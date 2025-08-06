Scholar Rock Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Highlights Business Progress

FDA accepted the apitegromab BLA under priority review with a PDUFA target action of September 22, 2025; finalizing U.S. commercial launch preparations

European Medicines Agency validated Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA), and regulatory process continues to progress; European launch anticipated in 2026

Positive topline results from Phase 2 EMBRAZE proof-of-concept trial in adult patients with obesity showed statistically significant preservation of lean mass with apitegromab during tirzepatide-induced weight loss

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $295 million as of June 30, 2025; expected to support commercial and development programs into 2027

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August 6, 2025-- Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing apitegromab for patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and other severe and debilitating neuromuscular diseases, today reported financial results and updates for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“Our BLA is progressing under priority review towards our September 22 PDUFA date, and our team is working with urgency to prepare to serve children and adults living with spinal muscular atrophy,” said David L. Hallal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Scholar Rock. “If approved, apitegromab will be a first-in-class muscle-targeted therapy with the potential to establish a new standard of care in the treatment for SMA. As we prepare for a successful commercial launch in the U.S., we are continuing to advance our MAA in the EU in parallel, while also planning for extensive global expansion to serve the SMA community with apitegromab worldwide.”

Mr. Hallal added, “In addition, we were pleased to share positive EMBRAZE topline results highlighting the broader potential of our highly selective myostatin inhibition approach to support healthier weight loss by safely preserving lean mass. These results demonstrate the promise of our highly innovative myostatin platform to deliver potentially life-transforming benefits.”

Company Highlights and Upcoming Milestones

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Program

Apitegromab is an investigational fully human monoclonal antibody inhibiting myostatin activation by selectively binding the pro- and latent forms of myostatin in skeletal muscle. It is the first muscle-targeted therapeutic candidate in spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) to demonstrate clinical success in a pivotal phase 3 (SAPPHIRE) clinical trial.

September 22 PDUFA date. The FDA has accepted the Biologics License Application (BLA) for apitegromab under priority review and has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for apitegromab of September 22, 2025. In anticipation of potential regulatory approvals, Scholar Rock is planning for a U.S. commercial launch upon approval in 2025.

The FDA has accepted the Biologics License Application (BLA) for apitegromab under priority review and has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for apitegromab of September 22, 2025. In anticipation of potential regulatory approvals, Scholar Rock is planning for a U.S. commercial launch upon approval in 2025. Continuing to finalize key launch preparations. U.S. customer-facing teams have been hired and deployed in the field and U.S. commercial launch preparation is progressing across the country.

U.S. customer-facing teams have been hired and deployed in the field and U.S. commercial launch preparation is progressing across the country. Received validation for the Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). European launch of apitegromab is anticipated in 2026 upon approval. Scholar Rock is actively progressing launch preparedness in Germany for its first European market. Disease awareness and market access initiatives are underway across additional key European markets.

European launch of apitegromab is anticipated in 2026 upon approval. Scholar Rock is actively progressing launch preparedness in Germany for its first European market. Disease awareness and market access initiatives are underway across additional key European markets. Presented positive Phase 3 SAPPHIRE clinical trial data at the 2025 Annual Cure SMA Research and Clinical Care Meeting in June .

. Expect to initiate the Phase 2 OPAL clinical trial in SMA in Q3 2025. The trial will evaluate apitegromab in infants and toddlers with SMA under two years of age who have been or are continuing to be treated with any currently approved SMN-targeted therapy.

Apitegromab in Additional Rare, Severe and Debilitating Neuromuscular Disorders

Expanding development of apitegromab in additional rare, severe and debilitating neuromuscular disorders. Building on the positive Phase 3 SAPPHIRE trial in SMA, the Company is exploring the development of apitegromab in neuromuscular conditions characterized by progressive muscle degeneration leading to loss of mobility, activities of daily living, and independence, as part of its efforts to be a leading neuromuscular disease company. These disorders include Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), and others.

Cardiometabolic Program

Reported positive topline data from the Phase 2 EMBRAZE proof-of-concept trial in obesity demonstrating statistically significant preservation of lean mass with apitegromab during tirzepatide-induced weight loss. The trial demonstrated that 30% of total weight loss with tirzepatide alone was due to lean mass loss. Patients receiving apitegromab dosed at 10 mg/kg with tirzepatide over 24 weeks preserved an additional 4.2 pounds (1.9 kilograms) or 54.9% (p=0.001) of lean mass compared to tirzepatide alone, leading to higher quality weight loss. Apitegromab with tirzepatide was generally well tolerated by participants. The EMBRAZE results highlight the potential for the Company’s highly innovative approach to myostatin inhibition to be important in the development of therapies for patients with obesity and support the opportunity to advance earlier-stage anti-myostatin research assets through collaboration with leading cardiometabolic-focused partners.

Advancing Our Portfolio of Highly Innovative and Selective Latent Myostatin Inhibitors

SRK-439 is a novel, investigational, preclinical myostatin inhibitor for subcutaneous administration that binds to pro- and latent myostatin with high affinity and is selective for myostatin (i.e., no GDF11 or Activin A binding). Based on preclinical data, SRK-439 has the potential to potently inhibit myostatin and increase muscle mass and is being developed for the treatment of rare, severe neuromuscular diseases.

Scholar Rock remains on track to file an IND application for SRK-439 to support the first in human study in the second half of 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, net loss was $110 million or $0.98 per share compared to a net loss of $58.5 million or $0.60 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The Company did not record any revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 or for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Research and development expense was $62.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $42.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase of $20.0 million was primarily due to an increase in external research and development costs of $11.0 million largely due to drug supply manufacturing costs, an increase in employee related expenses of $6.3 million, of which $2.7 million are related to one-time leadership transition costs, and an increase in stock-based compensation expense of $1.8 million.

General and administrative expense was $49.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $17.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase of $32.6 million was primarily due to an increase in stock-based compensation expense of $13.3 million, of which $8.6 million is related to one-time leadership transition costs, and an increase in employee related expenses of $10.0 million, of which $4.4 million are one-time leadership transition costs. In addition, professional services fees increased by $8.8 million as we continue to build the infrastructure for launch readiness.

As of June 30, 2025, Scholar Rock had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of approximately $295 million, which along with cash available to the Company and planned revenues, is expected to fund the anticipated operating and capital expenditure requirements into 2027.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating expenses Research and development $ 62,401 $ 42,373 $ 111,079 $ 85,466 General and administrative 49,708 17,125 78,120 32,451 Total operating expenses 112,109 59,498 189,199 117,917 Loss from operations (112,109 ) (59,498 ) (189,199 ) (117,917 ) Other income (expense), net 2,078 990 4,445 2,556 Net loss $ (110,031 ) $ (58,508 ) $ (184,754 ) $ (115,361 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.98 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (1.65 ) $ (1.20 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 112,703,014 96,813,116 112,273,032 96,352,858

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 295,013 $ 437,278 Other current assets 24,113 13,887 Total current assets 319,126 451,165 Other assets 20,919 23,757 Total assets $ 340,045 $ 474,922 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 50,435 $ 46,936 Long-term liabilities 56,317 59,352 Total liabilities 106,752 106,288 Total stockholders' equity 233,293 368,634 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 340,045 $ 474,922

