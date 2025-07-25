SUBSCRIBE
Sensient Technologies Corporation Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

July 25, 2025 | 
17 min read

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT), a leading provider of flavors and colors for the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care markets, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.



Second Quarter Consolidated Results

  • Reported revenue increased 2.7% to $414.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 versus last year’s second quarter results of $403.5 million. On a local currency basis(1), revenue increased 2.1%.
  • Reported operating income increased 16.2% to $57.7 million compared to $49.7 million recorded in the second quarter of 2024. In the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $3.3 million of costs related to its Portfolio Optimization Plan versus last year’s $1.8 million in the second quarter. Local currency adjusted operating income(1) and local currency adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 16.9% and 14.1%, respectively, in the second quarter.
  • Reported earnings per share increased 20.5% to 88 cents in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 73 cents in the second quarter of 2024. Local currency adjusted diluted EPS(1) increased 20.8% in the second quarter.

“Sensient continued to build on a strong first quarter. Our results are a testament to our relentless focus on customer service and innovation. I remain very confident about our performance in 2025 and beyond,” said Paul Manning, Sensient’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

 

Second Quarter Group Results

 

Reported

 

Local Currency(1)

Revenue

Quarter

 

Year-to-Date

 

Quarter

 

Year-to-Date

Flavors & Extracts

-2.8%

 

-1.3%

 

-3.2%

 

-0.9%

Color

6.9%

 

5.9%

 

6.6%

 

7.4%

Asia Pacific

10.8%

 

7.3%

 

7.6%

 

6.2%

Total Revenue

2.7%

 

2.3%

 

2.1%

 

3.1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported

 

Local Currency Adjusted(1)

Operating Income

Quarter

 

Year-to-Date

 

Quarter

 

Year-to-Date

Flavors & Extracts

8.8%

 

7.2%

 

8.6%

 

7.5%

Color

23.6%

 

16.8%

 

22.1%

 

17.8%

Asia Pacific

13.5%

 

10.4%

 

8.0%

 

7.5%

Total Operating Income

16.2%

 

12.3%

 

16.9%

 

13.6%

 

The Flavors & Extracts Group reported second quarter 2025 revenue of $203.3 million, a decrease of $6.0 million versus the prior year’s second quarter. The Group’s revenue was unfavorably impacted by lower volumes in natural ingredients, partially offset by higher volumes in our flavors, extracts, and flavor ingredients product lines. Segment operating income was $28.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $2.3 million compared to the prior year’s second quarter. The segment operating income increased despite the decline in segment revenues due to strong profitability of the flavors, extracts, and flavor ingredients product lines.

The Color Group reported revenue of $179.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $11.6 million compared to the prior year’s second quarter. The Group’s revenue increase was driven by strong growth in the food and pharmaceutical product lines. Segment operating income was $38.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $7.4 million compared to the prior year’s second quarter results.

The Asia Pacific Group reported revenue of $42.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $4.2 million compared to the prior year’s second quarter. The Group’s revenue increased across nearly all geographies. Segment operating income was $8.9 million in the quarter, an increase of $1.1 million compared to the prior year’s second quarter.

Corporate & Other reported operating expenses of $18.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $15.9 million of operating expenses reported in the prior year’s second quarter. The higher operating expenses were primarily due to higher Portfolio Optimization Plan costs in the quarter. Local currency adjusted operating expenses(1) for Corporate & Other increased $1.1 million compared to the prior year’s second quarter, primarily due to higher performance-based compensation costs recorded in 2025.

2025 OUTLOOK

 
 
Metric Current Guidance Prior Guidance
 
Local Currency Revenue(1) Mid-Single-Digit Growth Mid-Single-Digit Growth
 
Local Currency Adjusted EBITDA(1) High Single-Digit Growth Mid-Single-Digit to High Single-Digit Growth
 
Diluted EPS (GAAP) Between $3.13 and $3.23* Between $3.13 and $3.23
 
Local Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) High Single-Digit to Double-Digit Growth High Single-Digit to Double-Digit Growth
 
*Includes approximately 20 cents of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs. Based on current exchange rates, foreign currency impact is expected to be a slight tailwind for the year.

