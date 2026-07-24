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Sensient Technologies Corporation Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

July 24, 2026 | 
17 min read

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT), a leading provider of flavors and colors for the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care markets, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.



Second Quarter Consolidated Results

  • Reported revenue increased 11.6% to $462.1 million in the second quarter of 2026 versus last year’s second quarter results of $414.2 million. On a local currency basis(1), revenue increased 9.9%.
  • Reported operating income increased 32.9% to $76.7 million compared to $57.7 million recorded in last year’s second quarter. In the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $3.3 million of costs related to its Portfolio Optimization Plan versus no costs recorded in the second quarter of 2026. Local currency adjusted operating income(1) and local currency adjusted EBITDA(1) were up 23.4% and 20.8%, respectively, in the second quarter.
  • Reported earnings per share increased 36.4% to $1.20 in the second quarter of 2026 compared to 88 cents in the second quarter of 2025. Local currency adjusted diluted EPS(1) increased 25.5% in the second quarter.

“Sensient continued to build on an outstanding first quarter. We are entering the second half of the year with great momentum and confidence in the future. By executing on our strategy, we are poised to take advantage of opportunities in the market and deliver long-term value for our shareholders. I remain very confident about our performance in 2026 and beyond,” said Paul Manning, Sensient’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

 

Second Quarter Group Results

 

Reported

 

Local Currency(1)

Revenue

Quarter

 

Quarter

Flavors & Extracts

4.9%

 

3.8%

Color

20.6%

 

17.6%

Asia Pacific

11.3%

 

12.3%

Total Revenue

11.6%

 

9.9%

 

Reported

 

Local Currency Adjusted(1)

Operating Income

Quarter

 

Quarter

Flavors & Extracts

6.8%

 

6.1%

Color

40.1%

 

36.8%

Asia Pacific

22.6%

 

23.8%

Total Operating Income

32.9%

 

23.4%

 

The Flavors & Extracts Group reported second quarter 2026 revenue of $213.2 million, an increase of $9.9 million versus the prior year’s second quarter. The Group’s revenue increase was driven primarily by higher prices and volume growth. Segment operating income was $30.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $1.9 million compared to the prior year’s second quarter.

The Color Group reported revenue of $216.1 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $36.9 million compared to the prior year’s second quarter. The Group’s revenue increase was driven by strong volume growth and higher prices across the Group. Segment operating income was $54.5 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $15.6 million compared to the prior year’s second quarter results.

The Asia Pacific Group reported revenue of $47.6 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $4.8 million compared to the prior year’s second quarter. The Group’s revenue increase was driven by strong volume growth and higher prices across the Group. Segment operating income was $11.0 million in the quarter, an increase of $2.0 million compared to the prior year’s second quarter.

Corporate & Other reported operating expenses were $19.2 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $18.7 million of operating expenses reported in the prior year’s second quarter. Local currency adjusted operating expenses(1) for Corporate & Other increased $3.9 million compared to the prior year’s second quarter. The higher operating expenses were primarily due to higher performance-based compensation costs in the second quarter.

 

2026 OUTLOOK
 
 
Metric Current Guidance Prior Guidance
 
Local Currency Revenue(1) High Single-Digit to Low Double-Digit Growth High Single-Digit to Double-Digit Growth
 
Local Currency Adjusted EBITDA(1) Mid-Teen to High Teen Growth High Single-Digit to Double-Digit Growth
 
Diluted EPS (GAAP) Between $4.10 and $4.20* Between $3.70 and $3.90
 
Local Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) Mid-Teen to High Teen Growth High Single-Digit to Double-Digit Growth
 
*Based on current exchange rates, foreign currency impact is expected to be immaterial for the remainder of the year.

The Company’s guidance is based on current conditions and economic and market trends in the markets in which the Company operates and is subject to various risks and uncertainties as described below.

