Sensient Technologies Corporation Reports Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

February 13, 2026 | 
17 min read

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT), a leading provider of flavors and colors for the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care markets, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.



Fourth Quarter Consolidated Results

  • Reported revenue increased 4.5% to $393.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 versus last year’s fourth quarter results of $376.4 million. On a local currency basis(1), revenue increased 2.0%.
  • Reported operating income decreased 9.1% to $38.2 million compared to $42.0 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $6.3 million of costs related to its Portfolio Optimization Plan versus last year’s $0.9 million in the fourth quarter. Local currency adjusted operating income(1) and local currency adjusted EBITDA(1) were both flat in the fourth quarter.
  • Reported earnings per share decreased 15.5% to 60 cents in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 71 cents in the fourth quarter of 2024. Local currency adjusted diluted EPS(1) increased 6.2% in the fourth quarter.

“Sensient delivered strong results in 2025 driven by exceptional new sales wins. We executed on our strategy, delivered meaningful value to our customers, and strengthened our position for the opportunities ahead. I remain very confident about our performance and the momentum we have going forward,” said Paul Manning, Sensient’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Fourth Quarter Group Results

Reported Local Currency(1)
Revenue Quarter Year-to-Date Quarter Year-to-Date
Flavors & Extracts

-0.6%

 

-0.9%

 

-2.4%

 

-1.3%

Color

10.9%

 

8.1%

 

7.0%

 

7.4%

Asia Pacific

-1.0%

 

3.5%

 

-1.9%

 

2.4%

Total Revenue

4.5%

 

3.5%

 

2.0%

 

2.9%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported

 

Local Currency Adjusted(1)

Operating Income

Quarter

 

Year-to-Date

 

Quarter

 

Year-to-Date

Flavors & Extracts

-10.0%

 

3.8%

 

-11.6%

 

3.4%

Color

12.2%

 

18.2%

 

7.2%

 

16.9%

Asia Pacific

2.4%

 

6.3%

 

0.6%

 

3.8%

Total Operating Income

-9.1%

 

8.1%

 

-0.4%

 

11.1%

 

The Flavors & Extracts Group reported fourth quarter 2025 revenue of $187.0 million, a decrease of $1.1 million versus the prior year’s fourth quarter. The Group’s revenue was unfavorably impacted by lower volumes, particularly in the agricultural ingredients product line. This decline was partially offset by higher prices. Segment operating income was $19.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $2.1 million compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter. The decrease in segment operating income was driven by the decline in the volume in the agricultural ingredients product line along with a one-time charge of approximately $3 million stemming from the impact of severe rains from atmospheric river events late in the year that disrupted the harvest and production.

The Color Group reported revenue of $175.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $17.3 million compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter. The Group’s revenue increase was driven by strong volume growth and higher prices in the food and pharmaceutical product lines. Segment operating income was $29.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $3.2 million compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter results.

The Asia Pacific Group reported revenue of $41.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $0.4 million compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter. Segment operating income was $8.7 million in the quarter, an increase of $0.2 million compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter.

Corporate & Other reported operating expenses were $19.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $14.4 million of operating expenses reported in the prior year’s fourth quarter. The higher operating expenses were primarily due to higher Portfolio Optimization Plan costs in the quarter. Local currency adjusted operating expenses(1) for Corporate & Other decreased $0.3 million compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter, primarily due to lower performance-based compensation costs recorded in 2025.

2026 OUTLOOK

 
Metric Current Guidance
 
Local Currency Revenue(1) Mid-Single-Digit to Double-Digit Growth
 
Local Currency Adjusted EBITDA(1) Mid-Single-Digit to Double-Digit Growth
 
Diluted EPS (GAAP) Between $3.60 and $3.80*
 
Local Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) Mid-Single-Digit to High Single-Digit Growth
 
*Based on current exchange rates, foreign currency impact is expected to be immaterial for the year.

The Company’s guidance is based on current conditions and economic and market trends in the markets in which the Company operates and is subject to various risks and uncertainties as described below.

