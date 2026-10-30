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Sensient Technologies Corporation Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

October 30, 2026 | 
17 min read

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT), a leading provider of flavors and colors for the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care markets, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.



Third Quarter Consolidated Results

  • Reported revenue increased 10.6% to $455.8 million in the third quarter of 2026 versus last year’s third quarter results of $412.1 million. On a local currency basis(1), revenue increased 10.2%.
  • Reported operating income increased 25.5% to $72.4 million compared to $57.7 million recorded in last year’s third quarter. In the third quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $3.3 million of costs related to its Portfolio Optimization Plan versus no costs recorded in the third quarter of 2026 Local currency adjusted operating income(1) and local currency adjusted EBITDA(1) were up 18.6% and 15.4%, respectively, in the third quarter.
  • Reported earnings per share increased 29.9% to $1.13 in the third quarter of 2026 compared to 87 cents in the third quarter of 2025. Local currency adjusted diluted EPS(1) increased 17.7% in the third quarter.

“Sensient delivered an exceptional third quarter, with results that reflect the strength of our strategy and unwavering focus on our customers. As we look ahead, I am encouraged by the momentum across our business, the opportunities in our markets, and the investments we are making to support growth. I remain very confident about our performance in 2026 and beyond,” said Paul Manning, Sensient’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Third Quarter Group Results

 

Reported Local Currency(1)
Revenue

 

Quarter Quarter
Flavors & Extracts

 

3.5%

 

3.2%

Color

 

18.1%

 

17.0%

Asia Pacific

 

12.4%

 

14.8%

Total Revenue

 

10.6%

 

10.2%

 

 

Reported Local Currency Adjusted(1)
Operating Income

 

Quarter Quarter
Flavors & Extracts

 

8.8%

 

8.8%

Color

 

22.0%

 

21.1%

Asia Pacific

 

29.6%

 

32.4%

Total Operating Income

 

25.5%

 

18.6%

 

The Flavors & Extracts Group reported third quarter 2026 revenue of $210.0 million, an increase of $7.0 million versus the prior year’s third quarter. The Group’s revenue increase was driven primarily by higher prices and volume growth. Segment operating income was $30.5 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $2.5 million compared to the prior year’s third quarter.

The Color Group reported revenue of $210.3 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $32.2 million compared to the prior year’s third quarter. The Group’s revenue increase was driven primarily by strong volume growth. Segment operating income was $46.1 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $8.3 million compared to the prior year’s third quarter results.

The Asia Pacific Group reported revenue of $47.3 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $5.2 million compared to the prior year’s third quarter. The Group’s revenue increase was driven by strong volume growth and higher prices across the Group. Segment operating income was $12.4 million in the quarter, an increase of $2.8 million compared to the prior year’s third quarter.

Corporate & Other reported operating expenses were $16.5 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $17.6 million of operating expenses reported in the prior year’s third quarter. Local currency adjusted operating expenses(1) for Corporate & Other increased $2.2 million compared to the prior year’s third quarter. The higher operating expenses were primarily due to higher performance-based compensation costs in the third quarter.

2026 OUTLOOK

 

Metric Current Guidance Prior Guidance
 
Local Currency Revenue(1) High Single-Digit to Low Double-Digit Growth High Single-Digit to Low Double-Digit Growth
 
Local Currency Adjusted EBITDA(1) Mid-Teen to High Teen Growth Mid-Teen to High Teen Growth
 
Diluted EPS (GAAP) Between $4.15 and $4.20* Between $4.10 and $4.20*
 
Local Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) Mid-Teen to High Teen Growth Mid-Teen to High Teen Growth
 
*Based on current exchange rates, foreign currency impact is expected to be immaterial for the remainder of the year.

The Company’s guidance is based on current conditions and economic and market trends in the markets in which the Company operates and is subject to various risks and uncertainties as described below.

