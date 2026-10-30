Sensient Technologies Corporation Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT), a leading provider of flavors and colors for the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care markets, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter Consolidated Results

Reported revenue increased 10.6% to $455.8 million in the third quarter of 2026 versus last year’s third quarter results of $412.1 million. On a local currency basis (1) , revenue increased 10.2%.

, revenue increased 10.2%. Reported operating income increased 25.5% to $72.4 million compared to $57.7 million recorded in last year’s third quarter. In the third quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $3.3 million of costs related to its Portfolio Optimization Plan versus no costs recorded in the third quarter of 2026 Local currency adjusted operating income (1) and local currency adjusted EBITDA (1) were up 18.6% and 15.4%, respectively, in the third quarter.

and local currency adjusted EBITDA were up 18.6% and 15.4%, respectively, in the third quarter. Reported earnings per share increased 29.9% to $1.13 in the third quarter of 2026 compared to 87 cents in the third quarter of 2025. Local currency adjusted diluted EPS(1) increased 17.7% in the third quarter.

“Sensient delivered an exceptional third quarter, with results that reflect the strength of our strategy and unwavering focus on our customers. As we look ahead, I am encouraged by the momentum across our business, the opportunities in our markets, and the investments we are making to support growth. I remain very confident about our performance in 2026 and beyond,” said Paul Manning, Sensient’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Third Quarter Group Results Reported Local Currency(1) Revenue Quarter Quarter Flavors & Extracts 3.5% 3.2% Color 18.1% 17.0% Asia Pacific 12.4% 14.8% Total Revenue 10.6% 10.2% Reported Local Currency Adjusted(1) Operating Income Quarter Quarter Flavors & Extracts 8.8% 8.8% Color 22.0% 21.1% Asia Pacific 29.6% 32.4% Total Operating Income 25.5% 18.6%

The Flavors & Extracts Group reported third quarter 2026 revenue of $210.0 million, an increase of $7.0 million versus the prior year’s third quarter. The Group’s revenue increase was driven primarily by higher prices and volume growth. Segment operating income was $30.5 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $2.5 million compared to the prior year’s third quarter.

The Color Group reported revenue of $210.3 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $32.2 million compared to the prior year’s third quarter. The Group’s revenue increase was driven primarily by strong volume growth. Segment operating income was $46.1 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $8.3 million compared to the prior year’s third quarter results.

The Asia Pacific Group reported revenue of $47.3 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $5.2 million compared to the prior year’s third quarter. The Group’s revenue increase was driven by strong volume growth and higher prices across the Group. Segment operating income was $12.4 million in the quarter, an increase of $2.8 million compared to the prior year’s third quarter.

Corporate & Other reported operating expenses were $16.5 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $17.6 million of operating expenses reported in the prior year’s third quarter. Local currency adjusted operating expenses(1) for Corporate & Other increased $2.2 million compared to the prior year’s third quarter. The higher operating expenses were primarily due to higher performance-based compensation costs in the third quarter.

2026 OUTLOOK Metric Current Guidance Prior Guidance Local Currency Revenue(1) High Single-Digit to Low Double-Digit Growth High Single-Digit to Low Double-Digit Growth Local Currency Adjusted EBITDA(1) Mid-Teen to High Teen Growth Mid-Teen to High Teen Growth Diluted EPS (GAAP) Between $4.15 and $4.20* Between $4.10 and $4.20* Local Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) Mid-Teen to High Teen Growth Mid-Teen to High Teen Growth *Based on current exchange rates, foreign currency impact is expected to be immaterial for the remainder of the year.

The Company’s guidance is based on current conditions and economic and market trends in the markets in which the Company operates and is subject to various risks and uncertainties as described below.

(1) Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release for more information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures eliminate the impact of certain items, which, depending on the measure, include: currency movements, depreciation and amortization, Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, and non-cash share-based compensation. These measures are provided to enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s performance when viewed together with the GAAP results. Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its 2026 third quarter financial results at 8:30 a.m. CDT on Friday, October 30, 2026. To participate in the conference call, contact Chorus Call Inc. at (844) 492-3726 or (412) 317-1078, and ask to join the Sensient Technologies Corporation conference call. Alternatively, the call can be accessed by using the webcast link that is available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through November 6, 2026 by calling (855) 669-9658 and using access code 9910787. An audio replay and written transcript of the call will also be posted on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com on or after November 3, 2026.

