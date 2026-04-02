SpectronRx Secures $85 Million to Expand Medical Isotope Production, CDMO and CMO Capabilities at Grissom Aeroplex Campus

SpectronRx, a global radiopharmaceutical CDMO, CMO and isotope producer, today announced $85 million in financing from OrbiMed to expand its medical isotope production and manufacturing capacity.

The investment will further strengthen SpectronRx’s fully integrated platform, which brings together isotope production, drug development, scale-up and GMP manufacturing within a single, unified infrastructure. This end-to-end model is designed to support radiopharmaceutical programs from early development through commercialization, forming one of the industry’s most comprehensive radiopharmaceutical ecosystems. As part of its ongoing expansion, the company will continue scaling production of critical medical isotopes used in diagnostic imaging and radioligand therapies. SpectronRx’s portfolio of high-purity isotopes includes Actinium-225, Copper-64, Zirconium-89, Iodine-124, Indium-111, Radium-226, Fluorine-18, Lutetium-177, Lead-212, Thorium-232, Thorium-228, Iodine-123, Iodine-131, Technetium-99, Yttrium-90, Copper-67, Copper-61, Molybdenum-99, Rhenium-186, Gallium-68, Germanium-68 and more. The funds will support continued investment in infrastructure to scale production capacity, enhance CDMO and CMO capabilities, and secure a reliable, commercial-ready isotope supply. The announcement follows the company’s recent acquisition of an additional 14 acres and the construction of a new 150,000-square-foot production facility. The Grissom Aeroplex campus now spans 34 acres and supports approximately 200,000 square feet of GMP-aligned manufacturing space, purpose-built to support both isotope production and contract manufacturing operations at scale. Company-wide, SpectronRx now operates more than 400,000 square feet of radiopharmaceutical production space across its global network. “Radiopharmaceutical innovation is advancing rapidly, but isotope supply and manufacturing capacity remain critical constraints,” said John Zehner, CEO of SpectronRx. “This investment enables us to expand production at scale while strengthening our CDMO and CMO capabilities, supporting our partners from early development through global commercialization.” Designed for high-throughput production of radioligand therapies (RLT) and diagnostic doses, the Grissom Aeroplex campus currently supports more than 300,000 patient doses annually. Its long-term master plan provides the flexibility to expand beyond one million square feet of production space, positioning SpectronRx to meet growing global demand for decades to come. “Reliable access to high-quality medical isotopes and integrated manufacturing services is essential to advancing the next generation of precision diagnostics and therapies,” said Lars Enstrom, Managing Director at OrbiMed. “SpectronRx’s combined CDMO, CMO and isotope production platform, along with its expanding infrastructure, positions the company to play a critical role in enabling the continued growth of the radiopharmaceutical sector.” SpectronRx currently supplies radiopharmaceuticals and isotopes across the United States and internationally, with partners in South America, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, China and Australia. The Grissom Aeroplex campus further strengthens this global reach, supported by an adjacent 24/7 general aviation airport, proximity to major international cargo hubs and access to more than 60% of the U.S. population within a 12-hour drive. Additionally, all GMP operations comply with 21 CFR Part 211, 21 CFR Part 212 and EU Annex 1 requirements, supporting both sterile and non-sterile radiopharmaceutical manufacturing for global markets. In addition to its Grissom Aeroplex campus, SpectronRx’s global network of facilities also includes: South Bend, Indiana: GMP development and commercial manufacturing

GMP development and commercial manufacturing Indianapolis, Indiana: R&D, early GMP development, and commercial manufacturing

R&D, early GMP development, and commercial manufacturing Danbury, Connecticut: GMP sterile production

GMP sterile production Belgium (EU): GMP isotope production, development, and commercial manufacturing Built for scalability, redundancy and uninterrupted global supply, SpectronRx’s network is designed around a partner-focused model, with facilities engineered to protect customer intellectual property and ensure business continuity. “Our model is intentionally built to support our partners, not compete with them,” said Anwer Rizvi, President of SpectronRx. “By integrating isotope production with CDMO and CMO services within a single platform, we reduce complexity, accelerate timelines, and improve reliability across the entire lifecycle of a radiopharmaceutical program.” SpectronRx’s integrated approach provides a proven pathway from concept to clinic, and from clinical development to global commercial launch. To learn more, visit SpectronRx.com.