(1)

Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release for more information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures eliminate the impact of certain items, which, depending on the measure, include: currency movements, depreciation and amortization, Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, and non-cash share-based compensation. These measures are provided to enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s performance when viewed together with the GAAP results. Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its 2025 fourth quarter financial results at 8:30 a.m. CST on Friday, February 13, 2026. To participate in the conference call, contact Chorus Call Inc. at (844) 492-3726 or (412) 317-1078, and ask to join the Sensient Technologies Corporation conference call. Alternatively, the call can be accessed by using the webcast link that is available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through February 20, 2026 by calling (855) 669-9658 and using access code 4128932. An audio replay and written transcript of the call will also be posted on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com on or after February 18, 2026.

This release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Federal securities laws including in the quote from our Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer and under “2026 Outlook” above. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors concerning the Company’s operations and business environment. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements and that could adversely affect the Company’s future financial performance include the following: the Company’s ability to manage general business, economic, and capital market conditions, including actions taken by customers in response to such market conditions, and the impact of recessions and economic downturns; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility, including inflation and shortages impacting the availability and cost of raw materials, energy, and other supplies, disruptions and delays in the Company’s supply chain, and the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East; industry, regulatory, legal, and economic factors related to the Company’s domestic and international business; the effects of tariffs, trade barriers, and disputes; the availability and cost of labor, logistics, and transportation; the pace and nature of new product introductions by the Company and the Company’s customers; the Company’s ability to anticipate and respond to changing consumer preferences, changing technologies, and changing regulations; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its growth strategies; the outcome of the Company’s various productivity-improvement and cost-reduction efforts, acquisition and divestiture activities, and Portfolio Optimization Plan; growth in markets for products in which the Company competes; industry and customer acceptance of price increases; actions by competitors; the Company’s ability to enhance its innovation efforts and drive cost efficiencies; currency exchange rate fluctuations; and other factors included in “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC. The risks and uncertainties identified above are not the only risks the Company faces. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that it currently believes to be immaterial also may adversely affect the Company. Should any known or unknown risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on our business, financial condition, and results of operations. This release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Except to the extent required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied herein will not be realized.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com

 

Sensient Technologies Corporation

(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Consolidated Statements of Earnings

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

% Change

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

% Change

 
Revenue

$

393,447

 

$

376,420

 

4.5

%

$

1,612,111

 

$

1,557,228

 

3.5

%

 
Cost of products sold

 

270,098

 

 

257,002

 

5.1

%

 

1,072,811

 

 

1,050,135

 

2.2

%

Selling and administrative expenses

 

85,163

 

 

77,422

 

10.0

%

 

332,172

 

 

315,514

 

5.3

%

 
Operating income

 

38,186

 

 

41,996

 

(9.1

%)

 

207,128

 

 

191,579

 

8.1

%

Interest expense

 

7,521

 

 

6,387

 

 

29,581

 

 

28,781

 
 
Earnings before income taxes

 

30,665

 

 

35,609

 

 

177,547

 

 

162,798

 
Income taxes

 

5,181

 

 

5,505

 

 

43,058

 

 

38,132

 
 
Net earnings

$

25,484

 

$

30,104

 

(15.3

%)

$

134,489

 

$

124,666

 

7.9

%

 
Earnings per share of common stock:
Basic

$

0.60

 

$

0.71

 

$

3.18

 

$

2.96

 
 
Diluted

$

0.60

 

$

0.71

 

$

3.16

 

$

2.94

 
 
Average common shares outstanding:
Basic

 

42,254

 

 

42,163

 

 

42,236

 

 

42,145

 
 
Diluted

 

42,669

 

 

42,454

 

 

42,595

 

 

42,396

 
 
 
 
Results by Segment

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

% Change

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

% Change

 
Flavors & Extracts

$

187,041

 

$

188,114

 

(0.6

%)

$

786,943

 

$

793,698

 

(0.9

%)

Color

 

175,407

 

 

158,134

 

10.9

%

 

700,595

 

 

647,939

 

8.1

%

Asia Pacific

 

41,429

 