(1)

Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release for more information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures eliminate the impact of certain items, which, depending on the measure, include: currency movements, depreciation and amortization, Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, and non-cash share-based compensation. These measures are provided to enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s performance when viewed together with the GAAP results. Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its 2026 second quarter financial results at 8:30 a.m. CDT on Friday, July 24, 2026. To participate in the conference call, contact Chorus Call Inc. at (844) 492-3726 or (412) 317-1078, and ask to join the Sensient Technologies Corporation conference call. Alternatively, the call can be accessed by using the webcast link that is available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through July 31, 2026 by calling (855) 669-9658 and using access code 9277298. An audio replay and written transcript of the call will also be posted on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com on or after July 28, 2026.

This release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Federal securities laws including in the quote from our Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer and under “2026 Outlook” above. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors concerning the Company’s operations and business environment. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements and that could adversely affect the Company’s future financial performance include the following: the Company’s ability to manage general business, economic, and capital market conditions, including actions taken by customers in response to such market conditions, and the impact of recessions and economic downturns; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility, including inflation and shortages impacting the availability and cost of raw materials, energy, and other supplies, disruptions and delays in the Company’s supply chain, and the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East; industry, regulatory, legal, and economic factors related to the Company’s domestic and international business; the effects of tariffs, trade barriers, and disputes; the availability and cost of labor, logistics, and transportation; the pace and nature of new product introductions by the Company and the Company’s customers; the Company’s ability to anticipate and respond to changing consumer preferences, changing technologies, and changing regulations; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its growth strategies; the outcome of the Company’s various productivity-improvement and cost-reduction efforts, acquisition and divestiture activities, and Portfolio Optimization Plan; growth in markets for products in which the Company competes; industry and customer acceptance of price increases; actions by competitors; the Company’s ability to enhance its innovation efforts and drive cost efficiencies; currency exchange rate fluctuations; and other factors included in “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC. The risks and uncertainties identified above are not the only risks the Company faces. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that it currently believes to be immaterial also may adversely affect the Company. Should any known or unknown risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on our business, financial condition, and results of operations. This release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Except to the extent required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied herein will not be realized.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com

 
Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Consolidated Statements of Earnings

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2026

2025

 

% Change

 

2026

2025

 

% Change

 
Revenue

$

462,081

 

$

414,230

 

11.6

%

$

897,915

 

$

806,555

 

11.3

%

 
Cost of products sold

 

289,282

 

 

271,398

 

6.6

%

 

572,428

 

 

531,946

 

7.6

%

Selling and administrative expenses

 

96,099

 

 

85,126

 

12.9

%

 

182,059

 

 

163,373

 

11.4

%

 
Operating income

 

76,700

 

 

57,706

 

32.9

%

 

143,428

 

 

111,236

 

28.9

%

Interest expense

 

8,174

 

 

7,391

 

 

16,076

 

 

14,732

 
 
Earnings before income taxes

 

68,526

 

 

50,315

 

 

127,352

 

 

96,504

 
Income taxes

 

17,167

 

 

12,728

 

 

31,823

 

 

24,455

 
 
Net earnings

$

51,359

 

$

37,587

 

36.6

%

$

95,529

 

$

72,049

 

32.6

%

 
Earnings per share of common stock:
Basic

$

1.21

 

$

0.89

 

$

2.26

 

$

1.71

 
 
Diluted

$

1.20

 

$

0.88

 

$

2.24

 

$

1.69

 
 
Average common shares outstanding:
Basic

 

42,350

 

 

42,246

 

 

42,323

 

 

42,221

 
 
Diluted

 

42,756

 

 

42,575

 

 

42,714

 

 

42,522

 
 
 
 
Results by Segment

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

2026

2025

% Change

 

2026

2025

% Change

 
Flavors & Extracts

$

213,179

 

$

203,251

 

4.9

%

$

415,004

 

$

396,932

 

4.6

%

Color

 

216,137

 

 

179,282

 

20.6

%

 

