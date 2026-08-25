Savara Announces Encore Presentations of Results from the Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Molgramostim Inhalation Solution (Molgramostim) in Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (APAP) at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress 2026

-- Company to Host Industry Evening Mini-Symposium on aPAP with Renowned Key Opinion Leaders --

YARDLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, announced the acceptance of one oral presentation and two poster presentations on data from the Phase 3 IMPALA-2 clinical trial at the ERS Congress in Barcelona, Spain, September 5-9, 2026.

“Collectively, these data show that molgramostim continues to improve lung function, exercise capacity, and quality of life in patients, while reductions in biomarkers of aPAP lung disease severity suggest it may normalize the underlying pathobiology,” said Bruce C. Trapnell, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and the Lead Clinical Investigator of the IMPALA-2 clinical trial. “Combined with the high retention rate in the trial and durability of effect we've now seen through the first 48-weeks of the IMPALA-2 open-label period, these results strongly support molgramostim’s potential as an effective long-term option for a patient population with no approved pharmacologic treatments. We look forward to sharing these data at the ERS Congress.”

Oral Presentation

Title: Molgramostim for the treatment of patients with autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP): long-term efficacy and safety results from the open-label period of the IMPALA-2 phase 3 clinical trial

Presentation Number: OA2381

Session: 3J – Clinical and scientific advances in rare lung diseases

Date/Time: Sunday, September 6, 2026, 3:45 – 5:00 PM CEST

Location: Fira Gran Via (Hall 3)

Presenter: Bruce C. Trapnell, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, OH, United States

Poster Presentations

Title: Molgramostim improves exercise capacity, distance walked, and duration of exercise in patients with autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP): results from the IMPALA-2 Phase 3 clinical trial

Poster Number: PA885

Session: PS-37 – Alveolar-filling disorders and autoimmune lung disease

Date/Time: Sunday, September 6, 2026, 8:00 – 9:30 AM CEST

Location: Fira Gran Via (Hall 1)

Presenter: Cormac McCarthy, M.D., Ph.D., FRCPI, Associate Professor of Medicine, University College Dublin (UCD) and Consultant Respiratory Physician, St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, Ireland

Title: Biomarker levels in patients with autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP): results from the IMPALA-2 phase 3 clinical trial

Poster Number: PA886

Session: PS-37 – Alveolar-filling disorders and autoimmune lung disease

Date/Time: Sunday, September 6, 2026, 8:00 – 9:30 AM CEST

Location: Fira Gran Via (Hall 1)

Presenter: Yoshikazu Inoue, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Director of the Clinical Research Center, NHO Kinki Chuo Chest Medical Center and Internal Medicine, Osaka Anti-Tuberculosis Association Osaka Fukujuji Hospital, Osaka, Japan

Industry Evening Mini-Symposium

Title: Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis: From Disease Mechanisms to Clinical Management

Date/Time: Sunday, September 6, 2026, 5:30 – 7:00 PM CEST

Location: Fira Gran Via (Room 3M)

Chair: Cormac McCarthy, M.D., Ph.D., FRCPI, Associate Professor of Medicine, University College Dublin (UCD) and Consultant Respiratory Physician, St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, Ireland

Speakers: Ilaria Campo, Ph.D., SSD Patologia e Genetica Molecolare-SC Pneumologia, Fondazione IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo, Pavia, Italy; Marcel Veltkamp, M.D., Ph.D., ILD Center of Excellence, Department of Pulmonology, St. Antonius Hospital, Nieuwegein, the Netherlands, Division of Heart & Lungs, University Medical Center, Utrecht, the Netherlands; and Stéphane Jouneau M.D., Ph.D., Service de Pneumologie, Centre de Référence Constitutif pour les Maladies Rares Pulmonaires, CHU de Rennes, IRSET UMR 1085, Université de Rennes, France

About Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP)

Autoimmune PAP is a rare lung disease characterized by the abnormal build-up of surfactant in the alveoli. Surfactant consists of proteins and lipids and is an important physiological substance that lines the alveoli to prevent them from collapsing. In a healthy lung, excess surfactant is cleared and digested by immune cells called alveolar macrophages. Alveolar macrophages need to be stimulated by granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) to function properly in clearing surfactant, but in aPAP, GM-CSF is neutralized by antibodies against GM-CSF, rendering macrophages unable to adequately clear surfactant. As a result, an excess of surfactant accumulates in the alveoli, causing impaired gas transfer, resulting in clinical symptoms of shortness of breath, often with cough and frequent fatigue. Patients may also experience episodes of fever, chest pain, or coughing up blood, especially if secondary lung infection develops. In the long term, the disease can lead to serious complications, including lung fibrosis and the need for a lung transplant.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim inhalation solution (molgramostim) is a recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via a proprietary investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH) specifically developed for inhalation of molgramostim. Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Savara cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. Such statements include statements that the results strongly support molgramostim’s potential as an effective long-term option for a patient population with no approved pharmacologic treatments. These forward-looking statements are based upon Savara’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the risks associated with our ability to successfully develop, obtain regulatory approval for, and commercialize molgramostim for autoimmune PAP; changes to applicable laws and regulations; the availability of sufficient resources for Savara’s operations and planned clinical development programs; and the timing and ability of Savara to raise additional capital as needed to fund continued operations. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of our risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review our documents filed with the SEC including our recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Savara undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as may be required by law.

Media and Investor Contact:

Savara Inc.

Temre Johnson, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs

ir@savarapharma.com