The Company’s guidance is based on current conditions and economic and market trends in the markets in which the Company operates and is subject to various risks and uncertainties as described below.

(1)

Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release for more information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures eliminate the impact of certain items, which, depending on the measure, include: currency movements, depreciation and amortization, Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, and non-cash share-based compensation. These measures are provided to enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s performance when viewed together with the GAAP results. Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its 2025 second quarter financial results at 8:30 a.m. CDT on Friday, July 25, 2025. To participate in the conference call, contact Chorus Call Inc. at (844) 492-3726 or (412) 317-1078, and ask to join the Sensient Technologies Corporation conference call. Alternatively, the call can be accessed by using the webcast link that is available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through August 1, 2025, by calling (877) 344-7529 and using access code 2167989. An audio replay and written transcript of the call will also be posted on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com on or after July 29, 2025.

This release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Federal securities laws including in the quote from our Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Office and under “2025 Outlook” above. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors concerning the Company’s operations and business environment. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements and that could adversely affect the Company’s future financial performance include the following: the Company’s ability to manage general business, economic, and capital market conditions, including actions taken by customers in response to such market conditions, and the impact of recessions and economic downturns; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility, including inflation and shortages impacting the availability and cost of raw materials, energy, and other supplies, disruptions and delays in the Company’s supply chain, and the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East; industry, regulatory, legal, and economic factors related to the Company’s domestic and international business; the effects of tariffs, trade barriers, and disputes; the availability and cost of labor, logistics, and transportation; the pace and nature of new product introductions by the Company and the Company’s customers; the Company’s ability to anticipate and respond to changing consumer preferences, changing technologies, and changing regulations; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its growth strategies; the outcome of the Company’s various productivity-improvement and cost-reduction efforts, acquisition and divestiture activities, and Portfolio Optimization Plan; growth in markets for products in which the Company competes; industry and customer acceptance of price increases; actions by competitors; the Company’s ability to enhance its innovation efforts and drive cost efficiencies; currency exchange rate fluctuations; and other factors included in “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC. The risks and uncertainties identified above are not the only risks the Company faces. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that it currently believes to be immaterial also may adversely affect the Company. Should any known or unknown risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on our business, financial condition, and results of operations. This release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Except to the extent required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied herein will not be realized.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com

 
Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Consolidated Statements of Earnings

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2025

 

2024

 

% Change

 

2025

 

2024

 

% Change

 
Revenue

$

414,230

 

$

403,525

 

2.7

%

$

806,555

 

$

788,195

 

2.3

%

 
Cost of products sold

 

271,398

 

 

272,803

 

(0.5

%)

 

531,946

 

 

530,924

 

0.2

%

Selling and administrative expenses

 

85,126

 

 

81,065

 

5.0

%

 

163,373

 

 

158,208

 

3.3

%

 
Operating income

 

57,706

 

 

49,657

 

16.2

%

 

111,236

 

 

99,063

 

12.3

%

Interest expense

 

7,391

 

 

7,653

 

 

14,732

 

 

14,698

 
 
Earnings before income taxes

 

50,315

 

 

42,004

 

 

96,504

 

 

84,365

 
Income taxes

 

12,728

 

 

11,072

 

 

24,455

 

 

22,493

 
 
Net earnings

$

37,587

 

$

30,932

 

21.5

%

$

72,049

 

$

61,872

 

16.4

%

 
Earnings per share of common stock:
Basic

$

0.89

 

$

0.73

 

$

1.71

 

$

1.47

 
 
Diluted

$

0.88

 

$

0.73

 

$

1.69

 

$

1.46

 
 
Average common shares outstanding:
Basic

 

42,246

 

 

42,154

 

 

42,221

 

 

42,129

 
 
Diluted

 

42,575

 

 

42,398

 

 

42,522

 

 

42,351

 
 
 
 
Results by Segment

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

2025

 

2024

 

% Change

 

2025

 

2024

 

% Change

 
Flavors & Extracts

$

203,251

 

$

209,213

 

(2.8

%)

