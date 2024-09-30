Seismic Therapeutic Announces Participation at Upcoming October Scientific and Medical Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seismic Therapeutic, Inc., the machine learning immunology company, today announced the company’s participation in three upcoming scientific and medical conferences, presenting on Seismic’s emerging pipeline of novel therapeutics to treat rare and prevalent autoimmune diseases, as well as its proprietary IMPACT platform that applies machine learning to biologics drug discovery.





Details of Seismic’s presentations and poster sessions are as follows:

October 3-4: Biologics US, San Diego, CA

Presentation Title: Structure empowered IMPACT platform in the discovery & development of Immunoglobulin Sculpting (IgSc) enzyme & Dual-cell Bidirectional (DcB) antibody drugs for immunological diseases

Session: Track 1: Computational Tools, AI/ML-Guided Engineering

Date: Friday, October 4

Time: 2:15 p.m. PT

Presenter: Yi Xing, PhD, Senior Director, Head of Structural Biology

October 15-18: Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America Scientific Session at American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine Annual Meeting, Savannah, GA

Presentation Title: Preclinical pharmacology of S-1117, a novel engineered Fc-fused IgG cleaving enzyme, for chronic treatment of autoantibody-mediated diseases including myasthenia Gravis

Session: Therapeutics

Date: Tuesday, October 15

Time: 10:10 a.m. ET

Presenter: Julia Manasson, MD, Medical Director, Clinical & Translational Medicine

October 15-18: CHI Immunogenicity & Bioassay Summit, Washington, DC

Presentation Title: Machine learning for deimmunization and multi-objective optimization of biologics

Session: Immunogenicity Prediction & Control – Deimmunization, Developability, and Machine Learning

Date: Friday, October 18

Time: 3:35 p.m. ET

Presenter: Ryan Peckner, PhD, Director, Head of Machine Learning

About Seismic Therapeutic

Seismic Therapeutic™ is a biotechnology company making a major shift in how immunology therapies are discovered and developed, enabled by machine learning. The company has a growing preclinical stage best-in-class and first-in-class biologics pipeline, derived from its integrated IMPACT platform, to control dysregulated adaptive immunity and address multiple autoimmune diseases. The company is backed by a strong syndicate of life sciences investors and is located in the Boston biotechnology hub. For more information, please visit www.seismictx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and on X @Seismic_Tx.