 

41,861

 

(1.0

%)

 

168,156

 

 

162,525

 

3.5

%

Intersegment elimination

 

(10,430

)

 

(11,689

)

 

(43,583

)

 

(46,934

)
 
Consolidated

$

393,447

 

$

376,420

 

4.5

%

$

1,612,111

 

$

1,557,228

 

3.5

%

 
Operating Income
 
Flavors & Extracts

$

19,208

 

$

21,345

 

(10.0

%)

$

100,741

 

$

97,094

 

3.8

%

Color

 

29,771

 

 

26,542

 

12.2

%

 

141,279

 

 

119,529

 

18.2

%

Asia Pacific

 

8,696

 

 

8,495

 

2.4

%

 

36,622

 

 

34,458

 

6.3

%

Corporate & Other

 

(19,489

)

 

(14,386

)

 

(71,514

)

 

(59,502

)
 
Consolidated

$

38,186

 

$

41,996

 

(9.1

%)

$

207,128

 

$

191,579

 

8.1

%

 

Sensient Technologies Corporation

(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 
Cash and cash equivalents

$

36,533

$

26,626
Trade accounts receivable

 

305,380

 

 

290,087

 

Inventories

 

678,220

 

 

600,302

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

59,717

 

 

44,871

 

Fixed assets held for sale

 

1,598

 

 

-

 

Total Current Assets

 

1,081,448

 

 

961,886

 

 
Goodwill & intangible assets (net)

 

449,827

 

 

423,658

 

Property, plant, and equipment (net)

 

539,296

 

 

491,587

 

Other assets

 

173,566

 

 

146,663

 

 
Total Assets

$

2,244,137

 

$

2,023,794

 

 
Trade accounts payable

$

138,344

 

$

139,052

 

Short-term borrowings

 

352

 

 

19,848

 

Other current liabilities

 

124,887

 

 

111,739

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

263,583

 

 

270,639

 

 
Long-term debt

 

709,232

 

 

613,523

 

Accrued employee and retiree benefits

 

24,045

 

 

24,499

 

Other liabilities

 

53,763

 

 

54,147

 

Shareholders' Equity

 

1,193,514

 

 

1,060,986

 

 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

2,244,137

 

$

2,023,794

 

 

Sensient Technologies Corporation

(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Year Ended December 31,

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings

$

134,489

 

$

124,666

 

 
Adjustments to arrive at net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

61,098

 

 

60,329

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

13,946

 

 

10,084

 

Net loss (gain) on assets

 

289

 

 

(140

)

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs

 

5,273

 

 

1,415

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(2,705

)

 

(18,598

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable

 

(1,106

)

 

(29,638

)

Inventories

 

(62,226

)

 

(18,295

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(19,036

)

 

(5,407

)

Trade accounts payable and other accrued expenses

 

(1,445

)

 

8,995

 

Accrued salaries, wages, and withholdings

 

(5,093

)

 

22,518

 

Income taxes

 

1,839

 

 

(810

)

Other liabilities

 

2,503

 

 

2,032

 

 
Net cash provided by operating activities

 

127,826

 

 

157,151

 

 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment

 

(89,409

)

 

(59,212

)

Proceeds from sale of assets

 

496

 

 

339

 

Acquisition of new business

 

(4,867

)

 

-

 

Other investing activities

 

1,098

 

 

(336

)

 
Net cash used in investing activities

 

(92,682

)

 

(59,209

)

 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from additional borrowings

 

216,485

 

 

159,321

 

Debt payments

 

(177,592

)

 

(167,073

)

Dividends paid

 

(69,614

)

 

(69,399

)

Other financing activities

 

(4,314

)

 

(4,395

)

 
Net cash used in financing activities

 

(35,035

)

 

(81,546

)

 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

9,798

 

 

(18,704

)

 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

9,907

 

 

(2,308

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

26,626

 

 

28,934

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

36,533

 

$

26,626

 

 
 
Supplemental Information
Year Ended December 31,

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 
Dividends paid per share

$

1.64

 

$

1.64

 

 

Sensient Technologies Corporation

(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts
The Company's results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 include adjusted operating income, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which, in each case, exclude Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.
 
