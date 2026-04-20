Savara Announces New Employment Inducement Grant - April 17, 2026

LANGHORNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced the grant of inducement awards to new employees.

On April 14, 2026, the Compensation Committee of Savara's Board of Directors granted the inducement awards to 24 new employees who recently joined the Company. The inducement awards consist of options to purchase 18,500 shares of the Company’s common stock, restricted stock units (RSUs) covering 141,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, and performance stock units (PSUs) covering 85,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. These equity awards were granted under the Savara Inc. 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules as an inducement material to the employees’ acceptance of employment with the Company.

The options have an exercise price of $6.07 per share, the closing trading price of the Company's common stock on the NASDAQ Global Market on the grant date. Each option has a 10-year term and vests as to 1/16th of the number of shares subject to the option on each quarterly anniversary of the employee’s first day of employment, subject to the employee’s continued employment on each such vesting date. The RSUs vest in full on the two-year anniversary of the employee’s first day of employment, and PSUs vest in full upon the date the Company reports quarterly revenue above a specified target, in each case subject to the employee’s continued employment on such vesting date.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, MOLBREEVI*, is a recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (autoimmune PAP). MOLBREEVI is delivered via a proprietary investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH) specifically developed for inhalation of MOLBREEVI. Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com, and LinkedIn.

*MOLBREEVI is the FDA and EMA conditionally accepted trade name for molgramostim inhalation solution. It is not approved in any indication. MOLBREEVI is a trademark of Savara Inc.

Media and Investor Relations Contact

Savara Inc.

Temre Johnson, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs

ir@savarapharma.com