This release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Federal securities laws including in the quote from our Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer and under “2026 Outlook” above. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors concerning the Company’s operations and business environment. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements and that could adversely affect the Company’s future financial performance include the following: the Company’s ability to manage general business, economic, and capital market conditions, including actions taken by customers in response to such market conditions, and the impact of recessions and economic downturns; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility, including inflation and shortages impacting the availability and cost of raw materials, energy, and other supplies, disruptions and delays in the Company’s supply chain, and the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East; industry, regulatory, legal, and economic factors related to the Company’s domestic and international business; the effects of tariffs, trade barriers, and disputes; the availability and cost of labor, logistics, and transportation; the pace and nature of new product introductions by the Company and the Company’s customers; the Company’s ability to anticipate and respond to changing consumer preferences, changing technologies, and changing regulations; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its growth strategies; the outcome of the Company’s various productivity-improvement and cost-reduction efforts, acquisition and divestiture activities, and Portfolio Optimization Plan; growth in markets for products in which the Company competes; industry and customer acceptance of price increases; actions by competitors; the Company’s ability to enhance its innovation efforts and drive cost efficiencies; currency exchange rate fluctuations; and other factors included in “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC. The risks and uncertainties identified above are not the only risks the Company faces. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that it currently believes to be immaterial also may adversely affect the Company. Should any known or unknown risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on our business, financial condition, and results of operations. This release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Except to the extent required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied herein will not be realized.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Earnings Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Revenue $ 455,841 $ 412,109 10.6 % $ 1,353,756 $ 1,218,664 11.1 % Cost of products sold 290,893 270,767 7.4 % 863,321 802,713 7.6 % Selling and administrative expenses 92,499 83,636 10.6 % 274,558 247,009 11.2 % Operating income 72,449 57,706 25.5 % 215,877 168,942 27.8 % Interest expense 8,345 7,328 24,421 22,060 Earnings before income taxes 64,104 50,378 191,456 146,882 Income taxes 15,760 13,422 47,583 37,877 Net earnings $ 48,344 $ 36,956 30.8 % $ 143,873 $ 109,005 32.0 % Earnings per share of common stock: Basic $ 1.14 $ 0.87 $ 3.40 $ 2.58 Diluted $ 1.13 $ 0.87 $ 3.37 $ 2.56 Average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,353 42,248 42,333 42,231 Diluted 42,831 42,665 42,753 42,570 Results by Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Revenue 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Flavors & Extracts $ 209,973 $ 202,970 3.5 % $ 624,977 $ 599,902 4.2 % Color 210,343 178,156 18.1 % 624,656 525,188 18.9 % Asia Pacific 47,304 42,082 12.4 % 140,148 126,727 10.6 % Intersegment elimination (11,779 ) (11,099 ) (36,025 ) (33,153 ) Consolidated $ 455,841 $ 412,109 10.6 % $ 1,353,756 $ 1,218,664 11.1 % Operating Income Flavors & Extracts $ 30,519 $ 28,038 8.8 % $ 87,700 $ 81,533 7.6 % Color 46,054 37,734 22.0 % 142,633 111,508 27.9 % Asia Pacific 12,364 9,541 29.6 % 34,504 27,926 23.6 % Corporate & Other (16,488 ) (17,607 ) (48,960 ) (52,025 ) Consolidated $ 72,449 $ 57,706 25.5 % $ 215,877 $ 168,942 27.8 %