(1)

Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release for more information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures eliminate the impact of certain items, which, depending on the measure, include: currency movements, depreciation and amortization, Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, and non-cash share-based compensation. These measures are provided to enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s performance when viewed together with the GAAP results. Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its 2026 third quarter financial results at 8:30 a.m. CDT on Friday, October 30, 2026. To participate in the conference call, contact Chorus Call Inc. at (844) 492-3726 or (412) 317-1078, and ask to join the Sensient Technologies Corporation conference call. Alternatively, the call can be accessed by using the webcast link that is available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through November 6, 2026 by calling (855) 669-9658 and using access code 9910787. An audio replay and written transcript of the call will also be posted on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com on or after November 3, 2026.

This release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Federal securities laws including in the quote from our Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer and under “2026 Outlook” above. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors concerning the Company’s operations and business environment. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements and that could adversely affect the Company’s future financial performance include the following: the Company’s ability to manage general business, economic, and capital market conditions, including actions taken by customers in response to such market conditions, and the impact of recessions and economic downturns; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility, including inflation and shortages impacting the availability and cost of raw materials, energy, and other supplies, disruptions and delays in the Company’s supply chain, and the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East; industry, regulatory, legal, and economic factors related to the Company’s domestic and international business; the effects of tariffs, trade barriers, and disputes; the availability and cost of labor, logistics, and transportation; the pace and nature of new product introductions by the Company and the Company’s customers; the Company’s ability to anticipate and respond to changing consumer preferences, changing technologies, and changing regulations; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its growth strategies; the outcome of the Company’s various productivity-improvement and cost-reduction efforts, acquisition and divestiture activities, and Portfolio Optimization Plan; growth in markets for products in which the Company competes; industry and customer acceptance of price increases; actions by competitors; the Company’s ability to enhance its innovation efforts and drive cost efficiencies; currency exchange rate fluctuations; and other factors included in “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC. The risks and uncertainties identified above are not the only risks the Company faces. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that it currently believes to be immaterial also may adversely affect the Company. Should any known or unknown risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on our business, financial condition, and results of operations. This release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Except to the extent required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied herein will not be realized.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com

Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Consolidated Statements of Earnings Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

 

% Change

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

 

% Change

 
Revenue

$

455,841

 

$

412,109

 

10.6

%

$

1,353,756

 

$

1,218,664

 

11.1

%

 
Cost of products sold

 

290,893

 

 

270,767

 

 

7.4

%

 

863,321

 

 

802,713

 

 

7.6

%

Selling and administrative expenses

 

92,499

 

 

83,636

 

 

10.6

%

 

274,558

 

 

247,009

 

 

11.2

%

 
Operating income

 

72,449

 

 

57,706

 

 

25.5

%

 

215,877

 

 

168,942

 

 

27.8

%

Interest expense

 

8,345

 

 

7,328

 

 

24,421

 

 

22,060

 
 
Earnings before income taxes

 

64,104

 

 

50,378

 

 

191,456

 

 

146,882

 
Income taxes

 

15,760

 

 

13,422

 

 

47,583

 

 

37,877

 
 
Net earnings

$

48,344

 

$

36,956

 

 

30.8

%

$

143,873

 

$

109,005

 

 

32.0

%

 
Earnings per share of common stock:
Basic

$

1.14

 

$

0.87

 

$

3.40

 

$

2.58

 
 
Diluted

$

1.13

 

$

0.87

 

$

3.37

 

$

2.56

 
 
Average common shares outstanding:
Basic

 

42,353

 

 

42,248

 

 

42,333

 

 

42,231

 
 
Diluted

 

42,831

 

 

42,665

 

 

42,753

 

 

42,570

 
 
 
 
Results by Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
 

Revenue

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

% Change

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 % Change
 
Flavors & Extracts

$

209,973

 

$

202,970

 

 

3.5

%

$

624,977

 

$

599,902

 

 

4.2

%

Color

 

210,343

 

 

178,156

 

 

18.1

%

 

624,656

 

 

525,188

 

 

18.9

%

Asia Pacific

 

47,304

 

 

42,082

 

 

