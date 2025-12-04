SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals Announces $53 Million Financing to Further Advance Pipeline of Therapies for Neurodegenerative Diseases and Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Financing led by LAV and ARCH Venture Partners with participation from new and existing investors









Appoints Hogan Wan as Chief Financial Officer to lead financial management, strategy and operation

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals ("SciNeuro"), a biotech company pioneering the development of novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the completion of a total of $53 million in equity financing, led by LAV and ARCH Venture Partners with participation from new and existing investors. Together with a $5 million non-dilutive research grant recently awarded by The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF), the proceeds will support the advancement of the company's pipeline of innovative therapeutics targeting a broad range of disease pathways including Lp-PLA21, beta amyloid and LRRK22 as well as the ongoing discovery of novel treatments for other CNS disorders.

"This funding represents a significant milestone for SciNeuro and demonstrates our commitment to advancing the science behind neurodegenerative disease treatments. We are excited to channel this investment into the continued development of our pipeline," said Min Li, PhD, Founder and CEO of SciNeuro. "Our heartfelt thanks go out to our investors for their unwavering support and shared conviction in our mission. Their investment will enable us to enhance our research capabilities and push the boundaries of innovation in the CNS field to make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients."

In addition, SciNeuro is pleased to announce the appointment of Hogan Wan as Chief Financial Officer. Hogan will be responsible for overall corporate financial management, strategy and operation and will work closely with SciNeuro's leadership team to support the company's advancement into a leading biopharmaceutical company.

"We welcome Hogan to our executive team and believe that his extensive background will greatly enhance our operational success," stated Dr. Li. "His global experience and track record in corporate finance and investor relations will be invaluable in supporting SciNeuro as we enter our next phase of growth."

Hogan brings around 15 years of experience in biopharma corporate finance and investment banking across Asia and the U.S. Most recently, he served as Head of Investor Relations and Strategy at Ascentage Pharma, where he led the company's successful IPO on Nasdaq. Prior to that, Hogan held senior positions at Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and UBS Investment Bank in Hong Kong and New York, advising healthcare companies on IPOs and M&A transactions. He also worked at CBC Group, responsible for healthcare private equity investments. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Commerce from the University of Virginia.

About SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals

SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing groundbreaking therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Since its founding in 2020, SciNeuro has built a portfolio of pipeline programs staged from discovery to clinical development by addressing three key disease-driving mechanisms of neurodegeneration – neurovascular inflammation, proteinopathy, and immune response. The company aims to develop disease-modifying treatment options for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and other devastating CNS diseases. For more information, please visit www.scineuro.com.

Jessie Yang: jessie.yang@scineuro.com

1 Lipoprotein-associated phospholipase A2

2 Leucine-rich repeat kinase 2

