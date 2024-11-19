Scale Biosciences and Revvity’s BioLegend Launch First-of-its-Kind Solution for High Parameter Protein Profiling of Single Cells

The TotalSeq Phenocyte solution supports robust study of cellular heterogeneity and rare cell types in complex samples at a single cell level

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scale Biosciences (Scale BioTM), a leader in innovative and scalable single cell analysis solutions, and Revvity’s (NYSE: RVTY) BioLegend business, a leading provider of world-class biological reagents and tools, today announced the availability of a new, first-of-its-kind TotalSeqTM PhenocyteTM single-cell protein profiling solution that supports customers by more easily identifying and characterizing rare cell subtypes, which ultimately powers immunology and oncology research. The solution is enabled by the proprietary combination of Scale Biosciences’ Quantum Barcoding technology platform and BioLegend’s TotalSeqTM antibody conjugates.





While technologies like mass cytometry and high-parameter flow cytometry enable protein analysis at the single cell level, these approaches require complex panel optimization and sophisticated instrumentation that limit their accessibility and scalability across multiple samples.

“By leveraging TotalSeq antibodies and a single-cell genomics-based workflow, this product supports the identification of low frequency events within a cell population. This allows for the study of many more markers than could be observed in a single experiment using other cell analysis technologies to study cell populations,” said Craig Monell, senior vice president, reagents, Revvity. “Even with capital-intensive high parameter cytometry tools, we are not able to scale the same level of detection of rare cell types as we can with the TotalSeq Phenocyte solution.”

“Scale Bio is focused on leveraging the power of our new Quantum Barcoding technology to enable researchers to dramatically scale up their research by being able to explore more cells, more samples, across more modalities, with simple workflows and an accessible price point. This is just the first of many Scale Bio offerings that will leverage our powerful single cell omics platform to enable more single cell omics insights,” said Giovanna Prout, president and CEO of Scale Bio. “The launch of the TotalSeq Phenocyte solution, made available through our collaboration with BioLegend, is the first time we’ve collaborated with another company to bring together disparate technologies into a single solution that supports our customers in upleveling their immunology and oncology research.”

The new offering builds upon BioLegend’s well validated TotalSeq-ATM antibody panels and Scale Bio’s Quantum Barcoding technology workflow. The combined offering can be used to power biomarker discovery and the identification of rare cells within a heterogeneous population without complex panel design, complicated workflows, or dedicated instrumentation.

“We are proud to collaborate with Scale Bio to bring our customers this novel, high parameter, protein-focused workflow to accelerate immunology and oncology research,” said Gene Lay, senior vice president, life sciences at Revvity. “This offering provides a cost-effective, high throughput solution that supports the study of rare cell subtypes, the acceleration of biomarker discovery, and the characterization of precious samples.”

The TotalSeq Phenocyte solution is now shipping.

For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Scale Biosciences

At Scale Bio, we are committed to accelerating scientific breakthroughs by providing innovative single cell omics solutions that redefine accessibility, flexibility, and scalability, empowering researchers to unlock the full potential of single cell omics. Leveraging our core massively parallelized single cell barcoding technology, we offer a range of advanced workflow solutions that maximize insights delivered with every experiment and sample type, allowing scientists to generate more data, analyze more samples, and explore more omics, cost efficiently and with unprecedented ease. Founded by scientists and technologists with experience across a range of multiomics disciplines, Scale Bio has attracted financing from leading life sciences tools investors including ARCH Venture Partners, BNG01 and Tao Capital. Scale Bio is headquartered in San Diego, Calif. Visit scale.bio to learn more.

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2023 revenue of more than $2.7 billion and over 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 190 countries.

Stay updated by following our Newsroom, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

