Sensus Healthcare Appoints Eric Sachetta to its Board of Directors

Seasoned financial executive brings leadership acumen, strategic growth expertise and a strong track record of operational excellence

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological skin conditions, today announced the appointment of Eric Sachetta to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Sachetta is filling the vacancy that resulted from the passing of long-serving Director Bill McCall.

Throughout his career, Mr. Sachetta has held a range of leadership roles focused on organizational growth, team development, sales performance and operational improvement. He currently serves as Chief Wealth Services Officer of Sachetta, LLC, a financial advisory firm based in Lynnfield, Mass., where he leads firmwide advisory strategy, operational oversight, financial planning innovation and multi-disciplinary client service execution. Since 2022 he has led and managed the firm’s financial advisory division, overseeing all wealth management operations and mentoring emerging advisors to achieve production goals.

Earlier in his career he founded and led The E TEAM, a nationwide motivational speaking and leadership development organization that reached more than 140 schools and youth programs across 12 states. He also served as author and curriculum creator for “The 8 Mandates of Personal Leadership,” a personal development framework used by students and coaches across the U.S.

“I have been closely following Sensus Healthcare for many years and am impressed with the company’s commitment to patient care and superior clinical outcomes through the delivery of non-invasive treatments for non-melanoma skin cancer and keloids,” said Mr. Sachetta. “Sensus has an outstanding leadership team and I look forward to contributing to the long-term success of the company.”

“We are delighted to welcome Eric to our Board and look forward to his contributions,” said Joe Sardano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sensus Healthcare. “Eric brings a strong financial background, deep experience leading organizations through growth and transition and a clear appreciation for the mission of our company. We believe that his combination of strategic insight and people-focused leadership will add meaningful value as we continue expanding the reach of our SRT technology and advancing our global vision.”

Mr. Sachetta holds a Bachelor of Science in Corporate Finance & Accounting from Bentley University. He is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®), Tax Planning Certified Professional (TPCP™) and holds a Series 65 investment advisory license.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a global pioneer in the development and delivery of non-invasive treatments for skin cancer and keloids. Leveraging its cutting-edge superficial radiotherapy (SRT and IG-SRT) technology, the company provides healthcare providers with a highly effective, patient-centric treatment platform. With a dedication to driving innovation in radiation oncology, Sensus Healthcare offers solutions that are safe, precise, and adaptable to a variety of clinical settings. For more information, please visit www.sensushealthcare.com.

