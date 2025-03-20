Sibel Health Announces Close of New Series C Financing and New FDA 510(k) Clearance

Sibel Health announces the close of new $30 million dollar Series C financing round led by the Steele Foundation for Hope with significant participation by Dräger.

Northwestern Medicine purchases Sibel systems to evaluate nurse workflow improvements and patient sleep quality with wireless wearable sensors.

CHICAGO, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sibel Health, an award-winning medical technology company, is pleased to announce the closing of $30 million in new equity financing and its 7th FDA 510(k) clearance. The equity financing was led by Sibel’s existing investors, the Steele Foundation for Hope and Dräger, to accelerate commercial deployment of the ANNE® One monitoring platform. “Given the very challenging financing environment, we are ecstatic to see our existing investors fund our entire round given their confidence in our product roadmap and growth trajectory,” says Steve Xu MD, cofounder and CEO of Sibel Health. The Steele Foundation for Hope previously led Sibel’s Series B round, adding an additional $20 million investment. Dräger, an international leader in medical and safety technology, previously led Sibel’s Series A round, contributing $10 million more in funding.

Enabled by advanced clinical-grade wearable sensors, the ANNE® One platform offers wireless monitoring of all vital signs for patients 12 years and older. This financing is timed to Sibel’s newest FDA 510(k) clearance enabling alarms and alerts along with a powerful central station. “We are especially proud of the fact that our sensors are FDA-cleared under the IEEE SDC 11073 standard, which supports open and secure communication between medical devices replacing traditional proprietary networks. Interoperability is the future and our hospital partners are increasingly demanding it,” notes Jong Yoon Lee, CTO and cofounder of Sibel Health. The ANNE® One platform is one of the first medical devices to receive FDA-clearance following the IEEE SDC 11073 standard. “Without interoperability of medical devices, particularly vital signs monitors like ours, we cannot capture the broader care context and realize the full potential of AI to detect patient deterioration earlier,” adds Steve Xu MD. Toni Schrofner, Chief Officer Medical Division at Dräger and Sibel board member, says: “We are pleased to further strengthen the cooperation between Dräger and Sibel through this investment. The possibility to integrate wireless, wearable sensors into the digital acute care ecosystem via the new connectivity standard ISO/IEEE 11073 SDC is an important milestone towards the future of patient monitoring along the entire patient care journey.

In early 2024, Sibel Health was awarded a $17.5 million dollar award grant from the Gates Foundation. Later in 2024, Sibel Health and Dräger Denmark was selected by the Capital Region of Denmark to provide continuous wireless monitoring in multiple Copenhagen area hospitals. In March of 2025, Sibel Health, a spinout of Northwestern University, is proud to also announce that Northwestern Medicine has acquired ANNE® One systems to evaluate improvements to both nursing workflow and patient sleep quality with wireless sensors.

About Sibel Health:

Sibel Health is an award-winning medical technology company with a mission to deliver Better Health Data for All®. Based in Chicago with an international office in Seoul, South Korea, Sibel Health is a leading provider of advanced monitoring solutions for patients of all ages in the home or hospital. In addition, Sibel Health offers novel digital health technologies for the pharmaceutical and clinical research markets. For more information, please visit us at www.sibelhealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Dräger. Technology for Life®

Dräger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support, and save lives. Founded in 1889, Dräger generated revenues of around € 3,4 billion in 2024. The Dräger Group is currently present in over 190 countries and has more than 16,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit

About Steele Foundation for Hope:

Founded in 2021, the Steele Foundation for Hope strives to find and fund lasting solutions for some of humanity’s hardest challenges, with a strong belief that advances found through technology and innovation are key to improving quality of life.