$

396,932

 

$

402,305

 

(1.3

%)

Color

 

179,282

 

 

167,700

 

6.9

%

 

347,032

 

 

327,725

 

5.9

%

Asia Pacific

 

42,744

 

 

38,580

 

10.8

%

 

84,645

 

 

78,886

 

7.3

%

Intersegment elimination

 

(11,047

)

 

(11,968

)

 

(22,054

)

 

(20,721

)
 
Consolidated

$

414,230

 

$

403,525

 

2.7

%

$

806,555

 

$

788,195

 

2.3

%

 
Operating Income
 
Flavors & Extracts

$

28,506

 

$

26,209

 

8.8

%

$

53,495

 

$

49,887

 

7.2

%

Color

 

38,922

 

 

31,502

 

23.6

%

 

73,774

 

 

63,181

 

16.8

%

Asia Pacific

 

8,943

 

 

7,880

 

13.5

%

 

18,385

 

 

16,656

 

10.4

%

Corporate & Other

 

(18,665

)

 

(15,934

)

 

(34,418

)

 

(30,661

)
 
Consolidated

$

57,706

 

$

49,657

 

16.2

%

$

111,236

 

$

99,063

 

12.3

%

 
 
Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

June 30,

 

December 31,

2025

 

2024

 
Cash and cash equivalents

$

56,686

$

26,626

Trade accounts receivable

 

333,951

 

290,087

Inventories

 

619,595

 

600,302

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

54,221

 

44,871

Fixed assets held for sale

 

1,629

 

-

Total Current Assets

 

1,066,082

 

961,886

 
Goodwill & intangible assets (net)

 

451,942

 

423,658

Property, plant, and equipment (net)

 

515,469

 

491,587

Other assets

 

171,068

 

146,663

 
Total Assets

$

2,204,561

$

2,023,794

 
Trade accounts payable

$

121,442

$

139,052

Short-term borrowings

 

26,280

 

19,848

Other current liabilities

 

103,402

 

111,739

Total Current Liabilities

 

251,124

 

270,639

 
Long-term debt

 

710,119

 

613,523

Accrued employee and retiree benefits

 

26,865

 

24,499

Other liabilities

 

59,332

 

54,147

Shareholders' Equity

 

1,157,121

 

1,060,986

 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

2,204,561

$

2,023,794

 
Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

 

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings

$

72,049

 

$

61,872

 

Adjustments to arrive at net cash provided by operating activities:
 
Depreciation and amortization

 

30,334

 

 

29,725

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

6,639

 

 

4,911

 

Net loss (gain) on assets

 

76

 

 

(195

)

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs

 

1,274

 

 

1,495

 

Deferred income taxes

 

2,711

 

 

529

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable

 

(30,293

)

 

(49,449

)

Inventories

 

(548

)

 

36,730

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(11,028

)

 

(6,612

)

Trade accounts payable and other accrued expenses

 

(17,578

)

 

(22,722

)

Accrued salaries, wages, and withholdings

 

(15,129

)

 

7,824

 

Income taxes

 

(937

)

 

(6,591

)

Other liabilities

 

1,734

 

 

1,429

 

 
Net cash provided by operating activities

 

39,304

 

 

58,946

 

 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment

 

(38,035

)

 

(22,850

)

Proceeds from sale of assets

 

56

 

 

296

 

Acquisition of new business

 

(4,867

)

 

-

 

Other investing activities

 

1,354

 

 

(336

)

 
Net cash used in investing activities

 

(41,492

)

 

(22,890

)

 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from additional borrowings

 

106,484

 

 

132,189

 

Debt payments

 

(43,148

)

 

(120,571

)

Dividends paid

 

(34,700

)

 

(34,685

)

Other financing activities

 

(2,648

)

 

(3,016

)

 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

25,988

 

 

(26,083

)

 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

6,260

 

 

(8,568

)

 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

30,060

 

 

1,405

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

26,626

 

 

28,934

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

56,686

 

$

30,339

 

 
 
Supplemental Information
Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

 
Dividends paid per share

$

0.82

 

$

0.82

 

 
Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts
The Company's results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 include adjusted operating income, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which, in each case, exclude Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.
 