 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

% Change

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

% Change

Operating income (GAAP)

$

38,186

 

$

41,996

 

(9.1

%)

$

207,128

 

$

191,579

 

8.1

%

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs – Cost of products sold

 

3,279

 

 

839

 

 

7,531

 

 

1,362

 
Portfolio Optimization Plan costs – Selling and administrative expenses

 

3,001

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

 

 

8,275

 

 

 

5,269

 
Adjusted operating income

$

44,466

 

$

42,852

 

3.8

%

$

222,934

 

$

198,210

 

12.5

%

 
Net earnings (GAAP)

$

25,484

 

$

30,104

 

(15.3

%)

$

134,489

 

$

124,666

 

7.9

%

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax

 

6,280

 

 

856

 

 

15,806

 

 

6,631

 
Tax impact of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs(1)

 

(1,133

)

 

(3,570

)

 

(2,001

)

 

(4,156

)
Adjusted net earnings

$

30,631

 

$

27,390

 

11.8

%

$

148,294

 

$

127,141

 

16.6

%

 
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.60

 

$

0.71

 

(15.5

%)

$

3.16

 

$

2.94

 

7.5

%

Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, net of tax

 

0.12

 

 

(0.06

)

 

0.32

 

 

0.06

 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.72

 

$

0.65

 

10.8

%

$

3.48

 

$

3.00

 

16.0

%

Note: Earnings per share calculations may not foot due to rounding differences.

 

(1) Tax impact adjustments were determined based on the nature of the underlying non-GAAP adjustments and their relevant jurisdictional tax rates.

Results by Segment

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

Adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted

Operating Income

 

2025

 

Adjustments(2)

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

Adjustments(2)

 

2024

 

 
Flavors & Extracts

$

19,208

 

$

-

 

$

19,208

 

$

21,345

 

$

-

 

$

21,345

 

Color

 

29,771

 

 

-

 

 

29,771

 

 

26,542

 

 

-

 

 

26,542

 

Asia Pacific

 

8,696

 

 

-

 

 

8,696

 

 

8,495

 

 

-

 

 

8,495

 

Corporate & Other

 

(19,489

)

 

6,280

 

(13,209

)

 

(14,386

)

 

856

 

(13,530

)

 
Consolidated

$

38,186

 

$

6,280

 

$

44,466

 

$

41,996

 

$

856

 

$

42,852

 

 
 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

Adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted

Operating Income

 

2025

 

Adjustments(2)

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

Adjustments(2)

 

2024

 

 
Flavors & Extracts

$

100,741

 

$

-

 

$

100,741

 

$

97,094

 

$

-

 

$

97,094

 

Color

 

141,279

 

 

-

 

 

141,279

 

 

119,529

 

 

-

 

 

119,529

 

Asia Pacific

 

36,622

 

 

-

 

 

36,622

 

 

34,458

 

 

-

 

 

34,458

 

Corporate & Other

 

(71,514

)

 

15,806

 

 

(55,708

)

 

(59,502

)

 

6,631

 

 

(52,871

)

 
Consolidated

$

207,128

 

$

15,806

 

$

222,934

 

$

191,579

 

$

6,631

 

$

198,210

 

(2) Adjustments consist of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.

 

Sensient Technologies Corporation

(Unaudited)
 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued
The following table summarizes the percentage change in the 2025 results compared to the 2024 results for the corresponding periods.
 