12.4

%

 

140,148

 

 

126,727

 

 

10.6

%

Intersegment elimination

 

(11,779

)

 

(11,099

)

 

(36,025

)

 

(33,153

)
 
Consolidated

$

455,841

 

$

412,109

 

 

10.6

%

$

1,353,756

 

$

1,218,664

 

 

11.1

%

 
Operating Income
 
Flavors & Extracts

$

30,519

 

$

28,038

 

 

8.8

%

$

87,700

 

$

81,533

 

 

7.6

%

Color

 

46,054

 

 

37,734

 

 

22.0

%

 

142,633

 

 

111,508

 

 

27.9

%

Asia Pacific

 

12,364

 

 

9,541

 

 

29.6

%

 

34,504

 

 

27,926

 

 

23.6

%

Corporate & Other

 

(16,488

)

 

(17,607

)

 

(48,960

)

 

(52,025

)
 
Consolidated

$

72,449

 

$

57,706

 

 

25.5

%

$

215,877

 

$

168,942

 

 

27.8

%

 
Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets September 30, December 31,

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

 
Cash and cash equivalents

$

42,625

$

36,533
Trade accounts receivable

 

373,755

 

 

305,380

 

Inventories

 

791,096

 

 

678,220

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

75,168

 

 

59,717

 

Fixed assets held for sale

 

-

 

 

1,598

 

Total Current Assets

 

1,282,644

 

 

1,081,448

 

 
Goodwill & intangible assets (net)

 

443,017

 

 

449,827

 

Property, plant, and equipment (net)

 

606,429

 

 

539,296

 

Other assets

 

143,742

 

 

173,566

 

 
Total Assets

$

2,475,832

 

$

2,244,137

 

 
Trade accounts payable

$

187,501

 

$

138,344

 

Short-term borrowings

 

257

 

 

352

 

Other current liabilities

 

135,248

 

 

124,887

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

323,006

 

 

263,583

 

 
Long-term debt

 

790,148

 

 

709,232

 

Accrued employee and retiree benefits

 

23,733

 

 

24,045

 

Other liabilities

 

52,220

 

 

53,763

 

Shareholders' Equity

 

1,286,725

 

 

1,193,514

 

 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

2,475,832

 

$

2,244,137

 

 
Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings

$

143,873

 

$

109,005

 

Adjustments to arrive at net cash provided by operating activities:
 
Depreciation and amortization

 

47,680

 

 

45,890

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

13,762

 

 

10,584

 

Net (gain) loss on assets

 

(39

)

 

166

 

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs

 

-

 

 

2,107

 

Deferred income taxes

 

17,090

 

 

3,899

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable

 

(71,188

)

 

(19,716

)

Inventories

 

(117,230

)

 

(35,609

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(10,299

)

 

(9,160

)

Trade accounts payable and other accrued expenses

 

45,089

 

 

(10,973

)

Accrued salaries, wages, and withholdings

 

5,962

 

 

(9,781

)

Income taxes

 

(1,139

)

 

(5,076

)

Other liabilities

 

1,759

 

 

1,927

 

 
Net cash provided by operating activities

 

75,320

 

 

83,263

 

 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment

 

(105,775

)

 

(57,788

)

Proceeds from sale of assets

 

2,032

 

 

397

 

Acquisition of new business

 

-

 

 

(4,867

)

Other investing activities

 

(536

)

 

1,260

 

 
Net cash used in investing activities

 

(104,279

)

 

(60,998

)

 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from additional borrowings

 

180,065

 

 

125,619

 

Debt payments

 

(88,310

)

 

(84,662

)

Dividends paid

 

(52,315

)

 

(52,196

)

Other financing activities

 

(4,411

)

 

(2,648

)

 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

35,029

 

 

(13,887

)

 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

22

 

 

7,665

 

 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

6,092

 

 

16,043

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

36,533

 

 

26,626

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

42,625

 

$

42,669

 

 
 
Supplemental Information
Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

 
Dividends paid per share

$

1.23

 

$

1.23

 

 
Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts
The Company's results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 include adjusted operating income, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which, in each case, exclude Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.
 
