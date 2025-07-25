Sensient Technologies Corporation Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT), a leading provider of flavors and colors for the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care markets, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Second Quarter Consolidated Results
- Reported revenue increased 2.7% to $414.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 versus last year’s second quarter results of $403.5 million. On a local currency basis(1), revenue increased 2.1%.
- Reported operating income increased 16.2% to $57.7 million compared to $49.7 million recorded in the second quarter of 2024. In the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $3.3 million of costs related to its Portfolio Optimization Plan versus last year’s $1.8 million in the second quarter. Local currency adjusted operating income(1) and local currency adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 16.9% and 14.1%, respectively, in the second quarter.
- Reported earnings per share increased 20.5% to 88 cents in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 73 cents in the second quarter of 2024. Local currency adjusted diluted EPS(1) increased 20.8% in the second quarter.
“Sensient continued to build on a strong first quarter. Our results are a testament to our relentless focus on customer service and innovation. I remain very confident about our performance in 2025 and beyond,” said Paul Manning, Sensient’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.
Second Quarter Group Results
Reported
Local Currency(1)
|Revenue
Quarter
Year-to-Date
Quarter
Year-to-Date
|Flavors & Extracts
-2.8%
-1.3%
-3.2%
-0.9%
|Color
6.9%
5.9%
6.6%
7.4%
|Asia Pacific
10.8%
7.3%
7.6%
6.2%
|Total Revenue
2.7%
2.3%
2.1%
3.1%
Reported
Local Currency Adjusted(1)
|Operating Income
Quarter
Year-to-Date
Quarter
Year-to-Date
|Flavors & Extracts
8.8%
7.2%
8.6%
7.5%
|Color
23.6%
16.8%
22.1%
17.8%
|Asia Pacific
13.5%
10.4%
8.0%
7.5%
|Total Operating Income
16.2%
12.3%
16.9%
13.6%
The Flavors & Extracts Group reported second quarter 2025 revenue of $203.3 million, a decrease of $6.0 million versus the prior year’s second quarter. The Group’s revenue was unfavorably impacted by lower volumes in natural ingredients, partially offset by higher volumes in our flavors, extracts, and flavor ingredients product lines. Segment operating income was $28.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $2.3 million compared to the prior year’s second quarter. The segment operating income increased despite the decline in segment revenues due to strong profitability of the flavors, extracts, and flavor ingredients product lines.
The Color Group reported revenue of $179.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $11.6 million compared to the prior year’s second quarter. The Group’s revenue increase was driven by strong growth in the food and pharmaceutical product lines. Segment operating income was $38.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $7.4 million compared to the prior year’s second quarter results.
The Asia Pacific Group reported revenue of $42.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $4.2 million compared to the prior year’s second quarter. The Group’s revenue increased across nearly all geographies. Segment operating income was $8.9 million in the quarter, an increase of $1.1 million compared to the prior year’s second quarter.
Corporate & Other reported operating expenses of $18.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $15.9 million of operating expenses reported in the prior year’s second quarter. The higher operating expenses were primarily due to higher Portfolio Optimization Plan costs in the quarter. Local currency adjusted operating expenses(1) for Corporate & Other increased $1.1 million compared to the prior year’s second quarter, primarily due to higher performance-based compensation costs recorded in 2025.
2025 OUTLOOK
|Metric
|Current Guidance
|Prior Guidance
|Local Currency Revenue(1)
|Mid-Single-Digit Growth
|Mid-Single-Digit Growth
|Local Currency Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|High Single-Digit Growth
|Mid-Single-Digit to High Single-Digit Growth
|Diluted EPS (GAAP)
|Between $3.13 and $3.23*
|Between $3.13 and $3.23
|Local Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS(1)
|High Single-Digit to Double-Digit Growth
|High Single-Digit to Double-Digit Growth
|*Includes approximately 20 cents of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs. Based on current exchange rates, foreign currency impact is expected to be a slight tailwind for the year.
The Company’s guidance is based on current conditions and economic and market trends in the markets in which the Company operates and is subject to various risks and uncertainties as described below.
