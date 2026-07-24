Sensient Technologies Corporation Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT), a leading provider of flavors and colors for the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care markets, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter Consolidated Results

Reported revenue increased 11.6% to $462.1 million in the second quarter of 2026 versus last year’s second quarter results of $414.2 million. On a local currency basis (1) , revenue increased 9.9%.

, revenue increased 9.9%. Reported operating income increased 32.9% to $76.7 million compared to $57.7 million recorded in last year’s second quarter. In the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $3.3 million of costs related to its Portfolio Optimization Plan versus no costs recorded in the second quarter of 2026. Local currency adjusted operating income (1) and local currency adjusted EBITDA (1) were up 23.4% and 20.8%, respectively, in the second quarter.

and local currency adjusted EBITDA were up 23.4% and 20.8%, respectively, in the second quarter. Reported earnings per share increased 36.4% to $1.20 in the second quarter of 2026 compared to 88 cents in the second quarter of 2025. Local currency adjusted diluted EPS(1) increased 25.5% in the second quarter.

“Sensient continued to build on an outstanding first quarter. We are entering the second half of the year with great momentum and confidence in the future. By executing on our strategy, we are poised to take advantage of opportunities in the market and deliver long-term value for our shareholders. I remain very confident about our performance in 2026 and beyond,” said Paul Manning, Sensient’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Second Quarter Group Results Reported Local Currency(1) Revenue Quarter Quarter Flavors & Extracts 4.9% 3.8% Color 20.6% 17.6% Asia Pacific 11.3% 12.3% Total Revenue 11.6% 9.9% Reported Local Currency Adjusted(1) Operating Income Quarter Quarter Flavors & Extracts 6.8% 6.1% Color 40.1% 36.8% Asia Pacific 22.6% 23.8% Total Operating Income 32.9% 23.4%

The Flavors & Extracts Group reported second quarter 2026 revenue of $213.2 million, an increase of $9.9 million versus the prior year’s second quarter. The Group’s revenue increase was driven primarily by higher prices and volume growth. Segment operating income was $30.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $1.9 million compared to the prior year’s second quarter.

The Color Group reported revenue of $216.1 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $36.9 million compared to the prior year’s second quarter. The Group’s revenue increase was driven by strong volume growth and higher prices across the Group. Segment operating income was $54.5 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $15.6 million compared to the prior year’s second quarter results.

The Asia Pacific Group reported revenue of $47.6 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $4.8 million compared to the prior year’s second quarter. The Group’s revenue increase was driven by strong volume growth and higher prices across the Group. Segment operating income was $11.0 million in the quarter, an increase of $2.0 million compared to the prior year’s second quarter.

Corporate & Other reported operating expenses were $19.2 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $18.7 million of operating expenses reported in the prior year’s second quarter. Local currency adjusted operating expenses(1) for Corporate & Other increased $3.9 million compared to the prior year’s second quarter. The higher operating expenses were primarily due to higher performance-based compensation costs in the second quarter.

2026 OUTLOOK Metric Current Guidance Prior Guidance Local Currency Revenue(1) High Single-Digit to Low Double-Digit Growth High Single-Digit to Double-Digit Growth Local Currency Adjusted EBITDA(1) Mid-Teen to High Teen Growth High Single-Digit to Double-Digit Growth Diluted EPS (GAAP) Between $4.10 and $4.20* Between $3.70 and $3.90 Local Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) Mid-Teen to High Teen Growth High Single-Digit to Double-Digit Growth *Based on current exchange rates, foreign currency impact is expected to be immaterial for the remainder of the year.

The Company’s guidance is based on current conditions and economic and market trends in the markets in which the Company operates and is subject to various risks and uncertainties as described below.

(1) Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release for more information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures eliminate the impact of certain items, which, depending on the measure, include: currency movements, depreciation and amortization, Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, and non-cash share-based compensation. These measures are provided to enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s performance when viewed together with the GAAP results. Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its 2026 second quarter financial results at 8:30 a.m. CDT on Friday, July 24, 2026. To participate in the conference call, contact Chorus Call Inc. at (844) 492-3726 or (412) 317-1078, and ask to join the Sensient Technologies Corporation conference call. Alternatively, the call can be accessed by using the webcast link that is available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through July 31, 2026 by calling (855) 669-9658 and using access code 9277298. An audio replay and written transcript of the call will also be posted on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com on or after July 28, 2026.