 
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

% Change

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

% Change

Operating income (GAAP)

$

72,449

$

57,706

25.5

%

$

215,877

$

168,942

 

27.8

%

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs – Cost of products sold

 

-

 

 

649

 

 

-

 

 

4,252

 
Portfolio Optimization Plan costs – Selling and administrative expenses

 

-

 

 

2,674

 

 

-

 

 

5,274

 
Adjusted operating income

$

72,449

 

$

61,029

 

 

18.7

%

$

215,877

 

$

178,468

 

 

21.0

%

 
Net earnings (GAAP)

$

48,344

 

$

36,956

 

 

30.8

%

$

143,873

 

$

109,005

 

 

32.0

%

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax

 

-

 

 

3,323

 

 

-

 

 

9,526

 
Tax impact of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs(1)

 

-

 

 

649

 

 

-

 

 

(868

)
Adjusted net earnings

$

48,344

 

$

40,928

 

 

18.1

%

$

143,873

 

$

117,663

 

 

22.3

%

 
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

1.13

 

$

0.87

 

 

29.9

%

$

3.37

 

$

2.56

 

 

31.6

%

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, net of tax

 

-

 

 

0.09

 

 

-

 

 

0.20

 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

1.13

 

$

0.96

 

 

17.7

%

$

3.37

 

$

2.76

 

 

22.1

%

 
Note: Earnings per share calculations may not foot due to rounding differences.
 
(1) Tax impact adjustments were determined based on the nature of the underlying non-GAAP adjustments and their relevant jurisdictional tax rates.
 
Results by Segment Three Months Ended September 30,
Adjusted Adjusted
Operating Income

 

2026

 

 

Adjustments(2)

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

Adjustments(2)

 

 

2025

 

 
Flavors & Extracts

$

30,519

 

$

-

$

30,519

 

$

28,038

 

$

-

 

$

28,038

 

Color

 

46,054

 

 

-

 

 

46,054

 

 

37,734

 

 

-

 

 

37,734

 

Asia Pacific

 

12,364

 

 

-

 

 

12,364

 

 

9,541

 

 

-

 

 

9,541

 

Corporate & Other

 

(16,488

)

 

-

 

 

(16,488

)

 

(17,607

)

 

3,323

 

(14,284

)

 
Consolidated

$

72,449

 

$

-

 

$

72,449

 

$

57,706

 

$

3,323

 

$

61,029

 

 
Results by Segment Nine Months Ended September 30,
Adjusted Adjusted
Operating Income

 

2026

 

 

Adjustments(2)

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

Adjustments(2)

 

 

2025

 

 
Flavors & Extracts

$

87,700

 

$

-

 

$

87,700

 

$

81,533

 

$

-

 

$

81,533

 

Color

 

142,633

 

 

-

 

 

142,633

 

 

111,508

 

 

-

 

 

111,508

 

Asia Pacific

 

34,504

 

 

-

 

 

34,504

 

 

27,926

 

 

-

 

 

27,926

 

Corporate & Other

 

(48,960

)

 

-

 

 

(48,960

)

 

(52,025

)

 

9,526

 

 

(42,499

)

 
Consolidated

$

215,877

 

$

-

 

$

215,877

 

$

168,942

 

$

9,526

 

$

178,468

 

 
 
(2) Adjustments consist of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.
 

Sensient Technologies Corporation

(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued
The following table summarizes the percentage change in the 2026 results compared to the 2025 results for the corresponding periods.
 
Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
Revenue Total Foreign Exchange Rates Adjustments(3) Local Currency Adjusted
Flavors & Extracts

3.5

%

0.3

%

N/A

 

3.2

%

Color

18.1

%

1.1

%

N/A

 

17.0

%

Asia Pacific

12.4

%

(2.4

%)

N/A

 

14.8

%

Total Revenue

10.6

%

0.4

%

N/A

 

10.2

%

 
Operating Income
Flavors & Extracts

8.8

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

8.8

%

Color

22.0

%

0.9

%

0.0

%

21.1

%

Asia Pacific

29.6

%

(2.8

%)

0.0

%

32.4

%

Corporate & Other

(6.4

%)

0.0

%

(21.8

%)

15.4

%

Total Operating Income

25.5

%

0.1

%

6.8

%

18.6

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share

29.9

%

0.0

%

12.2

%

17.7

%

Adjusted EBITDA

15.6

%

0.2

%

N/A

 

15.4

%

 
 
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
Revenue Total Foreign Exchange Rates Adjustments(3) Local Currency Adjusted
Flavors & Extracts

4.2

%

1.3

%

N/A

 

2.9

%

Color

18.9

%

3.2

%

N/A

 

15.7

%

Asia Pacific

10.6

%

0.0

%

N/A

 

10.6

%

Total Revenue

11.1

%

2.0

%

N/A

 

9.1

%

 
Operating Income
Flavors & Extracts

7.6

%

0.9

%

0.0

%

6.7

%

Color

27.9

%

3.8

%

0.0

%

24.1

%

Asia Pacific

23.6

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

23.6

%

Corporate & Other

(5.9

%)

0.0

%

(21.1

%)

15.2

%

Total Operating Income

27.8

%

2.9

%

6.7

%

18.2

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share

31.6

%

3.1

%

9.3

%

19.2

%

Adjusted EBITDA

18.0

%

2.3

%

N/A

 

15.7

%

 
 
(3) Adjustments consist of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.
Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued
The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Operating Income (GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025.
 
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

% Change

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

% Change
Operating income (GAAP)

$

72,449

 

$

57,706

 

25.5

%

$

215,877

$

168,942

27.8

%
Depreciation and amortization

 

16,252

 

 

15,556

 

 

47,680

 

45,890
Share-based compensation expense

 

4,382

 

 

3,945

 

 

13,762

 

10,584
Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax

 

-

 

 

3,323

 

 

-

 

9,526
Adjusted EBITDA

$

93,083

 

$

80,530

 

15.6

%

$

277,319

$

234,942

18.0

%
 
 
The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Debt (GAAP) and Net Debt, and Operating Income (GAAP) and Credit Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025.
 
September 30,
Debt

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 
Short-term borrowings

$

257

 

$

777

 
Long-term debt

 

790,148

 

 

711,177

 
Credit Agreement adjustments(4)

 

(24,933

)

 

(27,992

)
Net Debt

$

765,472

 

$

683,962

 
 
Operating income (GAAP)

$

254,063

 

$

210,938

 
Depreciation and amortization

 

62,888

 

 

61,034

 
Share-based compensation expense

 

17,124

 

 

13,688

 
Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax

 

6,280

 

 

10,382

 
Other non-operating gains(5)

 

(1,071

)

 

(495

)
Credit Adjusted EBITDA

$

339,284

 

$

295,547

 
 
Net Debt to Credit Adjusted EBITDA 2.3x 2.3x
 
(4) Adjustments include cash and cash equivalents, as described in the Company's Fourth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Credit Agreement), and certain letters of credit and hedge contracts.
(5) Adjustments consist of certain financing transaction costs, certain non-financing interest items, and gains and losses related to certain non-cash, non-operating, and/or non-recurring items as described in the Credit Agreement.
 
We have included each of these non-GAAP measures in order to provide additional information regarding our underlying operating results and comparable period-over-period performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. Rather, they should be considered together with GAAP measures and the rest of the information included in this release and our SEC filings. Management internally reviews each of these non-GAAP measures to evaluate performance on a comparative period-to-period basis and to gain additional insight into underlying operating and performance trends, and we believe the information can be beneficial to investors for the same purposes. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
 

Category: Earnings

Source: Sensient Technologies Corporation


Contacts

David Plautz
(414) 347-3706
investor.relations@sensient.com

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