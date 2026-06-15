Spruce Biosciences Appoints Eric Jordan as Vice President, Marketing and Tina Gullotta as Vice President, Finance and Corporate Controller

Appointments Further Strengthen Spruce’s Commercial and Financial Capabilities as the Company Approaches a Potential U.S. FDA Approval and Commercial Launch of Tralesinidase Alfa Enzyme Replacement Therapy (TA-ERT) for the Treatment of Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B (MPS IIIB)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced the appointments of Eric Jordan as Vice President, Marketing and Tina Gullotta, CPA, as Vice President, Finance and Corporate Controller.

“We are delighted to welcome both Eric and Tina, two accomplished leaders with deep biotech experience, to the Spruce executive team,” said Javier Szwarcberg, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Executive Officer of Spruce Biosciences. “Eric brings a proven track record of building rare disease brands and orchestrating successful launches, and Tina brings the finance and accounting expertise critical to operating as a commercial-stage organization. We look forward to working closely with them as we prepare for the potential U.S. FDA approval and commercial launch of TA-ERT.”

Mr. Jordan brings more than 20 years of strategic marketing leadership experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, with deep expertise in rare disease launch preparation and execution. Most recently, he served as Marketing Team Lead at BridgeBio, where he led marketing and launch planning for encaleret, an investigational treatment for a rare endocrine disorder. Prior to BridgeBio, Mr. Jordan served as Vice President, Marketing at Dompé Pharmaceuticals, where he led the U.S. launch and commercialization of Oxervate for neurotrophic keratitis, growing it into a $1 billion brand. Earlier, he served as Marketing Director, HCP Marketing at Aimmune Therapeutics (acquired by Nestlé Health Science), where he led pre-launch marketing for the company’s peanut allergy therapy, and as Marketing Director, Cardiology and Hospital at ZS Pharma (acquired by AstraZeneca), where he led strategic and tactical launch planning for a hyperkalemia therapy. Mr. Jordan began his pharmaceutical career at Genentech, where he held positions of increasing responsibility across BioOncology and Nutropin marketing, ultimately serving as Associate Director, Business Unit Operations and Chief of Staff to the SVP, Sales and Marketing of an approximately $2 billion business unit. Mr. Jordan earned his MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley and his BS in Marketing from Pennsylvania State University.

Ms. Gullotta brings more than 25 years of senior finance leadership experience in life sciences, with a proven track record of guiding biotechnology organizations through clinical growth, capital raises, operational transformation, and public-company readiness. Most recently, she served as Vice President, Finance at Frontier Medicines Corporation, where she led the Finance and Accounting organization and served as a strategic partner to the CEO, CFO, and Board. Prior to Frontier, Ms. Gullotta served as Vice President, Finance and Chief Accounting Officer (and previously Senior Director, Corporate Controller) at Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, where she oversaw SEC reporting, technical accounting, SOX 404 compliance, and treasury, and supported fundraising and capital markets activities. Earlier, she served as Senior Director, Corporate Controller at Atara Biotherapeutics, where she participated in the company’s IPO and follow-on offerings and led SEC reporting, audit, and SOX 404 programs. Ms. Gullotta is a Certified Public Accountant and earned her B.S. in Commerce, Accounting from Santa Clara University.

“Spruce is on the cusp of delivering what could be the first disease-modifying treatment option for patients with Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B, and the opportunity to help launch a therapy with this kind of potential impact is exactly what drew me to the team,” said Mr. Jordan. “I look forward to building the marketing foundation needed to bring TA-ERT to the patients and families who have been waiting for it.”

“I am thrilled to join Spruce at such a pivotal moment in the company’s evolution,” said Ms. Gullotta. “I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to scale the finance and accounting organization, strengthen our controls and reporting infrastructure, and support Spruce’s transition to a commercial-stage company.”

Inducement Awards

In connection with their employment with Spruce, on June 15, 2026, Mr. Jordan and Ms. Gullotta were each granted restricted stock units (RSUs) for 3,500 shares of Spruce’s common stock. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved the awards as inducements material to Mr. Jordan’s and Ms. Gullotta’s entering into employment with the company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Each of the RSUs will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on each anniversary of June 15, 2026, subject to the new employee’s continued service relationship with Spruce Biosciences through the applicable vesting date. The awards will be subject to the terms and conditions of the 2026 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of the applicable award agreement covering the grant.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need. Spruce’s lead product candidate, tralesinidase alfa enzyme replacement therapy (TA-ERT), is in late-stage development for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type IIIB (MPS IIIB), or Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B, a devastating pediatric neurodegenerative disorder for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. TA-ERT has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA, as well as Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union. To learn more, visit www.sprucebio.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the impact of new management hires, the fulfillment of Spruce’s strategic business objectives, potential regulatory approval, commercial launch of TA-ERT, and TA-ERT’s potential to be the first disease-modifying treatment option for MPS IIIB. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “plan,” “will,” “believe,” “could,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Spruce’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Spruce’s business in general, the impact of geopolitical and macroeconomic events, and the other risks described in Spruce’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Spruce undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Media

Carolyn Hawley

Inizio Evoke Comms

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media@sprucebio.com

Investors

Monique Kosse

Gilmartin Group

Monique@GilmartinIR.com

investors@sprucebio.com