This release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Federal securities laws including in the quote from our Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer and under “2026 Outlook” above. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors concerning the Company’s operations and business environment. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements and that could adversely affect the Company’s future financial performance include the following: the Company’s ability to manage general business, economic, and capital market conditions, including actions taken by customers in response to such market conditions, and the impact of recessions and economic downturns; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility, including inflation and shortages impacting the availability and cost of raw materials, energy, and other supplies, disruptions and delays in the Company’s supply chain, and the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East; industry, regulatory, legal, and economic factors related to the Company’s domestic and international business; the effects of tariffs, trade barriers, and disputes; the availability and cost of labor, logistics, and transportation; the pace and nature of new product introductions by the Company and the Company’s customers; the Company’s ability to anticipate and respond to changing consumer preferences, changing technologies, and changing regulations; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its growth strategies; the outcome of the Company’s various productivity-improvement and cost-reduction efforts, acquisition and divestiture activities, and Portfolio Optimization Plan; growth in markets for products in which the Company competes; industry and customer acceptance of price increases; actions by competitors; the Company’s ability to enhance its innovation efforts and drive cost efficiencies; currency exchange rate fluctuations; and other factors included in “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC. The risks and uncertainties identified above are not the only risks the Company faces. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that it currently believes to be immaterial also may adversely affect the Company. Should any known or unknown risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on our business, financial condition, and results of operations. This release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Except to the extent required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied herein will not be realized.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Earnings Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Revenue $ 462,081 $ 414,230 11.6 % $ 897,915 $ 806,555 11.3 % Cost of products sold 289,282 271,398 6.6 % 572,428 531,946 7.6 % Selling and administrative expenses 96,099 85,126 12.9 % 182,059 163,373 11.4 % Operating income 76,700 57,706 32.9 % 143,428 111,236 28.9 % Interest expense 8,174 7,391 16,076 14,732 Earnings before income taxes 68,526 50,315 127,352 96,504 Income taxes 17,167 12,728 31,823 24,455 Net earnings $ 51,359 $ 37,587 36.6 % $ 95,529 $ 72,049 32.6 % Earnings per share of common stock: Basic $ 1.21 $ 0.89 $ 2.26 $ 1.71 Diluted $ 1.20 $ 0.88 $ 2.24 $ 1.69 Average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,350 42,246 42,323 42,221 Diluted 42,756 42,575 42,714 42,522 Results by Segment Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Revenue 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Flavors & Extracts $ 213,179 $ 203,251 4.9 % $ 415,004 $ 396,932 4.6 % Color 216,137 179,282 20.6 % 414,313 347,032 19.4 % Asia Pacific 47,589 42,744 11.3 % 92,844 84,645 9.7 % Intersegment elimination (14,824 ) (11,047 ) (24,246 ) (22,054 ) Consolidated $ 462,081 $ 414,230 11.6 % $ 897,915 $ 806,555 11.3 % Operating Income Flavors & Extracts $ 30,431 $ 28,506 6.8 % $ 57,181 $ 53,495 6.9 % Color 54,514 38,922 40.1 % 96,579 73,774 30.9 % Asia Pacific 10,960 8,943 22.6 % 22,140 18,385 20.4 % Corporate & Other (19,205 ) (18,665 ) (32,472 ) (34,418 ) Consolidated $ 76,700 $ 57,706 32.9 % $ 143,428 $ 111,236 28.9 %

