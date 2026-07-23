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Sotera Health Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date

July 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

CLEVELAND, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions, lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced its plans to release its financial results for the second-quarter ended June 30, 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, August 6, 2026. Following the release, management will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss the Company’s operating and financial results.

A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying materials can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at Presentation & Events | Sotera Health. A replay of the webcast will be available later in the day on August 6.

Updates on recent developments in matters relevant to investors can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Sotera Health website at Investor Relations | Sotera Health. For developments related to Ethylene Oxide, updates can be found at Ethylene Oxide | Sotera Health.

About Sotera Health
Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions, lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

Contacts 
Jason Peterson
Vice President, Investor Relations
IR@soterahealth.com		 
  
Kristin Gibbs
Chief Marketing Officer, Sotera Health
kgibbs@soterahealth.com		 

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