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
Revenue Total Foreign Exchange Rates Adjustments(3) Local Currency Adjusted
Flavors & Extracts

(0.6

%)

1.8

%

N/A

 

(2.4

%)

Color

10.9

%

3.9

%

N/A

 

7.0

%

Asia Pacific

(1.0

%)

0.9

%

N/A

 

(1.9

%)

Total Revenue

4.5

%

2.5

%

N/A

 

2.0

%

 
Operating Income
Flavors & Extracts

(10.0

%)

1.6

%

0.0

%

(11.6

%)

Color

12.2

%

5.0

%

0.0

%

7.2

%

Asia Pacific

2.4

%

1.8

%

0.0

%

0.6

%

Corporate & Other

35.5

%

0.0

%

37.9

%

(2.4

%)

Total Operating Income

(9.1

%)

4.2

%

(12.9

%)

(0.4

%)

Diluted Earnings Per Share

(15.5

%)

4.2

%

(25.9

%)

6.2

%

Adjusted EBITDA

3.2

%

3.4

%

N/A

 

(0.2

%)

 
 
Year Ended December 31, 2025
Revenue Total Foreign Exchange Rates Adjustments(3) Local Currency Adjusted
Flavors & Extracts

(0.9

%)

0.4

%

N/A

 

(1.3

%)

Color

8.1

%

0.7

%

N/A

 

7.4

%

Asia Pacific

3.5

%

1.1

%

N/A

 

2.4

%

Total Revenue

3.5

%

0.6

%

N/A

 

2.9

%

 
Operating Income
Flavors & Extracts

3.8

%

0.4

%

0.0

%

3.4

%

Color

18.2

%

1.3

%

0.0

%

16.9

%

Asia Pacific

6.3

%

2.5

%

0.0

%

3.8

%

Corporate & Other

20.2

%

0.0

%

14.8

%

5.4

%

Total Operating Income

8.1

%

1.4

%

(4.4

%)

11.1

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share

7.5

%

1.4

%

(8.6

%)

14.7

%

Adjusted EBITDA

10.9

%

1.1

%

N/A

 

9.8

%

(3) Adjustments consist of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.

 

Sensient Technologies Corporation

(In thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued
The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Operating Income (GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024.
 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

% Change

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

% Change

Operating income (GAAP)

$

38,186

 

$

41,996

 

(9.1

%)

$

207,128

$

191,579

8.1

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

15,208

 

 

15,144

 

 

61,098

 

 

60,329

 
Share-based compensation expense

 

3,362

 

 

3,104

 

 

13,946

 

 

10,084

 
Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax

 

6,280

 

 

856

 

 

15,806

 

 

6,631

 
Adjusted EBITDA

$

63,036

 

$

61,100

 

3.2

%

$

297,978

 

$

268,623

 

10.9

%

 
 
The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Debt (GAAP) and Net Debt, and Operating Income (GAAP) and Credit Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024.
 

Year Ended December 31,
Debt

 

2025

 

 

2024

 
Short-term borrowings

$

352

 

$

19,848

 
Long-term debt

 

709,232

 

 

613,523

 
Credit Agreement adjustments(4)

 

(22,544

)

 

(13,129

)
Net Debt

$

687,040

 

$

620,242

 
 
Operating income (GAAP)

$

207,128

 

$

191,579

 
Depreciation and amortization

 

61,098

 

 

60,329

 
Share-based compensation expense

 

13,946

 

 

10,084

 
Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax

 

15,806

 

 

6,631

 
Other non-operating gains(5)

 

(1,048

)

 

(905

)
Credit Adjusted EBITDA

$

296,930

 

$

267,718

 
 
Net Debt to Credit Adjusted EBITDA 2.3x 2.3x
(4) Adjustments include cash and cash equivalents, as described in the Company's Fourth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Credit Agreement), and certain letters of credit and hedge contracts.
(5) Adjustments consist of certain financing transaction costs, certain non-financing interest items, and gains and losses related to certain non-cash, non-operating, and/or non-recurring items as described in the Credit Agreement.
 
We have included each of these non-GAAP measures in order to provide additional information regarding our underlying operating results and comparable period-over-period performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. Rather, they should be considered together with GAAP measures and the rest of the information included in this release and our SEC filings. Management internally reviews each of these non-GAAP measures to evaluate performance on a comparative period-to-period basis and to gain additional insight into underlying operating and performance trends, and we believe the information can be beneficial to investors for the same purposes. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Category: Earnings

Source: Sensient Technologies Corporation


Contacts

David Plautz
(414) 347-3706
investor.relations@sensient.com