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands) (Unaudited) Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, 2026 2025 Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,019 $ 36,533 Trade accounts receivable 376,503 305,380 Inventories 719,094 678,220 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 57,041 59,717 Fixed assets held for sale - 1,598 Total Current Assets 1,183,657 1,081,448 Goodwill & intangible assets (net) 444,599 449,827 Property, plant, and equipment (net) 574,707 539,296 Other assets 168,140 173,566 Total Assets $ 2,371,103 $ 2,244,137 Trade accounts payable $ 145,300 $ 138,344 Short-term borrowings 397 352 Other current liabilities 123,924 124,887 Total Current Liabilities 269,621 263,583 Long-term debt 763,499 709,232 Accrued employee and retiree benefits 24,737 24,045 Other liabilities 53,318 53,763 Shareholders' Equity 1,259,928 1,193,514 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,371,103 $ 2,244,137

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 95,529 $ 72,049 Adjustments to arrive at net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 31,428 30,334 Share-based compensation expense 9,380 6,639 Net (gain) loss on assets (149 ) 76 Portfolio Optimization Plan costs - 1,274 Deferred income taxes 3,320 2,711 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (72,244 ) (30,293 ) Inventories (42,811 ) (548 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (181 ) (11,028 ) Trade accounts payable and other accrued expenses 8,131 (17,578 ) Accrued salaries, wages, and withholdings (4,071 ) (15,129 ) Income taxes 4,425 (937 ) Other liabilities 2,090 1,734 Net cash provided by operating activities 34,847 39,304 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (67,513 ) (38,035 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 2,019 56 Acquisition of new business - (4,867 ) Other investing activities (282 ) 1,354 Net cash used in investing activities (65,776 ) (41,492 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from additional borrowings 150,719 106,484 Debt payments (87,897 ) (43,148 ) Dividends paid (34,867 ) (34,700 ) Other financing activities (4,411 ) (2,648 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 23,544 25,988 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,871 6,260 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (5,514 ) 30,060 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 36,533 26,626 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 31,019 $ 56,686 Supplemental Information Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Dividends paid per share $ 0.82 $ 0.82

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts The Company's results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 include adjusted operating income, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which, in each case, exclude Portfolio Optimization Plan costs. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Operating income (GAAP) $ 76,700 $ 57,706 32.9 % $ 143,428 $ 111,236 28.9 % Portfolio Optimization Plan costs – Cost of products sold - 1,789 - 3,603 Portfolio Optimization Plan costs – Selling and administrative expenses - 1,550 - 2,600 Adjusted operating income $ 76,700 $ 61,045 25.6 % $ 143,428 $ 117,439 22.1 % Net earnings (GAAP) $ 51,359 $ 37,587 36.6 % $ 95,529 $ 72,049 32.6 % Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax - 3,339 - 6,203 Tax impact of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs(1) - (815 ) - (1,517 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 51,359 $ 40,111 28.0 % $ 95,529 $ 76,735 24.5 % Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.20 $ 0.88 36.4 % $ 2.24 $ 1.69 32.5 % Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, net of tax - 0.06 - 0.11 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.20 $ 0.94 27.7 % $ 2.24 $ 1.80 24.4 % Note: Earnings per share calculations may not foot due to rounding differences. (1) Tax impact adjustments were determined based on the nature of the underlying non-GAAP adjustments and their relevant jurisdictional tax rates. Results by Segment Three Months Ended June 30, Adjusted Adjusted Operating Income 2026 Adjustments(2) 2026 2025 Adjustments(2) 2025 Flavors & Extracts $ 30,431 $ - $ 30,431 $ 28,506 $ - $ 28,506 Color 54,514 - 54,514 38,922 - 38,922 Asia Pacific 10,960 - 10,960 8,943 - 8,943 Corporate & Other (19,205 ) - (19,205 ) (18,665 ) 3,339 (15,326 ) Consolidated $ 76,700 $ - $ 76,700 $ 57,706 $ 3,339 $ 61,045 Results by Segment Six Months Ended June 30, Adjusted Adjusted Operating Income 2026 Adjustments(2) 2026 2025 Adjustments(2) 2025 Flavors & Extracts $ 57,181 $ - $ 57,181 $ 53,495 $ - $ 53,495 Color 96,579 - 96,579 73,774 - 73,774 Asia Pacific 22,140 - 22,140 18,385 - 18,385 Corporate & Other (32,472 ) - (32,472 ) (34,418 ) 6,203 (28,215 ) Consolidated $ 143,428 $ - $ 143,428 $ 111,236 $ 6,203 $ 117,439 (2) Adjustments consist of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued The following table summarizes the percentage change in the 2026 results compared to the 2025 results for the corresponding periods. Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Revenue Total Foreign

