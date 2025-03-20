Seek Labs Appoints Kim Wirthlin as Chief Strategy Officer

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SeekLabs--Seek Labs, a healthcare innovations company developing diagnostic and therapeutic solutions that have the potential to revolutionize the detection and treatment of diseases, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kim Wirthlin as Chief Strategy Officer, effective March 17, 2025. Wirthlin brings more than 25 years of experience in university leadership, government relations, academic healthcare, and early-stage company development. As Chief Strategy Officer, Wirthlin will lead Seek Labs’ strategic initiatives, strengthening partnerships and expanding the company’s influence as global healthcare innovators.





Prior to joining Seek Labs, Wirthlin served as President and COO of the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, where she led philanthropic strategies that supported groundbreaking cancer research and advanced clinical care. Prior to that, she spent 18 years as a member of the executive management team at University of Utah Health, where she solidified her reputation as a strong strategist in higher education and healthcare.

“Kim’s deep expertise in healthcare strategy, government affairs, and early-stage company growth will be instrumental in driving Seek Labs through our next phase of innovation and expansion,” said Jared Bauer, CEO of Seek Labs. “I am confident her leadership and insight will enhance our strategic initiatives as we continue to develop cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.”

Beyond her extensive work in academia and healthcare, Wirthlin has actively contributed to the start-up ecosystem as a mentor, advisor, and board member for emerging healthcare companies. She also served as CEO for two early-stage companies, bringing hands-on experience in scaling innovative ventures. In addition to her professional achievements, Wirthlin is deeply engaged in community service. She previously served as board chair for the Fourth Street Clinic, a healthcare provider for individuals experiencing homelessness. She continues to serve on the Fourth Street Clinic’s capital campaign committee and is an executive committee member of the International Women’s Forum.

“I’m honored to join Seek Labs at such a pivotal time in its growth,” said Wirthlin. “The company’s mission to transform healthcare through innovation aligns with my passion for bringing accessible and transformative healthcare solutions to people around the world. I look forward to contributing to Seek Labs’ vision and impact.”

About Seek Labs

Seek Labs is a privately held biotechnology company founded in 2016 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company is dedicated to advancing research and solutions aimed at improving global health. Today, Seek Labs is developing point-of-care molecular diagnostic technologies and programmable target ablation therapeutics designed to transform disease detection and treatment. Seek Labs is a proud member of the BioHive, a collective representing the life sciences and healthcare innovation ecosystem in Utah.