(1)
Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release for more information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures eliminate the impact of certain items, which, depending on the measure, include: currency movements, depreciation and amortization, Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, and non-cash share-based compensation. These measures are provided to enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s performance when viewed together with the GAAP results. Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release.
ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES
Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
|Sensient Technologies Corporation
|(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Consolidated Statements of Earnings
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
% Change
2025
2024
% Change
|Revenue
$
414,230
$
403,525
2.7
%
$
806,555
$
788,195
2.3
%
|Cost of products sold
271,398
272,803
(0.5
%)
531,946
530,924
0.2
%
|Selling and administrative expenses
85,126
81,065
5.0
%
163,373
158,208
3.3
%
|Operating income
57,706
49,657
16.2
%
111,236
99,063
12.3
%
|Interest expense
7,391
7,653
14,732
14,698
|Earnings before income taxes
50,315
42,004
96,504
84,365
|Income taxes
12,728
11,072
24,455
22,493
|Net earnings
$
37,587
$
30,932
21.5
%
$
72,049
$
61,872
16.4
%
|Earnings per share of common stock:
|Basic
$
0.89
$
0.73
$
1.71
$
1.47
|Diluted
$
0.88
$
0.73
$
1.69
$
1.46
|Average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
42,246
42,154
42,221
42,129
|Diluted
42,575
42,398
42,522
42,351
|Results by Segment
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
Revenue
2025
2024
% Change
2025
2024
% Change
|Flavors & Extracts
$
203,251
$
209,213
(2.8
%)
$
396,932
$
402,305
(1.3
%)
|Color
179,282
167,700
6.9
%
347,032
327,725
5.9
%
|Asia Pacific
42,744
38,580
10.8
%
84,645
78,886
7.3
%
|Intersegment elimination
(11,047
)
(11,968
)
(22,054
)
(20,721
)
|Consolidated
$
414,230
$
403,525
2.7
%
$
806,555
$
788,195
2.3
%
|Operating Income
|Flavors & Extracts
$
28,506
$
26,209
8.8
%
$
53,495
$
49,887
7.2
%
|Color
38,922
31,502
23.6
%
73,774
63,181
16.8
%
|Asia Pacific
8,943
7,880
13.5
%
18,385
16,656
10.4
%
|Corporate & Other
(18,665
)
(15,934
)
(34,418
)
(30,661
)
|Consolidated
$
57,706
$
49,657
16.2
%
$
111,236
$
99,063
12.3
%
|Sensient Technologies Corporation
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
56,686
$
26,626
|Trade accounts receivable
333,951
290,087
|Inventories
619,595
600,302
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
54,221
44,871
|Fixed assets held for sale
1,629
-
|Total Current Assets
1,066,082
961,886
|Goodwill & intangible assets (net)
451,942
423,658
|Property, plant, and equipment (net)
515,469
491,587
|Other assets
171,068
146,663
|Total Assets
$
2,204,561
$
2,023,794
|Trade accounts payable
$
121,442
$
139,052
|Short-term borrowings
26,280
19,848
|Other current liabilities
103,402
111,739
|Total Current Liabilities
251,124
270,639
|Long-term debt
710,119
613,523
|Accrued employee and retiree benefits
26,865
24,499
|Other liabilities
59,332
54,147
|Shareholders' Equity
1,157,121
1,060,986
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
2,204,561
$
2,023,794
|Sensient Technologies Corporation
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net earnings
$
72,049
$
61,872
|Adjustments to arrive at net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
30,334
29,725
|Share-based compensation expense
6,639
4,911
|Net loss (gain) on assets
76
(195
)
|Portfolio Optimization Plan costs
1,274
1,495
|Deferred income taxes
2,711
529
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade accounts receivable
(30,293
)
(49,449
)
|Inventories
(548
)
36,730
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
(11,028
)
(6,612
)
