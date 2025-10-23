SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

SecondWave Systems Brings New Investor to Expanded Series A to Accelerate Development of Novel Ultrasound-Based Anti-Inflammatory Treatment

October 23, 2025 | 
ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SecondWave Systems, Inc., a clinical stage medical device company developing a novel ultrasound-based treatment for inflammatory disorders, announced a new investment to expand its Series A syndicate. New investor Sectoral Asset Management joins an experienced syndicate of medical technology investors, including Treo Ventures, Scientific Health Development, University of Minnesota, and a major healthcare strategic.

The Sectoral team brings significant healthcare expertise to SecondWave, supporting the company's work to develop and commercialize the SecondWave MINI™, a first-of-its-kind, noninvasive, wearable therapeutic ultrasound device intended for treatment of inflammatory diseases.

"The team at Sectoral has a wealth of experience and will bolster our ability to deliver life-altering therapy for patients who suffer from inflammatory disease," said SecondWave CEO Anuj Bhardwaj.

"A large portion of patients with chronic inflammatory disease are looking for better therapies, and SecondWave's ultrasound stimulation platform has the potential to become the solution of choice. Their elegant non-invasive approach may redefine how these patients are treated," said Marc-André Marcotte, Partner & Head of Venture Capital at Sectoral Asset Management.

For more information on SecondWave Systems, visit www.secondwaveUS.com.

About SecondWave Systems, Inc.

SecondWave Systems is revolutionizing treatment of inflammatory disease. The company is developing a first-of-its-kind noninvasive, wearable, and personalized ultrasound stimulation platform that will give patients and their physicians a new option for treating debilitating or life-threatening disease. The company's SecondWave MINI™ device uses proprietary ultrasound technology to stimulate the spleen with the goal of treating acute and chronic inflammation disorders. This technology is being investigated in clinical studies to treat multiple inflammatory conditions including rheumatoid arthritis. For more information, visit www.secondwaveUS.com

