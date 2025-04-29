Silo Pharma Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio with Patent Application for Exclusively Licensed Alzheimer’s Drug

SARASOTA, FL, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the “Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems, today announced the filing of a patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) focused on the neurology drug SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) exclusively licensed to Silo Pharma from Columbia University.

The patent, titled “Compositions and Methods for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Neurogenerative Disease,” covers SPC-14’s novel mechanism of action for targeting glutamate receptor NDMAR and serotonin 5-HT4 to address cognitive and neuropsychiatric symptoms in AD. By targeting the two receptor molecules, the drug has shown efficacy against luteinizing hormone (LH) in attenuating learned helplessness, perseverative behavior, and hyponeophagia (a measure of anxiety).

“Early pre-clinical studies of SPC-14 have demonstrated the drug’s potential to improve and restore cognitive memory function,” said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo. “The patent application for SPC-14 supports our intellectual property strategy for strong security and protection of each of our drug platforms.”

SPC-14 was developed under a sponsored research agreement with Columbia University. In 2024, Silo entered into an exclusive global license agreement with Columbia University under which it is authorized to further develop, manufacture, and commercialize the drug SPC-14.

About SPC-14

SPC-14 is a novel therapeutic that targets glutamate receptor NDMAR and serotonin type 4 receptor 5HT4 to treat cognitive and neuropsychiatric symptoms in Alzheimer’s disease. In the latest small animal preclinical study, SPC-14 was effective against LH (luteinizing hormone) stress in attenuating learned helplessness, perseverative behavior, and hyponeophagia, a measure of anxiety.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