|Trade accounts payable and other accrued expenses
(17,578
)
(22,722
)
|Accrued salaries, wages, and withholdings
(15,129
)
7,824
|Income taxes
(937
)
(6,591
)
|Other liabilities
1,734
1,429
|Net cash provided by operating activities
39,304
58,946
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment
(38,035
)
(22,850
)
|Proceeds from sale of assets
56
296
|Acquisition of new business
(4,867
)
-
|Other investing activities
1,354
(336
)
|Net cash used in investing activities
(41,492
)
(22,890
)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from additional borrowings
106,484
132,189
|Debt payments
(43,148
)
(120,571
)
|Dividends paid
(34,700
)
(34,685
)
|Other financing activities
(2,648
)
(3,016
)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
25,988
(26,083
)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
6,260
(8,568
)
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
30,060
1,405
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
26,626
28,934
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
56,686
$
30,339
|Supplemental Information
|Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
|Dividends paid per share
$
0.82
$
0.82
|Sensient Technologies Corporation
|(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts
|The Company's results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 include adjusted operating income, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which, in each case, exclude Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
% Change
2025
2024
% Change
|Operating income (GAAP)
$
57,706
$
49,657
16.2
%
$
111,236
$
99,063
12.3
%
|Portfolio Optimization Plan costs – Cost of products sold
1,789
207
3,603
314
|Portfolio Optimization Plan costs – Selling and administrative expenses
1,550
1,545
2,600
4,250
|Adjusted operating income
$
61,045
$
51,409
18.7
%
$
117,439
$
103,627
13.3
%
|Net earnings (GAAP)
$
37,587
$
30,932
21.5
%
$
72,049
$
61,872
16.4
%
|Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax
3,339
1,752
6,203
4,564
|Tax impact of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs(1)
(815
)
(214
)
(1,517
)
(569
)
|Adjusted net earnings
$
40,111
$
32,470
23.5
%
$
76,735
$
65,867
16.5
%
|Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.88
$
0.73
20.5
%
$
1.69
$
1.46
15.8
%
|Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, net of tax
0.06
0.04
0.11
0.09
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
0.94
$
0.77
22.1
%
$
1.80
$
1.56
15.4
%
|Note: Earnings per share calculations may not foot due to rounding differences.
|(1) Tax impact adjustments were determined based on the nature of the underlying non-GAAP adjustments and their relevant jurisdictional tax rates.
|Results by Segment
Three Months Ended June 30,
Adjusted
Adjusted
|Operating Income
2025
Adjustments(2)
2025
2024
Adjustments(2)
2024
|Flavors & Extracts
$
28,506
$
-
$
28,506
$
26,209
$
-
$
26,209
|Color
38,922
-
38,922
31,502
-
31,502
|Asia Pacific
8,943
-
8,943
7,880
-
7,880
|Corporate & Other
(18,665
)
3,339
(15,326
)
(15,934
)
1,752
(14,182
)
|Consolidated
$
57,706
$
3,339
$
61,045
$
49,657
$
1,752
$
51,409
|Results by Segment
Six Months Ended June 30,
Adjusted
Adjusted
|Operating Income
2025
Adjustments(2)
2025
2024
Adjustments(2)
2024
|Flavors & Extracts
$
53,495
$
-
$
53,495
$
49,887
$
-
$
49,887
|Color
73,774
-
73,774
63,181
-
63,181
|Asia Pacific
18,385
-
18,385
16,656
-
16,656
|Corporate & Other
(34,418
)
6,203
(28,215
)
(30,661
)
4,564
(26,097
)
|Consolidated
$
111,236
$
6,203
$
117,439
$
99,063
$
4,564
$
103,627
|(2) Adjustments consist of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.
|Sensient Technologies Corporation
|(Unaudited)
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued
|The following table summarizes the percentage change in the 2025 results compared to the 2024 results for the corresponding periods.