 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

 

2024

 

% Change

 

2025

 

2024

 

% Change

Operating income (GAAP)

$

57,706

 

$

49,657

 

 

16.2

%

$

111,236

 

$

99,063

 

 

12.3

%

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs – Cost of products sold

 

1,789

 

 

207

 

 

3,603

 

 

314

 
Portfolio Optimization Plan costs – Selling and administrative expenses

 

1,550

 

 

1,545

 

 

2,600

 

 

4,250

 
Adjusted operating income

$

61,045

 

$

51,409

 

 

18.7

%

$

117,439

 

$

103,627

 

 

13.3

%

 
Net earnings (GAAP)

$

37,587

 

$

30,932

 

 

21.5

%

$

72,049

 

$

61,872

 

 

16.4

%

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax

 

3,339

 

 

1,752

 

 

6,203

 

 

4,564

 
Tax impact of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs(1)

 

(815

)

 

(214

)

 

(1,517

)

 

(569

)
Adjusted net earnings

$

40,111

 

$

32,470

 

 

23.5

%

$

76,735

 

$

65,867

 

 

16.5

%

 
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.88

 

$

0.73

 

 

20.5

%

$

1.69

 

$

1.46

 

 

15.8

%

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, net of tax

 

0.06

 

 

0.04

 

 

0.11

 

 

0.09

 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.94

 

$

0.77

 

 

22.1

%

$

1.80

 

$

1.56

 

 

15.4

%

 
Note: Earnings per share calculations may not foot due to rounding differences.
 
(1) Tax impact adjustments were determined based on the nature of the underlying non-GAAP adjustments and their relevant jurisdictional tax rates.
 
 
Results by Segment

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

 

Adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted

Operating Income

2025

 

Adjustments(2)

 

2025

 

2024

 

Adjustments(2)

 

2024

 
Flavors & Extracts

$

28,506

 

$

-

 

$

28,506

 

$

26,209

 

$

-

 

$

26,209

 

Color

 

38,922

 

 

-

 

 

38,922

 

 

31,502

 

 

-

 

 

31,502

 

Asia Pacific

 

8,943

 

 

-

 

 

8,943

 

 

7,880

 

 

-

 

 

7,880

 

Corporate & Other

 

(18,665

)

 

3,339

 

 

(15,326

)

 

(15,934

)

 

1,752

 

 

(14,182

)

 
Consolidated

$

57,706

 

$

3,339

 

$

61,045

 

$

49,657

 

$

1,752

 

$

51,409

 

 
Results by Segment

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

 

Adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted

Operating Income

2025

 

Adjustments(2)

 

2025

 

2024

 

Adjustments(2)

 

2024

 
Flavors & Extracts

$

53,495

 

$

-

 

$

53,495

 

$

49,887

 

$

-

 

$

49,887

 

Color

 

73,774

 

 

-

 

 

73,774

 

 

63,181

 

 

-

 

 

63,181

 

Asia Pacific

 

18,385

 

 

-

 

 

18,385

 

 

16,656

 

 

-

 

 

16,656

 

Corporate & Other

 

(34,418

)

 

6,203

 

 

(28,215

)

 

(30,661

)

 

4,564

 

 

(26,097

)

 
Consolidated

$

111,236

 

$

6,203

 

$

117,439

 

$

99,063

 

$

4,564

 

$

103,627

 

 
(2) Adjustments consist of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.
 
 
Sensient Technologies Corporation
(Unaudited)
 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued
 
The following table summarizes the percentage change in the 2025 results compared to the 2024 results for the corresponding periods.
 
