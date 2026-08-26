SCYNEXIS Announces Inducement Award Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - August 25, 2026

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCYX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for severe and difficult-to-treat diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the grant of an inducement equity award to a new Senior Director, with a grant date of August 24, 2026. The award was granted in connection with the commencement of the Senior Director’s employment with the Company, as a material inducement to the employee’s acceptance of employment, and was approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The award was granted pursuant to SCYNEXIS’ 2015 Inducement Award Plan, as amended, which was adopted by the Company’s Board of Directors under Rule 5635(c)(4) for equity grants made to induce new employees to enter into employment with the Company.

The inducement award consists of stock options to purchase 20,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at a per share exercise price of $5.26, the closing trading price on August 24, 2026, the date of grant. The employee’s stock options have a ten-year term, with one-fourth of the shares subject to the options vesting on the one-year anniversary of the employee’s commencement date of August 24, 2026, and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments for thirty-six months thereafter, subject to the employee’s continued service with the Company.

About SCYNEXIS, Inc.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for severe and difficult-to-treat diseases with significant unmet medical need. SCY-770 is being developed for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD) and has been granted Orphan Drug designation. SCYNEXIS’s proprietary antifungal platform “fungerps” includes BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets), the first approved representative of this novel class, which has been licensed to GSK, and SCY-247, currently in clinical stages of development. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com