Schrödinger Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

Achieved 2024 Software Revenue of $180.4 Million, a 13.3% Increase Over 2023

Expects Software Revenue Growth of 10% to 15% and Drug Discovery Revenue of $45-50 Million in 2025

Announces Expanded Research Collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company

On Track to Report Initial Phase 1 Data from Three Proprietary Programs in 2025

NEW YORK--Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024, and provided its financial outlook for 2025.





“We are delighted with Schrödinger’s excellent financial performance in 2024. Software revenue growth exceeded our expectations, showing the resilience of our business through changing industry cycles and the impact of large contract renewals. Our drug discovery collaboration portfolio is expanding, driven by our new agreement with Novartis and expanded collaborations with Otsuka and Lilly, and we expect to report initial clinical data from our three lead proprietary programs this year,” said Ramy Farid, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Schrödinger. “We continue to see increasing momentum and conviction around our validated computational methods and are committed to remaining scientific leaders in this area. With our platform, our collaborations, our programs, and our strong financial position, we believe we are well positioned to deliver across all facets of our business in 2025 and beyond.”

Today Schrödinger also announced that it has expanded its research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company. This expansion builds on the companies’ previously announced collaboration, with the addition of an undisclosed target. The terms of the expanded collaboration are consistent with the previously announced agreement.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter increased 19.1% to $88.3 million, compared to $74.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Software revenue for the fourth quarter increased 16.0% to $79.7 million, compared to $68.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to increased hosted revenue from large customers with additional contribution from new multi-year customer agreements.

Drug discovery revenue was $8.7 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the recognition of milestones during the quarter.

Software gross margin decreased to 83% for the fourth quarter, compared to 87% in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily reflecting higher cost of revenue associated with the predictive toxicology initiative.

Operating expenses were $84.8 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $87.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Other expense, which includes changes in fair value of equity investments and interest income/expense, was $18.5 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net loss for the fourth quarter was $40.2 million, compared to $30.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 % Change (in millions) Total revenue $ 88.3 $ 74.1 19 % Software revenue 79.7 68.7 16 % Drug discovery revenue 8.7 5.5 58 % Software gross margin 83 % 87 % Operating expenses $ 84.8 $ 87.2 (2.7 )% Other expense $ (18.5 ) $ (1.9 ) — Net loss $ (40.2 ) $ (30.7 ) —

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue for the full year decreased 4.2% to $207.5 million, compared to $216.7 million for 2023.

Software revenue for the full year increased 13.3% to $180.4 million, compared to $159.1 million for 2023. Revenue growth was primarily driven by increases in hosted contracts and contribution revenue.

Drug discovery revenue for the full year was $27.2 million compared to $57.5 million for 2023. The first quarter of 2023 included the recognition of a $25 million milestone from BMS.

Software gross margin was 80% for the full year, compared to 81% for 2023.

Operating expenses were $341.4 million for the full year, compared to $318.1 million for 2023, primarily due to higher research and development expenses.

Other income, which includes gains/loss on equity investments, changes in fair value of such investments and interest income/expense, was $23.6 million for the full year, compared to $220.4 million for 2023.

Net loss for the full year was $187.1 million, compared to income of $40.7 million for 2023.

At December 31, 2024, Schrödinger had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of approximately $367.5 million, compared to approximately $398.4 million at September 30, 2024 and approximately $468.8 million at December 31, 2023. In January 2025, Schrodinger received the $150 million upfront payment from Novartis for the recently announced drug discovery collaboration.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 % Change (in millions) Total revenue $ 207.5 $ 216.7 (4.2 )% Software revenue 180.4 159.1 13 % Drug discovery revenue 27.2 57.5 (53 )% Software gross margin 80 % 81 % Operating expenses $ 341.4 $ 318.1 7.3 % Other income $ 23.6 $ 220.4 — Net (loss) income $ (187.1 ) $ 40.7 —

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, Schrödinger reported net losses of $40.2 million and $187.1 million, respectively, compared to a net loss of $30.7 million and net income of $40.7 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, Schrödinger reported non-GAAP net losses of $17.2 million and $191.4 million, respectively, compared to non-GAAP net losses of $23.0 million and $157.8 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively. See “Non-GAAP Information” below and the table at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (loss) to GAAP net income (loss).

Full Year 2024 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Schrödinger today reported 2024 key performance indicators for both the software and drug discovery components of its business.

Software. Total annual contract value (ACV) increased 23.7% to $190.8 million, and the ACV of Top 10 customers increased 43% to $73.1 million. The number of customers with an ACV of at least $5 million increased from four to eight, and the number of customers with an ACV of at least $1 million increased from 27 to 31. Schrödinger’s customer retention rate among customers with an ACV of at least $500,000 was 100% and the number of such customers increased from 54 to 61.

Drug discovery. Schrödinger ended 2024 with 13 ongoing programs eligible for royalties, compared to 12 the previous year. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the number of collaborators since 2018 increased to 19.