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands) (Unaudited) Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,625 $ 36,533 Trade accounts receivable 373,755 305,380 Inventories 791,096 678,220 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 75,168 59,717 Fixed assets held for sale - 1,598 Total Current Assets 1,282,644 1,081,448 Goodwill & intangible assets (net) 443,017 449,827 Property, plant, and equipment (net) 606,429 539,296 Other assets 143,742 173,566 Total Assets $ 2,475,832 $ 2,244,137 Trade accounts payable $ 187,501 $ 138,344 Short-term borrowings 257 352 Other current liabilities 135,248 124,887 Total Current Liabilities 323,006 263,583 Long-term debt 790,148 709,232 Accrued employee and retiree benefits 23,733 24,045 Other liabilities 52,220 53,763 Shareholders' Equity 1,286,725 1,193,514 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,475,832 $ 2,244,137

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 143,873 $ 109,005 Adjustments to arrive at net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 47,680 45,890 Share-based compensation expense 13,762 10,584 Net (gain) loss on assets (39 ) 166 Portfolio Optimization Plan costs - 2,107 Deferred income taxes 17,090 3,899 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (71,188 ) (19,716 ) Inventories (117,230 ) (35,609 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (10,299 ) (9,160 ) Trade accounts payable and other accrued expenses 45,089 (10,973 ) Accrued salaries, wages, and withholdings 5,962 (9,781 ) Income taxes (1,139 ) (5,076 ) Other liabilities 1,759 1,927 Net cash provided by operating activities 75,320 83,263 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (105,775 ) (57,788 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 2,032 397 Acquisition of new business - (4,867 ) Other investing activities (536 ) 1,260 Net cash used in investing activities (104,279 ) (60,998 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from additional borrowings 180,065 125,619 Debt payments (88,310 ) (84,662 ) Dividends paid (52,315 ) (52,196 ) Other financing activities (4,411 ) (2,648 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 35,029 (13,887 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 22 7,665 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 6,092 16,043 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 36,533 26,626 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 42,625 $ 42,669 Supplemental Information Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Dividends paid per share $ 1.23 $ 1.23

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts The Company's results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 include adjusted operating income, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which, in each case, exclude Portfolio Optimization Plan costs. Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Operating income (GAAP) $ 72,449 $ 57,706 25.5 % $ 215,877 $ 168,942 27.8 % Portfolio Optimization Plan costs – Cost of products sold - 649 - 4,252 Portfolio Optimization Plan costs – Selling and administrative expenses - 2,674 - 5,274 Adjusted operating income $ 72,449 $ 61,029 18.7 % $ 215,877 $ 178,468 21.0 % Net earnings (GAAP) $ 48,344 $ 36,956 30.8 % $ 143,873 $ 109,005 32.0 % Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax - 3,323 - 9,526 Tax impact of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs(1) - 649 - (868 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 48,344 $ 40,928 18.1 % $ 143,873 $ 117,663 22.3 % Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.13 $ 0.87 29.9 % $ 3.37 $ 2.56 31.6 % Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, net of tax - 0.09 - 0.20 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.13 $ 0.96 17.7 % $ 3.37 $ 2.76 22.1 % Note: Earnings per share calculations may not foot due to rounding differences. (1) Tax impact adjustments were determined based on the nature of the underlying non-GAAP adjustments and their relevant jurisdictional tax rates.

