Scholar Rock to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 10, 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK) today announced that it will report third quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, before the financial markets open.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with Scholar Rock management at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the live audio webcast, please go to “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Scholar Rock website at http://investors.scholarrock.com.

To participate via telephone, please register in advance here. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock is delivering muscle-targeted breakthroughs to transform the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and other rare neuromuscular diseases where muscle atrophy remains a critical unmet need. Following FDA approval in September 2026, Scholar Rock is commercializing ISEMBLYD (apitegromab-mstn) in the U.S. for people living with SMA who are 2 years of age and older and currently receiving a survival motor neuron 2 (SMN2)-targeted treatment. The company plans to expand access to ISEMBYLD globally, in up to 50 countries worldwide.

As a global leader in myostatin biology, a field focused on proteins that regulate muscle mass, the biopharmaceutical company is named for the visual resemblance of a scholar rock to protein structures. Our commitment to unlock fundamentally different treatment approaches is powered by broad application of a proprietary platform, which has developed novel monoclonal antibodies to modulate protein growth factors with extraordinary selectivity. Scholar Rock works every day to create new possibilities for patients through its highly innovative anti-myostatin program, including opportunities in additional rare neuromuscular diseases. Learn more about our neuromuscular franchise at ScholarRock.com and follow @ScholarRock on X and on LinkedIn.

Scholar Rock® is a registered trademark of Scholar Rock, Inc.

Availability of Other Information About Scholar Rock

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our company website www.scholarrock.com, including, but not limited to, company disclosures, investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference call transcripts and webcast transcripts, as well as on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn. The information that we post on our website, X, or LinkedIn could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media and others interested to review the information that we post there on a regular basis. The contents of our website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Scholar Rock Contacts

Investors

Laura Ekas, Ph.D.

917-439-0374

ir@scholarrock.com



Media

Jeff Smith

682-401-8428

Molly MacLeod, Ph.D.

802-579-5995

media@scholarrock.com