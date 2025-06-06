SELLAS Life Sciences Expands Scientific Advisory Board with Addition of Two World-Renowned Hematology and Oncology Experts

New appointments of Drs. Philip C. Amrein and Alex Kentsis Validate Lead Galinpepimut-S and SLS009 Programs as Company Approaches Key Inflection Points This Year

NEW YORK, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) (“SELLAS’’ or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today announced the appointment of two distinguished oncology leaders to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The new members – Philip C. Amrein, MD, and Alex Kentsis, MD, PhD bring decades of expertise in cancer research, clinical oncology, and translational medicine, further strengthening the company’s strategic guidance as it advances its therapeutic pipeline.

“We are honored to welcome Drs. Amrein and Kentsis to our Scientific Advisory Board,” said Angelos Stergiou, MD, ScD h.c., President and Chief Executive Officer of SELLAS. “Their extensive experience in clinical development and hematology-oncology research will be pivotal as we reach significant milestones with both of our assets –full topline Phase 2 data of SLS009 in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and the final analysis of our Phase 3 pivotal REGAL trial of GPS in AML. With those inflection points expected this year, their guidance will help ensure we continue to advance our lead assets towards potential regulatory filings and commercialization, while also supporting our efforts in translational and precision medicine to maximize clinical impact. We are thrilled to collaborate with them, leveraging their exceptional expertise to drive groundbreaking success.”

About the New SAB Members:

Philip C. Amrein, MD

Harvard Medical School - Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH)

Dr. Amrein is an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and a physician at the MGH, where he specializes in leukemia. He is part of the Cancer Center, Leukemia, Cellular Immunotherapy, and Hematology/Oncology departments. Dr. Amrein treats adult patients with acute and chronic leukemia, myelodysplasia, and myeloproliferative neoplasms, leading numerous clinical trials and exploring new treatment approaches. Dr. Amrein earned his MD from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Yale Waterbury Hospital, followed by a fellowship at MGH. He is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology.

Alex Kentsis, MD, PhD

Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) Cancer Center

Dr. Kentsis is the founding Director of the MSK Tow Center for Developmental Oncology, a practicing pediatric oncologist at MSK Kids, a Member of the Sloan Kettering Institute, and Professor of Pediatrics, Pharmacology, and Physiology & Biophysics at Weill Cornell Medical College of Cornell University. His research focuses on improving understanding of blood and solid tumors, particularly in children and young adults. He and his team have identified new therapeutic targets in leukemias and solid tumors, as well as mechanisms of treatment resistance and evasion. The Kentsis Lab uses modern technologies to explore genomic plasticity, epigenetic signaling, and adaptive responses to targeted therapies. He holds an MD from Mount Sinai School of Medicine, a PhD from New York University, and completed his clinical training at the Boston Children’s Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at Harvard Medical School.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has the potential as a monotherapy and combination with other therapies to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. The Company is also developing SLS009 (tambiciclib) - potentially the first and best-in-class differentiated small molecule CDK9 inhibitor with reduced toxicity and increased potency compared to other CDK9 inhibitors. Data suggests that SLS009 demonstrated a high response rate in AML patients with unfavorable prognostic factors including ASXL1 mutation, commonly associated with poor prognosis in various myeloid diseases. For more information on SELLAS, please visit www.sellaslifesciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “plan,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “intend,” or “continue” and other words or terms of similar meaning. These statements include, without limitation, statements related to the GPS clinical development program, including the REGAL study and the timing of future milestones related thereto. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations, and intentions, and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties with oncology product development and clinical success thereof, the uncertainty of regulatory approval, and other risks and uncertainties affecting SELLAS and its development programs as set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in SELLAS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 20, 2025 and in its other SEC filings. Other risks and uncertainties of which SELLAS is not currently aware may also affect SELLAS’ forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date hereof. SELLAS undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations, or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.