Results by Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Adjusted Adjusted Operating Income 2026 Adjustments(2) 2026 2025 Adjustments(2) 2025 Flavors & Extracts $ 30,519 $ - $ 30,519 $ 28,038 $ - $ 28,038 Color 46,054 - 46,054 37,734 - 37,734 Asia Pacific 12,364 - 12,364 9,541 - 9,541 Corporate & Other (16,488 ) - (16,488 ) (17,607 ) 3,323 (14,284 ) Consolidated $ 72,449 $ - $ 72,449 $ 57,706 $ 3,323 $ 61,029 Results by Segment Nine Months Ended September 30, Adjusted Adjusted Operating Income 2026 Adjustments(2) 2026 2025 Adjustments(2) 2025 Flavors & Extracts $ 87,700 $ - $ 87,700 $ 81,533 $ - $ 81,533 Color 142,633 - 142,633 111,508 - 111,508 Asia Pacific 34,504 - 34,504 27,926 - 27,926 Corporate & Other (48,960 ) - (48,960 ) (52,025 ) 9,526 (42,499 ) Consolidated $ 215,877 $ - $ 215,877 $ 168,942 $ 9,526 $ 178,468 (2) Adjustments consist of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued The following table summarizes the percentage change in the 2026 results compared to the 2025 results for the corresponding periods. Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Revenue Total Foreign Exchange Rates Adjustments(3) Local Currency Adjusted Flavors & Extracts 3.5 % 0.3 % N/A 3.2 % Color 18.1 % 1.1 % N/A 17.0 % Asia Pacific 12.4 % (2.4 %) N/A 14.8 % Total Revenue 10.6 % 0.4 % N/A 10.2 % Operating Income Flavors & Extracts 8.8 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 8.8 % Color 22.0 % 0.9 % 0.0 % 21.1 % Asia Pacific 29.6 % (2.8 %) 0.0 % 32.4 % Corporate & Other (6.4 %) 0.0 % (21.8 %) 15.4 % Total Operating Income 25.5 % 0.1 % 6.8 % 18.6 % Diluted Earnings Per Share 29.9 % 0.0 % 12.2 % 17.7 % Adjusted EBITDA 15.6 % 0.2 % N/A 15.4 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Revenue Total Foreign Exchange Rates Adjustments(3) Local Currency Adjusted Flavors & Extracts 4.2 % 1.3 % N/A 2.9 % Color 18.9 % 3.2 % N/A 15.7 % Asia Pacific 10.6 % 0.0 % N/A 10.6 % Total Revenue 11.1 % 2.0 % N/A 9.1 % Operating Income Flavors & Extracts 7.6 % 0.9 % 0.0 % 6.7 % Color 27.9 % 3.8 % 0.0 % 24.1 % Asia Pacific 23.6 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 23.6 % Corporate & Other (5.9 %) 0.0 % (21.1 %) 15.2 % Total Operating Income 27.8 % 2.9 % 6.7 % 18.2 % Diluted Earnings Per Share 31.6 % 3.1 % 9.3 % 19.2 % Adjusted EBITDA 18.0 % 2.3 % N/A 15.7 % (3) Adjustments consist of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Operating Income (GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Operating income (GAAP) $ 72,449 $ 57,706 25.5 % $ 215,877 $ 168,942 27.8 % Depreciation and amortization 16,252 15,556 47,680 45,890 Share-based compensation expense 4,382 3,945 13,762 10,584 Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax - 3,323 - 9,526 Adjusted EBITDA $ 93,083 $ 80,530 15.6 % $ 277,319 $ 234,942 18.0 % The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Debt (GAAP) and Net Debt, and Operating Income (GAAP) and Credit Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. September 30, Debt 2026 2025 Short-term borrowings $ 257 $ 777 Long-term debt 790,148 711,177 Credit Agreement adjustments(4) (24,933 ) (27,992 ) Net Debt $ 765,472 $ 683,962 Operating income (GAAP) $ 254,063 $ 210,938 Depreciation and amortization 62,888 61,034 Share-based compensation expense 17,124 13,688 Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax 6,280 10,382 Other non-operating gains(5) (1,071 ) (495 ) Credit Adjusted EBITDA $ 339,284 $ 295,547 Net Debt to Credit Adjusted EBITDA 2.3x 2.3x (4) Adjustments include cash and cash equivalents, as described in the Company's Fourth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Credit Agreement), and certain letters of credit and hedge contracts. (5) Adjustments consist of certain financing transaction costs, certain non-financing interest items, and gains and losses related to certain non-cash, non-operating, and/or non-recurring items as described in the Credit Agreement. We have included each of these non-GAAP measures in order to provide additional information regarding our underlying operating results and comparable period-over-period performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. Rather, they should be considered together with GAAP measures and the rest of the information included in this release and our SEC filings. Management internally reviews each of these non-GAAP measures to evaluate performance on a comparative period-to-period basis and to gain additional insight into underlying operating and performance trends, and we believe the information can be beneficial to investors for the same purposes. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Category: Earnings

Source: Sensient Technologies Corporation

David Plautz

(414) 347-3706

investor.relations@sensient.com