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
Revenue Total Foreign
Exchange
Rates		 Adjustments(3) Local
Currency
Adjusted
Flavors & Extracts

(2.8

%)

0.4

%

N/A

 

(3.2

%)

Color

6.9

%

0.3

%

N/A

 

6.6

%

Asia Pacific

10.8

%

3.2

%

N/A

 

7.6

%

Total Revenue

2.7

%

0.6

%

N/A

 

2.1

%

 
Operating Income
Flavors & Extracts

8.8

%

0.2

%

0.0

%

8.6

%

Color

23.6

%

1.5

%

0.0

%

22.1

%

Asia Pacific

13.5

%

5.5

%

0.0

%

8.0

%

Corporate & Other

17.1

%

0.0

%

9.0

%

8.1

%

Total Operating Income

16.2

%

1.9

%

(2.6

%)

16.9

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share

20.5

%

1.3

%

(1.6

%)

20.8

%

Adjusted EBITDA

15.4

%

1.3

%

N/A

 

14.1

%

 
 
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
Revenue Total Foreign
Exchange
Rates		 Adjustments(3) Local
Currency
Adjusted
Flavors & Extracts

(1.3

%)

(0.4

%)

N/A

 

(0.9

%)

Color

5.9

%

(1.5

%)

N/A

 

7.4

%

Asia Pacific

7.3

%

1.1

%

N/A

 

6.2

%

Total Revenue

2.3

%

(0.8

%)

N/A

 

3.1

%

 
Operating Income
Flavors & Extracts

7.2

%

(0.3

%)

0.0

%

7.5

%

Color

16.8

%

(1.0

%)

0.0

%

17.8

%

Asia Pacific

10.4

%

2.9

%

0.0

%

7.5

%

Corporate & Other

12.3

%

0.0

%

4.2

%

8.1

%

Total Operating Income

12.3

%

(0.3

%)

(1.0

%)

13.6

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share

15.8

%

0.0

%

(0.2

%)

16.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA

11.7

%

(0.4

%)

N/A

 

12.1

%

 
(3) Adjustments consist of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.
 
Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued
The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Operating Income (GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.
 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2025

 

2024

 

% Change

 

2025

 

2024

 

% Change

Operating income (GAAP)

$

57,706

 

$

49,657

 

16.2

%

$

111,236

$

99,063

12.3

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

15,260

 

 

15,016

 

 

30,334

 

29,725
Share-based compensation expense

 

3,739

 

 

2,916

 

 

6,639

 

4,911
Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax

 

3,339

 

 

1,752

 

 

6,203

 

4,564
Adjusted EBITDA

$

80,044

 

$

69,341

 

15.4

%

$

154,412

$

138,263

11.7

%

 
 
The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Debt (GAAP) and Net Debt, and Operating Income (GAAP) and Credit Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.
 

June 30,
Debt

2025

 

2024
Short-term borrowings

$

26,280

 

$

26,995

 
Long-term debt

 

710,119

 

 

634,663

 
Credit Agreement adjustments(4)

 

(43,393

)

 

(18,034

)
Net Debt

$

693,006

 

$

643,624

 
 
Operating income (GAAP)

$

203,752

 

$

151,657

 
Depreciation and amortization

 

60,938

 

 

58,955

 
Share-based compensation expense

 

11,812

 

 

9,078

 
Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax

 

8,270

 

 

32,405

 
Other non-operating gains(5)

 

(816

)

 

(872

)
Credit Adjusted EBITDA

$

283,956

 

$

251,223

 
 
Net Debt to Credit Adjusted EBITDA 2.4x 2.6x
 
(4) Adjustments include cash and cash equivalents, as described in the Company's Fourth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Credit Agreement), and certain letters of credit and hedge contracts.
(5) Adjustments consist of certain financing transaction costs, certain non-financing interest items, and gains and losses related to certain non-cash, non-operating, and/or non-recurring items as described in the Credit Agreement.
 
We have included each of these non-GAAP measures in order to provide additional information regarding our underlying operating results and comparable period-over-period performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. Rather, they should be considered together with GAAP measures and the rest of the information included in this release and our SEC filings. Management internally reviews each of these non-GAAP measures to evaluate performance on a comparative period-to-period basis and to gain additional insight into underlying operating and performance trends, and we believe the information can be beneficial to investors for the same purposes. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Category: Earnings

Source: Sensient Technologies Corporation


Contacts

David Plautz
(414) 347-3706
investor.relations@sensient.com

Wisconsin Earnings
