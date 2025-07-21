Scryb Appoints Daniel M. Proska as President

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) -is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel M. Proska to the role of President, effective immediately. In this new capacity, Mr. Proska will help guide Scryb's strategy, oversee Company investments, and further strengthen relationships with its operating companies and other key stakeholders.Earlier in his career, he was part of the leadership team at a technology company that scaled revenue from $5 million to more than $100 million, before a successful NASDAQ listing. His track record includes structuring and negotiating strategic deals with major corporate partners, adding proven strength to Scryb in managing large-scale commercial relationships. His efforts in the commercial and corporate departments at Scryb have kept its assets on a growth trajectory, and positioned the Company for its next phase of expansion.saidMr. Proska previously served as CCO at Scryb, and played an important role in multiple capital raises, both equity and debt financings. Mr. Proska has also worked closely with the leadership team at Cybeats, a cybersecurity company in which Scryb holds an approximately 50 percent equity stake, providing strategic advice and commercial support as the business scales.The Company also announces that the Interim CEO, James Van Staveren, has been appointed permanent CEO effective immediately. Mr. Van Staveren has served as the interim CEO since December 2024.For the majority of his career, Mr. Proska has focused on scaling technology-driven companies, building high performance teams and securing growth capital. He has served on boards of both public and private firms, including Glow LifeTech Corp., reflecting the trust he has earned from industry peers. Daniel has also guided private companies through RTOs and public listings, establishing strong capital-markets expertise. Daniel brings deep expertise in investing and researching digital assets, complemented by hands-on experience operating cryptocurrency mining hardware and validator nodes. This expertise broadens Scryb's scope, particularly as governments establish digital asset strategies, such as the recent US executive order creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, and as forward-looking companies adopt Bitcoin and other digital assets for their corporate treasuries. Mr. Proska is committed to identifying forward thinking initiatives that can deliver substantial long term returns for shareholders.Scryb invests in and actively supports a growing portfolio of innovative and high-upside ventures across AI, biotech, digital health, and cybersecurity.James Van Staveren, CEOPhone: 647-847-5543Email:Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risk disclosures are available in the Company's filings onTo view the source version of this press release, please visit