414,313

 

 

347,032

 

19.4

%

Asia Pacific

 

47,589

 

 

42,744

 

11.3

%

 

92,844

 

 

84,645

 

9.7

%

Intersegment elimination

 

(14,824

)

 

(11,047

)

 

(24,246

)

 

(22,054

)
 
Consolidated

$

462,081

 

$

414,230

 

11.6

%

$

897,915

 

$

806,555

 

11.3

%

 
Operating Income
 
Flavors & Extracts

$

30,431

 

$

28,506

 

6.8

%

$

57,181

 

$

53,495

 

6.9

%

Color

 

54,514

 

 

38,922

 

40.1

%

 

96,579

 

 

73,774

 

30.9

%

Asia Pacific

 

10,960

 

 

8,943

 

22.6

%

 

22,140

 

 

18,385

 

20.4

%

Corporate & Other

 

(19,205

)

 

(18,665

)

 

(32,472

)

 

(34,418

)
 
Consolidated

$

76,700

 

$

57,706

 

32.9

%

$

143,428

 

$

111,236

 

28.9

%

 
 
Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

June 30,

 

December 31,

2026

 

2025

 
Cash and cash equivalents

$

31,019

$

36,533

Trade accounts receivable

 

376,503

 

305,380

Inventories

 

719,094

 

678,220

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

57,041

 

59,717

Fixed assets held for sale

 

-

 

1,598

Total Current Assets

 

1,183,657

 

1,081,448

 
Goodwill & intangible assets (net)

 

444,599

 

449,827

Property, plant, and equipment (net)

 

574,707

 

539,296

Other assets

 

168,140

 

173,566

 
Total Assets

$

2,371,103

$

2,244,137

 
Trade accounts payable

$

145,300

$

138,344

Short-term borrowings

 

397

 

352

Other current liabilities

 

123,924

 

124,887

Total Current Liabilities

 

269,621

 

263,583

 
Long-term debt

 

763,499

 

709,232

Accrued employee and retiree benefits

 

24,737

 

24,045

Other liabilities

 

53,318

 

53,763

Shareholders' Equity

 

1,259,928

 

1,193,514

 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

2,371,103

$

2,244,137

 
 
Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings

$

95,529

 

$

72,049

 

Adjustments to arrive at net cash provided by operating activities:
 
Depreciation and amortization

 

31,428

 

 

30,334

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

9,380

 

 

6,639

 

Net (gain) loss on assets

 

(149

)

 

76

 

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs

 

-

 

 

1,274

 

Deferred income taxes

 

3,320

 

 

2,711

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable

 

(72,244

)

 

(30,293

)

Inventories

 

(42,811

)

 

(548

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(181

)

 

(11,028

)

Trade accounts payable and other accrued expenses

 

8,131

 

 

(17,578

)

Accrued salaries, wages, and withholdings

 

(4,071

)

 

(15,129

)

Income taxes

 

4,425

 

 

(937

)

Other liabilities

 

2,090

 

 

1,734

 

 
Net cash provided by operating activities

 

34,847

 

 

39,304

 

 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment

 

(67,513

)

 

(38,035

)

Proceeds from sale of assets

 

2,019

 

 

56

 

Acquisition of new business

 

-

 

 

(4,867

)

Other investing activities

 

(282

)

 

1,354

 

 
Net cash used in investing activities

 

(65,776

)

 

(41,492

)

 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from additional borrowings

 

150,719

 

 

106,484

 

Debt payments

 

(87,897

)

 

(43,148

)

Dividends paid

 

(34,867

)

 

(34,700

)

Other financing activities

 

(4,411

)

 

(2,648

)

 
Net cash provided by financing activities

 

23,544

 

 

25,988

 

 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

1,871

 

 

6,260

 

 
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

(5,514

)

 

30,060

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

36,533

 

 

26,626

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

31,019

 

$

56,686

 

 
 
Supplemental Information
Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

 
Dividends paid per share

$

0.82

 

$

0.82

 

 
Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts
The Company's results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 include adjusted operating income, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which, in each case, exclude Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.
 
