVOICL.com. To learn more about STAAR, visit www.staar.com.

