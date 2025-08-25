Sona Provides Update on First-In-Human Clinical Trial

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) - Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "", ""), an oncology-focused life sciences company developing innovative therapies based on its uniquely biocompatible gold nanorod technology, is pleased to provide an update on the first-in-human early feasibility study of its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") cancer treatment with late-stage melanoma patients. The treatment and follow-up assessments of the first cohort of patients have now been completed and treatment on the second cohort of patients has been approved with Sona's Chief Medical Officer arriving in Santiago this past weekend to oversee further treatments.Sona CMO, Dr. Carman Giacomantonio, commented, "David Regan, Sona's CEO, commented, "."David Regan, CEO+1-902-442-0653About Sona Nanotech Inc.Sona Nanotech is developing Targeted Hyperthermia™, a photothermal cancer therapy, which uses therapeutic heat to treat solid cancer tumors. The heat is delivered to tumors by infrared light that is absorbed by Sona's gold nanorods in the tumor and re-emitted as heat. Therapeutic heat (42-48°C) stimulates the immune system, shrinks tumors, inactivates cancer stem cells, and increases tumor perfusion - thus enabling drugs to reach all tumor compartments more effectively. Targeted Hyperthermia promises to be safe, effective, minimally invasive, competitive in cost, and a valuable adjunct to drug therapy and other cancer treatments.Sona has developed multiple proprietary methods for the manufacture of gold nanoparticles which it uses for the development of both cancer therapies and diagnostic testing platforms. Sona Nanotech's gold nanorod particles are cetyltrimethylammonium ("CTAB") free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications.CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the anticipated applications and potential opportunities of Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy, and Sona's preclinical and clinical study plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions or estimates that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that Sona may not be able to secure the remaining required regulatory approvals for the Pilot Study, enroll study participants in a timely manner, successfully obtain sufficient clinical and other data to submit regulatory submissions, raise sufficient additional capital, secure patents or develop the envisioned therapy, and the risk that THT may not prove to have the benefits currently anticipated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sona disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.To view the source version of this press release, please visit