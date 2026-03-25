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Solana Company to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Operating Results on March 30, 2026

March 25, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solana Company (NASDAQ: HSDT) (the “Company” or “HSDT”), a publicly listed company that has expanded its business to include a digital asset treasury dedicated to acquiring and holding Solana (SOL), today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year operating results on Monday, March 30, 2026, after market close.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide an expanded business update as follows:

Date:Monday, March 30, 2026
Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Webcast:Click here
Participant call link:Click here (register to receive unique PIN and dial-in number)
  

The webcast will be archived under the News & Events section of the Company’s investor relations website. 

About Solana Company

Solana Company (NASDAQ: HSDT) is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using orally applied technology platform that amplifies the brain’s ability to engage physiologic compensatory mechanisms and promote neuroplasticity, improving the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases. It is also a listed digital asset treasury (“DAT”) dedicated to acquiring and holding Solana (SOL). Created in partnership with Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, Solana Company’s DAT objective is to maximize SOL per share through strategic use of capital markets and on chain opportunities, offering public market investors direct exposure to Solana’s secular growth.

For more information, please visit www.solanacompany.co or follow us on X (@Solana_Company).

Media Contacts:

Solana Companyir@solanacompany.co
Pantera Capital Management LPir@panteracapital.com
Summer Capital Limitedpr@summer-cap.com

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