Software KPI 2024 2023 Total annual contract value (ACV) $190.8 million $154.2 million ACV of Top 10 customers $73.1 million $51.0 million Number of customers with at least $5M in ACV 8 4 Number of customers with at least $1M in ACV 31 27 Number of customers with at least $500,000 in ACV 61 54 Number of customers with at least $100,000 in ACV 235 222 Customer retention rate with at least $500,000 in ACV 100% 98% Customer retention with at least $100,000 in ACV 95% 92% Number of active customers with ACV of at least $1,000 1,752 1,785

Drug Discovery KPI 2024 2023 Ongoing programs eligible for royalties 13 12 Number of collaborators since 2018 19 17

For additional information about the company’s KPIs, see “Operating Metrics” below.

2025 Financial Outlook

As of February 26, 2025, Schrödinger provided the following expectations for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025:

Software revenue growth is expected to range from 10% to 15%.

Drug discovery revenue is expected to range from $45 million to $50 million.

Software gross margin is expected to range from 74% to 75%.

Operating expense growth in 2025 is expected to be less than 5%.

Cash used for operating activities in 2025 is expected to be significantly lower than cash used for operating activities in 2024.

For the first quarter of 2025, software revenue is expected to range from $44 million to $48 million.

Key Highlights

Collaborative Pipeline & Co-Founded Companies

Earlier today, the company announced an expanded research collaboration with Lilly. The expansion adds an undisclosed target to the companies’ previously announced collaboration under terms consistent with the existing agreement.

In January, Schrödinger announced that its research collaboration with Novartis received antitrust regulatory clearance, and Schrödinger received the upfront payment of $150 million from Novartis in January 2025.

Also in January, the company announced

In December, Ajax Therapeutics, a company co-founded by Schrödinger, presented

Also in December, Structure Therapeutics, a company co-founded by Schrödinger, announced

Proprietary Pipeline

In January, the U.S. Food and Drug administration granted SGR-2921, the company’s CDC7 inhibitor, Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Schrödinger expects to present initial clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1 study of SGR-2921 in patients with AML and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in the second half of 2025.

Schrödinger continues to progress the Phase 1 clinical study of SGR-1505, the company’s MALT1 inhibitor, in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies and expects to report initial clinical data from the trial in the second quarter of 2025.

The Phase 1 study of SGR-3515, Schrödinger’s Wee1/Myt1 inhibitor, continues to enroll patients with advanced solid tumors at sites in the U.S. and Canada. Initial clinical data from this study is expected in the second half of 2025.

Platform

The company is continuing to advance the science underpinning its platform, including advancing its predictive toxicology initiative, further integrating physics and AI/ML into platform workflows, and expanding the applicability of the platform to new high-value areas, including biologics and drug formulations.

In January, Schrödinger scientists published a paper

Non-GAAP Information

Included in this press release is certain financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The company presents non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, which exclude gains and losses on equity investments, changes in fair value of equity investments, and income tax benefits and expenses. Adjusting net income to exclude the impact of these items results in a financial presentation for the company without the impact of our equity investments and tax benefits and expenses. Management believes non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share are useful measures for investors, taken in conjunction with the company’s GAAP financial statements because they provide greater period-over-period comparability with respect to the company’s operating performance, by excluding non-cash mark-to-market and other valuation adjustments for the company’s equity investments, non-recurring cash distributions from the company’s equity investments and the tax impact of these distributions that are not reflective of the ongoing operating performance of the business. However, the non-GAAP measures should be considered only in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies in Schrödinger’s industry may calculate non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share to GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP net income (loss) per share, respectively, please refer to the tables at the end of this press release.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming molecular discovery with its computational platform, which enables the discovery of novel, highly optimized molecules for drug development and materials design. Schrödinger’s software platform is built on more than 30 years of R&D investment and is licensed by biotechnology, pharmaceutical and industrial companies, and academic institutions around the world. Schrödinger also leverages the platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs and is advancing three clinical-stage oncology programs. Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has approximately 900 employees operating from 15 locations globally. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.

Operating Metrics

To supplement the financial measures presented in this press release and related conference call or webcast in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), Schrödinger also presents certain other performance metrics, such as annual contract value and customer retention rate.

Annual Contract Value (ACV). Schrödinger tracks the ACV for each customer. With respect to contracts that have a duration of one year or less, or contracts of more than one year in duration that are billed annually, ACV is defined as the contract value billed during the applicable period. For contracts with a duration of more than one year that are billed upfront, ACV in each period represents the total billed contract value divided by the term. ACV should be viewed independently of revenue and does not represent revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP on an annualized basis, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by contract execution start and end dates and renewal rates. ACV is not intended to be a replacement for, or forecast of, revenue.

Customer Retention for our customers with an ACV of at least $100,000 or $500,000. Schrödinger calculates year-over-year customer retention for its customers in this cohort by starting with the number of customers it had in the previous fiscal year. Schrödinger then calculates how many of these customers were active customers in the current fiscal year. Schrödinger then divides this number by the number of customers with an ACV of at least $100,000 or $500,000, as applicable, that Schrödinger had in the previous fiscal year to arrive at the year-over-year customer retention rate for such customers.