 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

% Change

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

% Change

Operating income (GAAP)

$

76,700

 

$

57,706

 

 

32.9

%

$

143,428

 

$

111,236

 

 

28.9

%

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs – Cost of products sold

 

-

 

 

1,789

 

 

-

 

 

3,603

 
Portfolio Optimization Plan costs – Selling and administrative expenses

 

-

 

 

1,550

 

 

-

 

 

2,600

 
Adjusted operating income

$

76,700

 

$

61,045

 

 

25.6

%

$

143,428

 

$

117,439

 

 

22.1

%

 
Net earnings (GAAP)

$

51,359

 

$

37,587

 

 

36.6

%

$

95,529

 

$

72,049

 

 

32.6

%

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax

 

-

 

 

3,339

 

 

-

 

 

6,203

 
Tax impact of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs(1)

 

-

 

 

(815

)

 

-

 

 

(1,517

)
Adjusted net earnings

$

51,359

 

$

40,111

 

 

28.0

%

$

95,529

 

$

76,735

 

 

24.5

%

 
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

1.20

 

$

0.88

 

 

36.4

%

$

2.24

 

$

1.69

 

 

32.5

%

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, net of tax

 

-

 

 

0.06

 

 

-

 

 

0.11

 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

1.20

 

$

0.94

 

 

27.7

%

$

2.24

 

$

1.80

 

 

24.4

%

 
Note: Earnings per share calculations may not foot due to rounding differences.
 
(1) Tax impact adjustments were determined based on the nature of the underlying non-GAAP adjustments and their relevant jurisdictional tax rates.
 
 
Results by Segment

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

 

Adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted

Operating Income

 

2026

 

 

Adjustments(2)

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

Adjustments(2)

 

 

2025

 

 
Flavors & Extracts

$

30,431

 

$

-

 

$

30,431

 

$

28,506

 

$

-

 

$

28,506

 

Color

 

54,514

 

 

-

 

 

54,514

 

 

38,922

 

 

-

 

 

38,922

 

Asia Pacific

 

10,960

 

 

-

 

 

10,960

 

 

8,943

 

 

-

 

 

8,943

 

Corporate & Other

 

(19,205

)

 

-

 

 

(19,205

)

 

(18,665

)

 

3,339

 

 

(15,326

)

 
Consolidated

$

76,700

 

$

-

 

$

76,700

 

$

57,706

 

$

3,339

 

$

61,045

 

 
Results by Segment

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

 

Adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted

Operating Income

 

2026

 

 

Adjustments(2)

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

Adjustments(2)

 

 

2025

 

 
Flavors & Extracts

$

57,181

 

$

-

 

$

57,181

 

$

53,495

 

$

-

 

$

53,495

 

Color

 

96,579

 

 

-

 

 

96,579

 

 

73,774

 

 

-

 

 

73,774

 

Asia Pacific

 

22,140

 

 

-

 

 

22,140

 

 

18,385

 

 

-

 

 

18,385

 

Corporate & Other

 

(32,472

)

 

-

 

 

(32,472

)

 

(34,418

)

 

6,203

 

 

(28,215

)

 
Consolidated

$

143,428

 

$

-

 

$

143,428

 

$

111,236

 

$

6,203

 

$

117,439

 

 
 
(2) Adjustments consist of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.
Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued
The following table summarizes the percentage change in the 2026 results compared to the 2025 results for the corresponding periods.
 
Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
Revenue Total Foreign
Exchange
Rates		 Adjustments(3) Local
Currency
Adjusted
Flavors & Extracts

4.9%

1.1%

N/A

3.8%
Color

20.6%

3.0%

N/A

17.6%
Asia Pacific

11.3%

(1.0%)

N/A

12.3%
Total Revenue

11.6%

1.7%

N/A

9.9%
 
Operating Income
Flavors & Extracts

6.8%

0.7%

0.0%

6.1%
Color

40.1%

3.3%

0.0%

36.8%
Asia Pacific

22.6%

(1.2%)

0.0%

23.8%
Corporate & Other

2.9%

0.0%

(22.4%)

25.3%
Total Operating Income

32.9%

2.3%

7.2%

23.4%
Diluted Earnings Per Share

36.4%

3.4%

7.5%

25.5%
Adjusted EBITDA

22.7%

1.9%

N/A

20.8%
 
 
Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
Revenue Total Foreign
Exchange
Rates		 Adjustments(3) Local
Currency
Adjusted
Flavors & Extracts

4.6%

1.8%

N/A

2.8%
Color

19.4%

4.3%

N/A

15.1%
Asia Pacific

9.7%

1.2%

N/A

8.5%
Total Revenue

11.3%

2.7%

N/A

8.6%
 
Operating Income
Flavors & Extracts

6.9%

1.3%

0.0%

5.6%
Color

30.9%

5.3%

0.0%

25.6%
Asia Pacific

20.4%

1.4%

0.0%

19.0%
Corporate & Other

(5.7%)

0.0%

(20.8%)

15.1%
Total Operating Income

28.9%

4.3%

6.6%

18.0%
Diluted Earnings Per Share

32.5%

4.7%

7.8%

20.0%
Adjusted EBITDA

19.3%

3.5%

N/A

15.8%
 
(3) Adjustments consist of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.
Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued
The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Operating Income (GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.
 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

% Change

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

% Change

Operating income (GAAP)

$

76,700

 

$

57,706

 

32.9

%

$

143,428

$

111,236

28.9

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

15,890

 

 

15,260

 

 

31,428

 

30,334
Share-based compensation expense

 

5,604

 

 

3,739

 

 

9,380

 

6,639
Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax

 

-

 

 

3,339

 

 

-

 

6,203
Adjusted EBITDA

$

98,194

 

$

80,044

 

22.7

%

$

184,236

$

154,412

19.3

%

 
 
The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Debt (GAAP) and Net Debt, and Operating Income (GAAP) and Credit Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.
 

June 30,
Debt

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 
Short-term borrowings

$

397

 

$

26,280

 
Long-term debt

 

763,499

 

 

710,119

 
Credit Agreement adjustments(4)

 

(17,174

)

 

(43,393

)
Net Debt

$

746,722

 

$

693,006

 
 
Operating income (GAAP)

$

239,320

 

$

203,752

 
Depreciation and amortization

 

62,192

 

 

60,938

 
Share-based compensation expense

 

16,687

 

 

11,812

 
Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax

 

9,603

 

 

8,270

 
Other non-operating gains(5)

 

(1,100

)

 

(816

)
Credit Adjusted EBITDA

$

326,702

 

$

283,956

 
 
Net Debt to Credit Adjusted EBITDA 2.3x 2.4x
 
(4) Adjustments include cash and cash equivalents, as described in the Company's Fourth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Credit Agreement), and certain letters of credit and hedge contracts.
(5) Adjustments consist of certain financing transaction costs, certain non-financing interest items, and gains and losses related to certain non-cash, non-operating, and/or non-recurring items as described in the Credit Agreement.
 
We have included each of these non-GAAP measures in order to provide additional information regarding our underlying operating results and comparable period-over-period performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. Rather, they should be considered together with GAAP measures and the rest of the information included in this release and our SEC filings. Management internally reviews each of these non-GAAP measures to evaluate performance on a comparative period-to-period basis and to gain additional insight into underlying operating and performance trends, and we believe the information can be beneficial to investors for the same purposes. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Category: Earnings

Source: Sensient Technologies Corporation


Contacts

David Plautz
(414) 347-3706
investor.relations@sensient.com

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