Shanghai Kinbio Tech Co., Ltd. Announces Strategic Expansion with New Kinbionova Showroom in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA — July 7, 2026 — Shanghai Kinbio Tech Co., Ltd. (www.kinbio.com), a global leader in diagnostic and bio-industry manufacturing equipment, has officially expanded its North American presence with the establishment of its new subsidiary showroom, Kinbionova LLC. Located in San Diego’s premier biotech hub, Sorrento Mesa, the facility marks a major milestone in bringing the company’s advanced automated manufacturing solutions directly to the U.S. market.

To mark the launch, Kinbionova LLC will host an exclusive, invitation-only Grand Opening and networking event on July 18th from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

Advancing Biotech Automation in North America

Kinbionova LLC specializes in cutting-edge biotechnology research, manufacturing, and advanced automation equipment. The new Sorrento Mesa showroom is designed to give industry partners direct access to specialized, high-efficiency solutions engineered to optimize production and mitigate rising manufacturing costs. Key capabilities on display will include:

Lateral Flow Manufacturing Systems: Industry-leading dispensing, cutting, and laminating equipment.

Industry-leading dispensing, cutting, and laminating equipment. Vial Filling & Packaging Automation: High-precision liquid handling and integrated packaging workflows.

High-precision liquid handling and integrated packaging workflows. Automated Assembly: Scalable, custom systems tailored for Point-of-Care Testing (POCT), medical devices, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

By establishing a dedicated, localized space in San Diego, Kinbionova LLC is positioned to provide real-time technical collaboration, seamless equipment evaluations, and accelerated deployment of automation technologies for diagnostic innovators.

Exclusive Grand Opening Event

The upcoming showroom launch will bring together local industry professionals, researchers, and partners for an evening of high-level professional networking, live music, refreshments, and a prize raffle.

Because space at the new facility is strictly limited, the Grand Opening is an invitation-only event, and the specific showroom address is withheld from the public. Industry professionals interested in attending the celebration or scheduling a future tour of the facility must request an invitation prior to the event.

How to Request an Invitation

To request an invitation or to coordinate a private viewing of the new automation showroom, interested parties should contact Daniel Levenson directly.

📧 Contact Email: daniel_levenson@goldbio.cn

About Shanghai Kinbio Tech Co., Ltd. & Kinbionova LLC

Founded in 2002, Shanghai Kinbio Tech Co., Ltd. is a pioneering developer and manufacturer of equipment and materials for diagnostic test production. With a commitment to quality, engineering precision, and innovation, Kinbio provides worldwide support to the medical device, POCT, and pharmaceutical industries. Kinbionova LLC is the newly established U.S. entity, serving as the strategic bridge to bring Kinbio’s advanced automation solutions closer to North American innovators. Learn more at www.kinbio.com.

Media & Inquiry Contact: Daniel Levenson Kinbionova LLC Email: daniel_levenson@goldbio.cn