Active Customers. Schrödinger defines an active customer as a customer that had an ACV of at least $1,000 in the fiscal year. Schrödinger uses $1,000 as a threshold for defining its active customers as this amount will generally exclude customers that only license its PyMOL software, which is its open-source molecular visualization system broadly available at low cost.

Ongoing programs eligible for royalties. Schrödinger tracks the aggregate number of collaborative and partnered programs for which the Company is eligible to receive any amount of future royalties on sales, if any.

Numbers of collaborators since 2018. Schrödinger tracks the aggregate number of collaborators that the Company has collaborated with, or partnered with, for drug discovery and drug development since 2018. The number of collaborators presented is a cumulative number and the Company only includes those collaborations from which the Company has derived revenue since January 1, 2018.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to those statements regarding Schrödinger’s expectations about the speed and capacity of its computational platform, its financial outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 and first quarter ending March 31, 2025, its plans to continue to invest in research and its strategic plans to accelerate the growth of its software licensing business and advance its collaborative and proprietary drug discovery programs, the long-term potential of its business, its ability to improve and advance the science underlying its platform, the initiation, timing, progress, and results of its proprietary drug discovery programs and product candidates and the drug discovery programs and product candidates of its collaborators, the clinical potential and favorable properties of its MALT1, CDC7, and Wee1/Myt1 inhibitors, including SGR-1505, SGR-2921, and SGR-3515, the clinical potential and favorable properties of its collaborators’ product candidates, as well as expectations related to the use of its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Statements including words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Schrödinger’s current views about its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to the company and on assumptions the company has made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and important factors that are beyond Schrödinger’s control, including the demand for its software platform, its ability to further develop its computational platform, its reliance upon third-party providers of cloud-based infrastructure to host its software solutions, factors adversely affecting the life sciences industry, fluctuations in the value of the U.S. dollar and foreign currencies, its reliance upon its third-party drug discovery collaborators, the uncertainties inherent in drug development and commercialization, such as the conduct of research activities and the timing of and its ability to initiate and complete preclinical studies and clinical trials, whether results from preclinical studies will be predictive of the results of later preclinical studies and clinical trials, uncertainties associated with the regulatory review of IND submissions, clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals, the ability to retain and hire key personnel and other risks detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2025, as well as future filings and reports by the company. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Schrödinger undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2022 Revenues: Software products and services $ 180,365 $ 159,124 $ 135,578 Drug discovery 27,174 57,542 45,377 Total revenues 207,539 216,666 180,955 Cost of revenues: Software products and services 36,900 29,514 29,576 Drug discovery 38,556 46,460 50,357 Total cost of revenues 75,456 75,974 79,933 Gross profit 132,083 140,692 101,022 Operating expenses: Research and development 201,785 181,766 126,372 Sales and marketing 39,917 37,226 30,642 General and administrative 99,677 99,148 90,825 Total operating expenses 341,379 318,140 247,839 Loss from operations (209,296 ) (177,448 ) (146,817 ) Other income (expense) Gain on equity investments — 147,213 11,825 Change in fair value 5,683 53,461 (18,084 ) Other income 17,902 19,693 3,953 Total other income (expense) 23,585 220,367 (2,306 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (185,711 ) 42,919 (149,123 ) Income tax expense 1,412 2,199 63 Net (loss) income $ (187,123 ) $ 40,720 $ (149,186 ) Net (loss) income per share attributable to common and limited common stockholders, basic: $ (2.57 ) $ 0.57 $ (2.10 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net (loss) income per share of common and limited common stockholders, basic: 72,670,295 71,776,301 71,173,419 Net (loss) income per share of common and limited common stockholders, diluted: $ (2.57 ) $ 0.54 $ (2.10 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net (loss) income per share of common and limited common stockholders, diluted: 72,670,295 74,986,816 71,173,419

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) Assets December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 147,326 $ 155,315 Restricted cash 15,331 5,751 Marketable securities 204,798 307,688 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $210 and $220 235,692 65,992 Unbilled and other receivables, net for allowance for unbilled receivables of $100 and $100 19,641 23,124 Prepaid expenses 12,205 9,926 Total current assets 634,993 567,796 Property and equipment, net 24,196 23,325 Equity investments 43,208 83,251 Goodwill 4,791 4,791 Right of use assets - operating leases 111,883 117,778 Other assets 4,155 6,014 Total assets $ 823,226 $ 802,955 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,666 $ 16,815 Accrued payroll, taxes, and benefits 42,110 31,763 Deferred revenue 111,944 56,231 Lease liabilities - operating leases 16,755 16,868 Other accrued liabilities 10,272 11,996 Total current liabilities 191,747 133,673 Deferred revenue, long-term 108,814 9,043 Lease liabilities - operating leases, long-term 101,074 111,014 Other liabilities, long-term 146 667 Total liabilities 401,781 254,397 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 10,000,000 shares; zero shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively — — Common stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; 63,710,409 and 62,977,316 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 637 630 Limited common stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; 9,164,193 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 92 92 Additional paid-in capital 946,037 885,973 Accumulated deficit (525,541 ) (338,418 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 220 281 Total stockholders’ equity 421,445 548,558 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 823,226 $ 802,955