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|Revenue
|Total
|Foreign
Exchange
Rates
|Adjustments(3)
|Local
Currency
Adjusted
|Flavors & Extracts
(2.8
%)
0.4
%
N/A
(3.2
%)
|Color
6.9
%
0.3
%
N/A
6.6
%
|Asia Pacific
10.8
%
3.2
%
N/A
7.6
%
|Total Revenue
2.7
%
0.6
%
N/A
2.1
%
|Operating Income
|Flavors & Extracts
8.8
%
0.2
%
0.0
%
8.6
%
|Color
23.6
%
1.5
%
0.0
%
22.1
%
|Asia Pacific
13.5
%
5.5
%
0.0
%
8.0
%
|Corporate & Other
17.1
%
0.0
%
9.0
%
8.1
%
|Total Operating Income
16.2
%
1.9
%
(2.6
%)
16.9
%
|Diluted Earnings Per Share
20.5
%
1.3
%
(1.6
%)
20.8
%
|Adjusted EBITDA
15.4
%
1.3
%
N/A
14.1
%
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|Revenue
|Total
|Foreign
Exchange
Rates
|Adjustments(3)
|Local
Currency
Adjusted
|Flavors & Extracts
(1.3
%)
(0.4
%)
N/A
(0.9
%)
|Color
5.9
%
(1.5
%)
N/A
7.4
%
|Asia Pacific
7.3
%
1.1
%
N/A
6.2
%
|Total Revenue
2.3
%
(0.8
%)
N/A
3.1
%
|Operating Income
|Flavors & Extracts
7.2
%
(0.3
%)
0.0
%
7.5
%
|Color
16.8
%
(1.0
%)
0.0
%
17.8
%
|Asia Pacific
10.4
%
2.9
%
0.0
%
7.5
%
|Corporate & Other
12.3
%
0.0
%
4.2
%
8.1
%
|Total Operating Income
12.3
%
(0.3
%)
(1.0
%)
13.6
%
|Diluted Earnings Per Share
15.8
%
0.0
%
(0.2
%)
16.0
%
|Adjusted EBITDA
11.7
%
(0.4
%)
N/A
12.1
%
|(3) Adjustments consist of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.
|Sensient Technologies Corporation
|(In thousands, except percentages)
|(Unaudited)
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued
|The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Operating Income (GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
% Change
2025
2024
% Change
|Operating income (GAAP)
$
57,706
$
49,657
16.2
%
$
111,236
$
99,063
12.3
%
|Depreciation and amortization
15,260
15,016
30,334
29,725
|Share-based compensation expense
3,739
2,916
6,639
4,911
|Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax
3,339
1,752
6,203
4,564
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
80,044
$
69,341
15.4
%
$
154,412
$
138,263
11.7
%
|The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Debt (GAAP) and Net Debt, and Operating Income (GAAP) and Credit Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.
June 30,
|Debt
2025
2024
|Short-term borrowings
$
26,280
$
26,995
|Long-term debt
710,119
634,663
|Credit Agreement adjustments(4)
(43,393
)
(18,034
)
|Net Debt
$
693,006
$
643,624
|Operating income (GAAP)
$
203,752
$
151,657
|Depreciation and amortization
60,938
58,955
|Share-based compensation expense
11,812
9,078
|Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax
8,270
32,405
|Other non-operating gains(5)
(816
)
(872
)
|Credit Adjusted EBITDA
$
283,956
$
251,223
|Net Debt to Credit Adjusted EBITDA
|2.4x
|2.6x
|(4) Adjustments include cash and cash equivalents, as described in the Company's Fourth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Credit Agreement), and certain letters of credit and hedge contracts.
|(5) Adjustments consist of certain financing transaction costs, certain non-financing interest items, and gains and losses related to certain non-cash, non-operating, and/or non-recurring items as described in the Credit Agreement.
|We have included each of these non-GAAP measures in order to provide additional information regarding our underlying operating results and comparable period-over-period performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. Rather, they should be considered together with GAAP measures and the rest of the information included in this release and our SEC filings. Management internally reviews each of these non-GAAP measures to evaluate performance on a comparative period-to-period basis and to gain additional insight into underlying operating and performance trends, and we believe the information can be beneficial to investors for the same purposes. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