Exchange

Rates Adjustments(3) Local

Currency

Adjusted Flavors & Extracts 4.9% 1.1% N/A 3.8% Color 20.6% 3.0% N/A 17.6% Asia Pacific 11.3% (1.0%) N/A 12.3% Total Revenue 11.6% 1.7% N/A 9.9% Operating Income Flavors & Extracts 6.8% 0.7% 0.0% 6.1% Color 40.1% 3.3% 0.0% 36.8% Asia Pacific 22.6% (1.2%) 0.0% 23.8% Corporate & Other 2.9% 0.0% (22.4%) 25.3% Total Operating Income 32.9% 2.3% 7.2% 23.4% Diluted Earnings Per Share 36.4% 3.4% 7.5% 25.5% Adjusted EBITDA 22.7% 1.9% N/A 20.8% Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 Revenue Total Foreign

Exchange

Rates Adjustments(3) Local

Currency

Adjusted Flavors & Extracts 4.6% 1.8% N/A 2.8% Color 19.4% 4.3% N/A 15.1% Asia Pacific 9.7% 1.2% N/A 8.5% Total Revenue 11.3% 2.7% N/A 8.6% Operating Income Flavors & Extracts 6.9% 1.3% 0.0% 5.6% Color 30.9% 5.3% 0.0% 25.6% Asia Pacific 20.4% 1.4% 0.0% 19.0% Corporate & Other (5.7%) 0.0% (20.8%) 15.1% Total Operating Income 28.9% 4.3% 6.6% 18.0% Diluted Earnings Per Share 32.5% 4.7% 7.8% 20.0% Adjusted EBITDA 19.3% 3.5% N/A 15.8% (3) Adjustments consist of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Operating Income (GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Operating income (GAAP) $ 76,700 $ 57,706 32.9 % $ 143,428 $ 111,236 28.9 % Depreciation and amortization 15,890 15,260 31,428 30,334 Share-based compensation expense 5,604 3,739 9,380 6,639 Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax - 3,339 - 6,203 Adjusted EBITDA $ 98,194 $ 80,044 22.7 % $ 184,236 $ 154,412 19.3 % The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Debt (GAAP) and Net Debt, and Operating Income (GAAP) and Credit Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025. June 30, Debt 2026 2025 Short-term borrowings $ 397 $ 26,280 Long-term debt 763,499 710,119 Credit Agreement adjustments(4) (17,174 ) (43,393 ) Net Debt $ 746,722 $ 693,006 Operating income (GAAP) $ 239,320 $ 203,752 Depreciation and amortization 62,192 60,938 Share-based compensation expense 16,687 11,812 Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax 9,603 8,270 Other non-operating gains(5) (1,100 ) (816 ) Credit Adjusted EBITDA $ 326,702 $ 283,956 Net Debt to Credit Adjusted EBITDA 2.3x 2.4x (4) Adjustments include cash and cash equivalents, as described in the Company's Fourth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Credit Agreement), and certain letters of credit and hedge contracts. (5) Adjustments consist of certain financing transaction costs, certain non-financing interest items, and gains and losses related to certain non-cash, non-operating, and/or non-recurring items as described in the Credit Agreement. We have included each of these non-GAAP measures in order to provide additional information regarding our underlying operating results and comparable period-over-period performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. Rather, they should be considered together with GAAP measures and the rest of the information included in this release and our SEC filings. Management internally reviews each of these non-GAAP measures to evaluate performance on a comparative period-to-period basis and to gain additional insight into underlying operating and performance trends, and we believe the information can be beneficial to investors for the same purposes. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Category: Earnings

Source: Sensient Technologies Corporation

David Plautz

(414) 347-3706

investor.relations@sensient.com