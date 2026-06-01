Seaport Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming June 2026 Investor Conferences

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seaport Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: SPTX) (“Seaport” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage therapeutics company that is inventing and developing novel neuropsychiatric medicines, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs 47 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat: June 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT

UBS Virtual CNS Day Fireside Chat: June 15, 2026 at 10:00 AM EDT



A live webcast of the Goldman Sachs fireside chat will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.seaporttx.com/news-events/events. An archived replay will be available following the presentation.

Seaport will also participate in one-on-one meetings at both conferences.

About Seaport Therapeutics

Seaport Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SPTX) is a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on inventing and developing new medicines for patients with depression, anxiety, and other debilitating neuropsychiatric disorders. Through its differentiated approach, the Company identifies clinically validated mechanisms with established efficacy and safety which had historically been limited by high first-pass metabolism, low bioavailability, and/or side effects. Seaport applies its proprietary GlyphTM platform to overcome those limitations and invent innovative oral therapies. With an experienced team of industry leaders, Seaport has a proven track record in neuropsychiatry drug discovery and development and delivering successful business outcomes. Seaport aims to develop novel, leading treatment options that will make a significant impact for patients and their families. For more information, please visit www.seaporttx.com.

Seaport Therapeutics

Media Contact:

Shannon Costello

Vice President, Communications

publicrelations@seaporttx.com

Investor Contact:

Adam Bero, Ph.D.

Head of Investor Relations

ir@seaporttx.com